शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   gupt navratri 2019, puja archana

गुप्त नवरात्रि 2019: ये पूजन विधि पूरी करेगी हर मनोकामना, भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां

आकांक्षा मिश्रा, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 05 Feb 2019 06:01 PM IST
डेमो पिक
1 of 8

आज से गुप्त नवरात्रि की शुरुआत हो चुकी है और 14 फरवरी तक चलेंगे। मान्यता है कि इन 9 दिनों तक मां भगवती की विधि-विधान से पूजा-अर्चना करने से जीवन की समस्त मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण होती हैं। 

अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
tantra mantra navratri 2019 gupt navratri 2019 gupt navratri 2019 dates sadhna sargam
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

kumbh photo 2019
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: यहां इसलिए दौड़े चले आते हैं विदेशी श्रद्धालु?

5 फरवरी 2019

nirmala sitharaman
Dehradun

इस परिवार से मिलने अचानक देहरादून पहुंची रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण, जानिए क्या है माजरा

5 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ मेले में मौनी अमावस्या तिथि पर व्यापार, राजनीति और पद प्रतिष्ठा प्राप्ति हेतु विशेष पूजा करवाएं और प्रसाद की होम डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

कुंभ मेले में मौनी अमावस्या तिथि पर व्यापार, राजनीति और पद प्रतिष्ठा प्राप्ति हेतु विशेष पूजा करवाएं और प्रसाद की होम डिलीवरी पाएं।
Fire in Kumbh Mela
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: योगी महासभा के पंडाल में शार्ट-सर्किट से लगी आग, 2 टेंट जलकर खाक, देखें तस्वीरें...

5 फरवरी 2019

alka lamba
Delhi NCR

अल्का लांबा का दावा- केजरीवाल ने उन्हें ट्विटर पर किया अनफॉलो, बताई ये वजह

5 फरवरी 2019

cancer disease increasing in youth of himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल में युवा हो रहे कैंसर का शिकार, ये है मुख्य वजह

5 फरवरी 2019

एसएसपी अमित पाठक की गोद में वैष्णवी
Agra

ममता...मासूमियत और मुस्कराहट, देखिए खाकी की सबसे खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

5 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

Taj Mahal
Agra

'मोहब्बत का मौसम' हो सकता है बेईमान, इन तीन दिनों तक रहें सावधान

5 फरवरी 2019

mauni amavasya crowed
Prayagraj

महास्नान: ध्वस्त हुए अनुमान, लागू करना पड़ा इमरजेंसी प्लान, तस्वीरें कर देंगी हैरान

4 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ मेले में मौनी अमावस्या तिथि पर व्यापार, राजनीति और पद प्रतिष्ठा प्राप्ति हेतु विशेष पूजा करवाएं और प्रसाद की होम डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

कुंभ मेले में मौनी अमावस्या तिथि पर व्यापार, राजनीति और पद प्रतिष्ठा प्राप्ति हेतु विशेष पूजा करवाएं और प्रसाद की होम डिलीवरी पाएं।
विज्ञापन
house collapse
Dehradun

15 मिनट तक मलबे में दबा रहा परिवार, मां-बाप ने ऐसे बचाई बच्चों की जान

5 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh 2019
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: जहां मोड़ा उधर मुड़ चला भीड़ का रेला, तस्वीरों में देखें आस्था का महासमुद्र

5 फरवरी 2019

rekha arya
Dehradun

कुंभ में रथ पर सवार होकर शाही स्नान में पहुंची भाजपा सरकार की महिला सशक्तीकरण मंत्री, तस्वीरें...

5 फरवरी 2019

foreign devotees
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: विदेशी महिलाओं ने लगाई संगम में डुबकी, हर-हर गंगे का जयघोष, देखें तस्वीरें

4 फरवरी 2019

Foreigner sadhvi
Prayagraj

मौनी अमावस्या: नागाओं संग विदेशी साध्वियों ने लगाया संगम में गोता, शाही स्नान को बनाया यादगार 

4 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

यूपी: भीषण सड़क हादसा, कुंभ स्नान कर लौट रहे 3 श्रद्धालुओं की दर्दनाक मौत, 7 घायल

5 फरवरी 2019

mauni amavasya
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: क्षमता से ज्यादा रेलवे और रोडवेज ने चलाई ट्रेनें और बसें

5 फरवरी 2019

Kinnar Snan
Prayagraj

किन्नर अखाड़े ने भरी जय श्रीराम की हुंकार, शाही स्नान में गूंजा मंदिर निर्माण का जयघोष

4 फरवरी 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

रंगरलिया मनाते दरोगा का युवती के साथ आपत्तिजनक वीडियो वायरल, देखें ये 11 तस्वीरें

3 फरवरी 2019

demo pic
Jammu

8 साल में छह गुना बढ़ी पाक स्नाइपरों की रेंज, सीमा पर तैनात हैं अमेरिका और ऑस्ट्रिया की बंदूकें

4 फरवरी 2019

kumbh mela 2019 shahi snan kinner akhara holy dip with juna akhara shahi snan
Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: तस्वीरों में देखें महास्नान के लिए किस तरह शाही अंदाज में संगम पहुंचा किन्नर अखाड़ा

4 फरवरी 2019

kumbh 2019
Prayagraj

तस्वीरें: महिला महामंडलेश्वरों-महंतों ने बदली संगम की छटा, लाल चुनरी में सजकर पहुंची वैष्णवी माता

5 फरवरी 2019

heavy snowfall and rain red alert in Himachal pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल में दो दिन भारी बर्फबारी की चेतावनी, रेड अलर्ट जारी

5 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

पति के साथ होकर भी वो प्रेमी के करीब थी, एक रात तोड़ दी रिश्ते की जंजीर और चली गई

5 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.