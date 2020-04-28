हॉटस्पॉट के नियम तोड़ने में महिलाएं आगे, गलियों में लगी रहती है भीड़, शाम को होती है जमकर खरीदारी

{"_id":"5ea83e428ebc3e9045439085","slug":"hotspot-in-kanpur-women-ahead-in-breaking-rules-of-hotspot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u091f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0949\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0947, \u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जाजमऊ में दिन का माहोल
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ea83e428ebc3e9045439085","slug":"hotspot-in-kanpur-women-ahead-in-breaking-rules-of-hotspot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u091f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0949\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0947, \u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुली बाजार में सड़कों पर निकली महिलाएं
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ea83e428ebc3e9045439085","slug":"hotspot-in-kanpur-women-ahead-in-breaking-rules-of-hotspot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u091f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0949\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0947, \u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सड़कों पर भीड़
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ea83e428ebc3e9045439085","slug":"hotspot-in-kanpur-women-ahead-in-breaking-rules-of-hotspot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u091f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0949\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0947, \u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खरीदारी करती महिलाएं
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ea83e428ebc3e9045439085","slug":"hotspot-in-kanpur-women-ahead-in-breaking-rules-of-hotspot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u091f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0949\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0947, \u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला