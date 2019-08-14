शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Five cattle fell into the grip of goods train

मालगाड़ी की चपेट में आकर पांच मवेशियों की मौत, एक घंटा रुकी रही ट्रेन

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव Updated Wed, 14 Aug 2019 06:37 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
उन्नाव के चकलवंशी में कानपुर-बालामऊ रेलमार्ग पर माखी थानाक्षेत्र के मेथीटीकुर गांव के निकट मंगलवार रात मालगाड़ी की चपेट में आए पांच मवेशियों की मौत हो गई। इससे करीब एक घंटा मालगाड़ी खड़ी रही।
विज्ञापन
कानपुर बालामऊ मार्ग पर मेथीटीकुर गांव के निकट रात करीब 11 बजे रेलवे लाइन किनारे खड़े पांच मवेशियों चपेट में आ गए इसमें एक गोवंशीय भी शामिल है।

मेथीटीकुर हाल्ट के गेटमैन ने कंट्रोल रूम को सूचना दी। जीआरपी मौके पर पहुंची और ट्रैक के बीच में कटे पड़े मवेशियों को हटवाया। करीब एक घंटा बाद मालगाड़ी रवाना हो सकी। 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

10 साल से बेटी से अलग थी रेलवे स्टेशन पर गाना गाने वाली महिला, मशहूर हुईं तो दौड़ी चली आई

14 अगस्त 2019

Ranu Mondal with daughter
Ranu Mondal
Ranu Mondal
Singer Ranu
Bollywood

10 साल से बेटी से अलग थी रेलवे स्टेशन पर गाना गाने वाली महिला, मशहूर हुईं तो दौड़ी चली आई

14 अगस्त 2019

मीडिया से बात करते कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड में कोर्ट ने विधायक और 3 पुलिस कर्मियों समेत 10 लोगों पर आरोप किए तय, ये सच आया सामने

14 अगस्त 2019

landslides in himachal pradesh three national high ways and 52 other roads closed
Shimla

तस्वीरें: भारी बारिश के कारण 235 सड़कों पर यातायात ठप, चार एनएच भी रहे बाधित

14 अगस्त 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Bollywood

शादी के बाद प्रियंका का पति निक पर बड़ा खुलासा, बताया सुबह उठकर सबसे पहले करते हैं क्या काम?

13 अगस्त 2019

priyanka chopra, nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
priyanka chopra and nick jonas
Bollywood

शादी के बाद प्रियंका का पति निक पर बड़ा खुलासा, बताया सुबह उठकर सबसे पहले करते हैं क्या काम?

13 अगस्त 2019

दुनिया की सबसे रहस्यमयी किताब वॉयनिक मैनुस्क्रिप्ट
Bizarre News

दुनिया की सबसे रहस्यमयी किताब, जिसे आज तक नहीं पढ़ पाया कोई

14 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले एक्टर ने कहा, 'उस समय 200 रुपये भी नहीं हुआ करते थे'

14 अगस्त 2019

akshay kumar
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan
twinkle khanna, akshay kumar
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले एक्टर ने कहा, 'उस समय 200 रुपये भी नहीं हुआ करते थे'

14 अगस्त 2019

देश की आजादी के 73 साल और इसरो की स्थापना के 50 साल
जश्न-ए-आजादी

देश की आजादी के 73 साल और इसरो की स्थापना के 50 साल
विज्ञापन
train accident unnao news up news train route
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

फ्लैट खरीदारों के लिए हेल्प डेस्क बनाएगी यूपी रेरा, मिलेगी हर जानकारी

14 अगस्त 2019

अभिनंदन वर्तमान
India News

2005 में भारतीय वायुसेना को मिल जाती एक तकनीक तो बंदी न बनते अभिनंदन वर्तमान

14 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
मंगलवार को बारिश की वजह से लगा जाम
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मानसून सक्रिय, चार दिन बारिश के आसार

14 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

ईडब्ल्यूएस कोटे से स्कूलों में दाखिले के नाम पर ठगी, पुलिस ने आरोपी महिला को किया गिरफ्तार

14 अगस्त 2019

vinay sahasrabuddhe
World

भारत कभी धार्मिक राष्ट्र नहीं रहा, न हो सकता है: आईसीसीआर

14 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Arrest
Delhi NCR

50 लाख की ठगी के आरोप में दो महिलाएं गिरफ्तार, हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस के नाम पर लगाती थी चूना

14 अगस्त 2019

पुलिस गिरफ्त में बाइक बोट का सीईओ तरुण शर्मा
Delhi NCR

बाइक बोट का सीईओ गिरफ्तार, पोंजी स्कीम से पांच हजार करोड़ रुपये की ठगी का आरोप

14 अगस्त 2019

five-year-old girl sexual assault by a sweeper in a renowned school, accused arrested
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः नामी स्कूल में पांच वर्षीय बच्ची से सफाईकर्मी ने किया दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

14 अगस्त 2019

इसरो
India News

इसरो को चाहिए आपके बनाए सैटेलाइट्स, जानें अब तक स्टूडेंट्स द्वारा तैयार कितने उपग्रह अंतरिक्ष में गए

