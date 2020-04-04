शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Medical college returned pregnant women due to lack of investigation report

लॉकडाउन: मेडिकल काॅलेज ने जांच रिपोर्ट न होने से प्रसूता को लौटाया, बाइक से घर जाते समय हुआ प्रसव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Sat, 04 Apr 2020 11:55 PM IST
पुलिस ने प्रसूता को कराया भर्ती
1 of 5
पुलिस ने प्रसूता को कराया भर्ती - फोटो : amar ujala
लॉकडाउन के दौरान कन्नौज के तिर्वा में जांच रिपोर्ट घर भूल आने पर मेडिकल काॅलेज में डॉक्टरों व और नर्सों ने शनिवार को प्रसूता को भर्ती करने से इनकार कर दिया। जांच रिपोर्ट घर लेने जाते समय रास्ते में बाइक पर प्रसव हो गया। उपचार न मिलने पर बच्चे ने दम तोड़ दिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
up news news in up hindi news news in hindi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

प्रयागराज में पुलिस ने सिविल लाइंस मॉडल शॉप पर छापा मारकर चोरी से शराब ले जा रहे लोगों को पकड़ लिया।
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में पुलिस को चकमा देकर लॉक डाउन में हो रही थी शराब की सप्लाई, चार गिरफ्तार 

5 अप्रैल 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

कोरोना इफेक्ट : पैसा है, इरादा है लेकिन देने वाले वाले नदारद

5 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university (Advertorial)

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

पीएम के आह्वान पर कोरोना के अंधेरे के खिलाफ दीप जलाने को सब एकजुट, भाजपाइयों ने राहत सामग्री संग बांटे कैंडल्स

5 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

होम क्वारंटीन की हकीकत, कहीं सख्त पहरा तो कहीं टूट रही बंदिशें

5 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
LAB TEST
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में अगले हफ्ते शुरू हो सकती है कोरोना की जांच, मेडिकल कॉलेज ने आईसीएमआर को भेजा पत्र

5 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों ने 52 लोगों को किया क्वारंटीन 

4 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

corona virus
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में एक और मिला कोरोना संदिग्ध, तीन की रिपोर्ट तीसरे दिन भी न आने से उठ रहे सवाल

4 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

CoronaVirus: प्रयागराज के यूनानी, होम्योपैथी मेडिकल कॉलेज में बना दो सौ बेड का क्वारंटीन सेंटर

4 अप्रैल 2020

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university (Advertorial)

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
विज्ञापन
योगगुरु बाबा रामदेव
Dehradun

Coronavirus Uttarakhand : बाबा रामदेव के पतंजलि योगपीठ का दावा, इस तरह हो सकेगा कोरोना का सफल इलाज

4 अप्रैल 2020

मृतक विक्रम का फाइल फोटो, हत्यारोपी पत्नी रानी
Agra

लॉकडाउन में घर आए पति को चोखे में मिलाकर खिलाईं नींद की गोलियां, सोते ही पत्नी ने काट दिया गला

4 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
पुलिस पर फूल बरसाते लोग
Meerut

कोरोना से जंग: पुलिस के काम की तारीफ... मुस्लिम इलाकों में अफसरों पर बरसाए फूल, देखें तस्वीरें

4 अप्रैल 2020

ड्रोन से ली गई तस्वीर
Agra

Coronvirus: आगरा में दो दिन में 33 नए मामले, कई इलाके सील, धर्मस्थल सैनिटाइज किए गए

4 अप्रैल 2020

मस्जिदों के रास्तों को किया गया सील
Kanpur

मस्जिदों में मिले थे काेरोना पॉजिटिव तब्लीगी जमात के लोग, इलाका सील होने के बाद दहशत में लोग

4 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Corona in Gorakhpur: लॉकडाउन में सख्ती दिखाकर मदद भी कर रही है पुलिस, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

4 अप्रैल 2020

हस्तरेखा चिकित्सक
Prayagraj

प्रतापगढ़ः जांच करने पहुंची स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम को दौड़ाया

4 अप्रैल 2020

डॉक्टरों से जानकारी लेते सीएमओ
Meerut

कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग: टिक-टॉक पर छाए मेरठ के डॉक्टर, देश में साहस बढ़ाने के लिए जारी किया वीडियो

4 अप्रैल 2020

इन्हीं गलियों की छतों से पुलिस पर हुई थी पत्थरों की बारिश
Kanpur

सामूहिक नमाज पर 10 दिन से चल रही थी साजिश, चंदा कर जुटाए गए थे नमाजी, घरों की छतों से मिले ईंट-पत्थर

4 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन
Meerut

कोरोना वायरस: उठक-बैठक की सजा, तो कहीं गधे की सवारी, ऐसे लाॅकडाउन का पालन करा रही पुलिस, देखें तस्वीरें

4 अप्रैल 2020

सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हुआ था हमला
Kanpur

जुमे की नमाज रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर साजिशन हुआ था हमला, बाहर से बुलाया गया था मौलवी फिर हुआ ये सब कुछ

4 अप्रैल 2020

android mobile apps
Prayagraj

सीबीएसई ने कहा स्कूल डाउनलोड करें आरोग्य सेतु एप

4 अप्रैल 2020

छात्रवृत्ति
Prayagraj

मेधावियों को पढ़ने के लिए हैं स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम, उठाएं लाभ

4 अप्रैल 2020

जम्मू कश्मीर में कोरोना वायरस को मात देने वाली 63 वर्षीय महिला
Jammu

जम्मूः बुजुर्ग महिला ने कोरोना को दी मात, इनका संदेश बदल सकता है इस जंग की तस्वीर, जानें ऐसा क्या बोलीं

4 अप्रैल 2020

पुलिस ने प्रसूता को कराया भर्ती
पुलिस ने प्रसूता को कराया भर्ती - फोटो : amar ujala
मेडिकल कॉलेज ने प्रसूता को लौटा दिया था
मेडिकल कॉलेज ने प्रसूता को लौटा दिया था - फोटो : amar ujala
रास्ते में बाइक पर हुआ प्रसव
रास्ते में बाइक पर हुआ प्रसव - फोटो : amar ujala
एंबुलेंस से पुलिस प्रसूता को लेकर आई
एंबुलेंस से पुलिस प्रसूता को लेकर आई - फोटो : amar ujala
सड़क पर बेहोश पड़ी थी प्रसूता
सड़क पर बेहोश पड़ी थी प्रसूता - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited