Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jalaun News ›   Polling will be held at 150 centers and 467 booths, elections will be held in four municipalities and seven na

Jalaun Nikay Chunav: 150 केंद्रों और 467 बूथों पर मतदान, चार पालिका और सात नगर पंचायत में चुनाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जालौन Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Thu, 04 May 2023 09:18 AM IST
सार

Jalaun News: जिले की चार नगर पालिका व सात नगर पंचायतों में 3,97,078 लोग मतदान करेंगे। 150 मतदान केंद्रों और 467 बूथों पर कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच मतदान हो रहा है।

Polling will be held at 150 centers and 467 booths, elections will be held in four municipalities and seven na
पत्नी के साथ वोट डाल करने के लिए स्वतंत्र देव सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

उरई जिले में निकाय चुनाव कराने के लिए बुधवार को 467 पोलिंग पार्टियां रवाना तहसील मुख्यालयों से रवाना हुईं थीं। जिले की चार नगर पालिका सात नगर पंचायत के लिए चार मई को मतदान कराया जाना है। जिले में 397078 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे।


जिले में 150 मतदान केंद्र और 467 बूथों पर कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच मतदान कराया जाएगा। अधिकतर केंद्रों पर शाम तक पोलिंग पार्टियां पहुंच गईं थीं और उन्होंने अपनी जरूरी औपचारिक तैयारियां भी पूरी कर ली गईं थीं। राजकीय इंटर कॉलेज में जिलाधिकारी ने कहा कि जिले में पारदर्शी तरीके से निकाय चुनाव कराया जाएगा।

जिला मुख्यालय उरई से उरई नगर पालिका, एट और कोटरा नगर पंचायत के लिए पोलिंग पार्टियां रवाना की गईं। राजकीय इंटर कॉलेज में पार्टियों को रवाना करने की व्यवस्था की गई थी। मतदान के बाद मतपेटियां भी राजकीय इंटर कॉलेज में ही जमा कराई जाएंगी और 13 मई को मतगणना भी यहीं पर कराई जाएगी।

पोलिंग पार्टियों ने पूरी की थी कागजी कार्रवाई
उधर, कोंच नगर पालिका और नदीगांव नगर पंचायत के लिए एसआरपी इंटर कॉलेज से मतदान कर्मी रवाना किए गए। बुधवार की सुबह एसडीएम कृष्ण कुमार सिंह और सीओ शैलेंद्र कुमार वाजपेयी की देखरेख में पोलिंग पार्टियां रवाना की गईं। बूथों पर पहुंची पोलिंग पार्टियों में अपनी कागजी कार्रवाई पूरी करने में जुट गए।

एक जोनल और दो सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त
कोंच नगर पालिका के लिए 58 और नदीगांव के लिए कुल 11 पोलिंग पार्टियां रवाना की गईं। कोंच के लिए 2 जोनल व 5 सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट और नदीगांव के लिए एक जोनल और दो सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किए गए हैं।  माधौगढ़ के बुंदेलखंड इंटर कॉलेज से माधौगढ़ के लिए पोलिंग पार्टियां रवाना की गईं।

अंबेडकर नगर में अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा के इंतजाम
एसडीएम ने बताया कि माधौगढ़ के लिए 14, रामपुरा के लिए 16, ऊमरी के लिए 10 पोलिंग पार्टियां रवाना की गईं। एसडीएम ने बताया कि अति संवेदनशील शील बूथ अंबेडकर नगर में अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा के इंतजाम किए गए हैं। नगर पंचायत कार्यालय पर पिंक बूथ वनाया गया है।

एमएसवी इंटर कॉलेज में बनाया गया पिंक बूथ
कालपी के मोहल्ला काजीपुरा में स्थित एमएसवी इंटर कॉलेज में पिंक बूथ बनवाया गया है। बूथ संख्या 42 एवं वार्ड नंबर 19 मिर्जा मंडी के महिलाओं के लिए यह मतदान स्थल बनाया गया है। नगर पालिका के अधिशासी अधिकारी वेद प्रकाश यादव ने बताया इस बूथ की यह विशेषता है, यह बूथ पूरी तरीके से पिंक रहेगा।

सिर्फ महिलाएं ही वोट डालेंगी
बूथ के बाहर एक अलग से टेंट लगाया जाएगा। लोगों को वोटिंग करने के लिए उत्साहित किया जाएगा इस बूथ में सिर्फ महिलाएं ही वोट डालेंगी। महिलाओं के साथ आए हुए बच्चों के लिए मिष्ठान, टॉफी आदि की व्यवस्था रहेगी। मतदान कर्मी भी महिलाएं ही रहेंगी।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

