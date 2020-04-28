शहर चुनें

hotspot in kanpur : Women ahead in breaking rules of hotspot

हॉटस्पॉट के नियम तोड़ने में महिलाएं आगे, गलियों में लगी रहती है भीड़, शाम को होती है जमकर खरीदारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 28 Apr 2020 11:25 PM IST
जाजमऊ में दिन का माहोल
जाजमऊ में दिन का माहोल - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर में हॉटस्पॉट क्षेत्र बने  तलाक महल में पुरुषों की तुलना में महिलाएं घरों से अधिक निकल रही हैं। इन्हें रोकने के लिए वालंटियर खासी मशक्कत कर रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद ये कोई न कोई बहाना बनाकर निकल जा रही हैं।
जाजमऊ में दिन का माहोल
जाजमऊ में दिन का माहोल - फोटो : amar ujala
कुली बाजार में सड़कों पर निकली महिलाएं
कुली बाजार में सड़कों पर निकली महिलाएं - फोटो : amar ujala
सड़कों पर भीड़
सड़कों पर भीड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
खरीदारी करती महिलाएं
खरीदारी करती महिलाएं - फोटो : amar ujala
लॉकडाउन का हाल
लॉकडाउन का हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
