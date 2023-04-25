Video: असद और गुलाम एनकाउंटर की जांच करने झांसी पहुंचा मानवाधिकार आयोग, एनकाउंटर सीन का हुआ रीक्रिएशन

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
माफिया अतीक अहमद के बेटे असद और शूटर गुलाम के एनकाउंटर मामले की जांच करने मंगलवार दोपहर मानवाधिकार आयोग की टीम झांसी पहुंची। टीम सदस्यों ने एनकाउंटर स्थल पर पहुंचकर पूरे घटनाक्रम का रीक्रिएशन किया।
#WATCH | UP Police recreates encounter scene of gangster-mafia Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide Ghulam in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/N295gC3RE8— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2023
