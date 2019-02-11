शहर चुनें

Kanpur Bureau Updated Mon, 11 Feb 2019 12:39 AM IST
विदेश भेजने के नाम पर लिए दो लाख, मुकदमा
अचलगंज। विदेश में नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर रुपये ठगी करने वाले के खिलाफ पुलिस ने जालसाजी का मुकदमा दर्ज किया है।
थानाक्षेत्र के शिवपुरी निवासी सुमित पुत्र शिवराज से गांव के ही कमलेशचंद्र पुत्र पुत्तीलाल ने वर्ष 2015 में विदेश में नौकरी दिलानेे के नाम पर दो लाख रुपये लिए थे। काफ ी दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी जब विदेश नहीं भेजा तो उसने रुपये वापस मांगे। इस पर वह आनाकानी करने लगा। थानाध्यक्ष आशुतोष त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि कमलेशचंद्र के खिलाफ जालसाजी व अमानत में खयानत की धाराओं में मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

