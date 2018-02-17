दाे महीने पीछा करने के बाद कहा! मुझ से दाेस्ती कराेगी, मना करने पर फाेटाे कर दी वायरल
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 11:24 PM IST
1 of 4
कानपुर चकेरी निवासी एक इंटर की छात्रा के पास फेसबुक पर फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट अाती है। छात्रा जब रिक्वेस्ट भेजने वाले का फाेटाे देखती है ताे चाैंक जाती है। पिछले कुछ महीनाें से यही लड़का हर राेज घर से लेकर काेचिंग तक उसका पीछा करता था।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.