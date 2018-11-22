बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जन्मदिन विशेष पर पढ़िए मुलायम सिंह यादव की जिंदगी से जुड़े 10 बड़े राज, 'प्रेम-पॉलिटिक्स की कहानी'
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 22 Nov 2018 04:40 PM IST
मुलायम सिंह यादव के राजनीतिक और व्यक्तिगत जीवन में किस्सों की कमी नहीं है। लेकिन उनके जीवन में साधना गुप्ता का आना किसी बड़ी चर्चा से कम नहीं था। साधना उनकी दूसरी पत्नी कैसे बनीं और उनकी प्रेम कहानी घरवालों को रास क्यों नहीं आई इसकी भी एक रोचक दास्तान है।
मुलायम सिंह यादव जब राजनीति के शिखर पर थे उसी वक्त उनकी जिंदगी में साधना गुप्ता का आगमन हुआ। कहते हैं कि 1982 में जब मुलायम लोकदल के अध्यक्ष बने, उस वक्त साधना पार्टी में एक कार्यकर्ता की हैसियत से काम कर रही थीं।
