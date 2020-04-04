लॉकडाउन: मेडिकल काॅलेज ने जांच रिपोर्ट न होने से प्रसूता को लौटाया, बाइक से घर जाते समय हुआ प्रसव

{"_id":"5e88c5c18ebc3e77360e556f","slug":"medical-college-returned-pregnant-women-due-to-lack-of-investigation-report","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928: \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u0945\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0942\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने प्रसूता को कराया भर्ती
मेडिकल कॉलेज ने प्रसूता को लौटा दिया था
रास्ते में बाइक पर हुआ प्रसव
एंबुलेंस से पुलिस प्रसूता को लेकर आई
सड़क पर बेहोश पड़ी थी प्रसूता
