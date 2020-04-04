शहर चुनें

सामूहिक नमाज पर 10 दिन से चल रही थी साजिश, चंदा कर जुटाए गए थे नमाजी, घरों की छतों से मिले ईंट-पत्थर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Sat, 04 Apr 2020 07:58 PM IST
इन्हीं गलियों की छतों से पुलिस पर हुई थी पत्थरों की बारिश
इन्हीं गलियों की छतों से पुलिस पर हुई थी पत्थरों की बारिश - फोटो : amar ujala
कन्नौज में नमाज पढ़ने से रोकने के दौरान पुलिस टीम पर जानलेवा हमले के पीछे चौंकाने वाले तथ्य सामने आए हैं। करीब 10 दिन से आरोपी के घर में सामूहिक नमाज चल रही थी। शहर के कुछ चर्चित लोग और दो सभासद चंदा कर नमाजियों को जुटा रहे थे। इनका मकसद सुनियोजित ढंग से शहर का माहौल खराब करना था।

 
इन्हीं गलियों की छतों से पुलिस पर हुई थी पत्थरों की बारिश
इन्हीं गलियों की छतों से पुलिस पर हुई थी पत्थरों की बारिश - फोटो : amar ujala
सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हमला
सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हमला - फोटो : amar ujala
सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस पर किया हमला
सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस पर किया हमला - फोटो : amar ujala
पत्थरबाज को मौके से पकड़ती पुलिस
पत्थरबाज को मौके से पकड़ती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर मौजूद फोर्स
मौके पर मौजूद फोर्स - फोटो : amar ujala