13 अगस्त 2019

Independence day
Education

Independence day 2019: भारत के साथ इन तीन देशों में भी मनाया जाता है स्वतंत्रता दिवस

14 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

तेज रफ्तार बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली से भिड़ी, किशोर की मौत, दो गंभीर

कन्नौज जिले के समधन में तेज रफ्तार बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली से भिड़ गई। हादसे में बाइक सवार किशोर की मौत हो गई। बाइक सवार दो युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। इन्हें जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।  

14 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
सड़क हादसे में तीन की मौत
Kanpur

नेशनल हाईवे पर भीषण सड़क हादसा, मां-बेटे समेत तीन की मौत, चार की हालत गंभीर

14 अगस्त 2019

घटना स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस
Kanpur

अवैध संबंधों के शक में पति बना हैवान, पत्नी का गला दबाया फिर सिर पर पत्थर से वार कर मौत के घाट उतारा

14 अगस्त 2019

घटना स्थल पर मौजूद ग्रामीण
Kanpur

प्रेमी-युगल को लगा मुकम्मल न होगी मोहब्बत, जहरीला पदार्थ खाकर जान दी

14 अगस्त 2019

मौके पर मौजूद क्षेत्रीय लोग व पुलिस
Kanpur

स्कूली छात्रों का अपहरण कर भाग रहे बदमाशों को ग्रामीणों ने पकड़ा, पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी

14 अगस्त 2019

ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर फटने से एक की मौत
Kanpur

यूपी: फैक्ट्री में ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर फटने से एक की मौत, तीन की हालत गंभीर

13 अगस्त 2019

गैस सिलेंडर फटने से भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष समेत तीन घायल
Kanpur

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर खाना बनाते समय ट्रक चालक का सिलेंडर फटा, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष समेत तीन घायल

13 अगस्त 2019

सीएसजेएमयू (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर )
Kanpur

सीएसजेएम: विश्वविद्यालय की गलती का खामियाजा भुगत रहे हजारों बीएड छात्र, मुश्किल हुआ एमएड में दाखिला

14 अगस्त 2019

Rape Victim
Kanpur

झोलाछाप ने ग्लूूकोज में मिलाकर दी नशीली दवा फिर बेटे ने युवती से किया दुष्कर्म, पिता को सुनाई आपबीती

13 अगस्त 2019

हैलट अस्पताल
Kanpur

कानपुर: हैलट अस्पताल को दवाओं के लिए मिले छह करोड़, अब दूर होगी किल्लत

14 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

रक्षाबंधन पर ध्यान रखें ये मुहूर्त, भाई को मिलेगी लंबी आयु

देश आजादी की सालगिरह के जश्न के साथ-साथ रक्षाबंधन का त्योहार भी मनाएगा। भाई और बहन के लिए ये सबसे बड़ा त्योहार है। इस दिन बहनें अपने भाइयों की कलाई पर राखी बांधती हैं। ये त्योहार भाई-बहन के अटूट रिश्ते, प्यार, त्याग और समर्पण को दर्शाता है।

14 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:36

एक बार फिर 'लीडर' बनकर आजमगढ़ पहुंचेंगे निरहुआ, ये है प्लान

14 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:53

15 अगस्त 1947 को आजादी के जश्न से क्यों गायब थे गांधीजी?

14 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 2:32

सचिन तेंदुलकर के साथ है पाकिस्तान के स्वतंत्रता दिवस का खास रिश्ता

14 अगस्त 2019

शाह फैसल को हिरासत में लिया 1:32

हिरासत में लिए गए कश्मीरी नेता शाह फैसल, दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से जा रहे थे विदेश

14 अगस्त 2019

Related

असलहा बाबू
Kanpur

कानपुर: जहर खाकर अस्पताल पहुंचे असलहा बाबू ने भर्ती होने से पहले डॉक्टर को बताई थी ये बात

14 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

यूपी: छात्रा से दुष्कर्म कर बनाया अश्लील वीडियो, धमकी देकर करते थे ब्लैकमेल, 4 पर मुकदमा 1 गिरफ्तार

13 अगस्त 2019

पत्नी को मुखग्नि देता उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का चाचा (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के चाचा द्वारा अभिलेखों में सफेद स्याही लगाने के मामले में सुनवाई कल

13 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

फंदे से लटकता मिला छात्रा का शव, दुष्कर्म की आशंका, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

13 अगस्त 2019

सीओडी पुल का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे सांसद सत्यदेव पचौरी
Kanpur

11 सालों से नहीं बना सीओडी पुल, निरीक्षण करने पहुुंचे सांसद पचौरी फंसे तो अधिकारियों पर तिलमिला उठे

14 अगस्त 2019

मामले की जानकारी देते डीएम
Kanpur

असलहा लाइसेंस के फर्जीवाड़े मामले में फंसे लिपिक ने जहर खाया, हालत गंभीर

13 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited