जुड़वा बच्चों की हत्या से दहला चित्रकूट, यूपी से एमपी तक बवाल, 1500 प्रदर्शनकारियों पर कार्रवाई
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 25 Feb 2019 05:27 PM IST
12 फरवरी को चित्रकूट जिले के सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र से अपहृत तेल उद्यमी के जुड़वा बेटों के शव रविवार को यूपी के बांदा जिले में मिले थे। घटना से आक्रोशित लोगों ने जिले में जमकर बवाल किया था।
इस घटना के बाद चित्रकूट के जानकी कुंड के पास हुए धरना प्रदर्शन व तोड़फोड़ मामले में पुलिस ने लगभग डेढ़ हजार प्रदर्शनकारियों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है। जानकारी के अनुसार प्रदर्शनकारियों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट नयागांव मध्य प्रदेश थाने में दर्ज हुई है।
