अब हाथों हाथ होगी मिलावट की जांच-City

Jhansi Bureauझांसी ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 13 Mar 2019 07:10 PM IST
अब हाथों हाथ होगी मिलावट की जांच
झांसी। खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग (एफडीए) द्वारा भरे जाने वाले खाद्य पदार्थों के नमूनों की जांच रिपोर्ट कई-कई माह बाद आती है लेकिन अब विभाग ने नई व्यवस्था बनाई है, जिसके तहत एक सप्ताह में जांच रिपोर्ट आ जाएगी और मिलावट पाए जाने पर संबंधित के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। विभागीय कर्मचारी नमूने लेकर गोरखपुर, लखनऊ स्थित लैब जाएंगे, जहां नमूनों की तत्काल जांच होगी और रिपोर्ट आ जाएगी।
जिला अभिहित अधिकारी राजेश द्विवेदी ने बताया कि पूर्व में बनाई गई व्यवस्था के तहत नमूने की जांच को डाक के माध्यम से लखनऊ व गोरखपुर स्थित प्रयोगशालाओं में भेेजा जाता था, जिससे नमूनों की जांच रिपोर्ट आने में महीनों का समय लग जाता था। कई महीने पहले भेजी गई जांचों की रिपोर्ट अभी तक विभाग को नहीं मिल सकी हैं, जिस कारण कार्रवाई में देरी हो रही है। अब खाद्य सामग्री के नमूने को विभाग के कर्मचारी द्वारा ही भेजा जाएगा। कर्मचारी नमूने की जांच को हाथों हाथ लेकर आएगा व जांच रिपोर्ट में मिलावट पाए जाने पर तुरंत कार्रवाई होगी।

police, jhansi news
Jhansi

पुलिस हिरासत में ग्रामीण की मौत

उल्दन थाना पुलिस की हिरासत में पत्नी की हत्या के मामले में पूछताछ के लिए बुलाए गए ग्रामीण की तबीयत बिगड़ गई। उनको उपचार के लिए मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां उपचार के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई।

13 मार्च 2019

sambida krmi mot, jhansi news
Jhansi

लाइन पर काम करते समय दौड़ा करंट, संविदा कर्मी की मौत

13 मार्च 2019

स्टेशन परिसर की कहानी, न चाय और न पानी
Jhansi

स्टेशन परिसर की कहानी, न चाय और न पानी

13 मार्च 2019

प्रशासन
Jhansi

बीएसए को चेतावनी, लेखपालों को प्रतिकूल प्रविष्टि

13 मार्च 2019

जिले में बढ़ गए 31 हजार मतदाता
Jhansi

जिले में बढ़ गए 31 हजार मतदाता

13 मार्च 2019

करंट लगने से किसान की मौत
Jhansi

करंट लगने से किसान की मौत

13 मार्च 2019

होली पर आरक्षण फुल
Jhansi

होली पर आरक्षण फुल

13 मार्च 2019

भाजपा का युवा सम्मेलन 31 को
Jhansi

भाजपा का युवा सम्मेलन 31 को

13 मार्च 2019

झांसी- कानपुर मार्ग पर पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का टोटा
Jhansi

झांसी- कानपुर मार्ग पर पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का टोटा

12 मार्च 2019

गैस सिलिंडर फटा, 5 झुलसे
Jhansi

गैस सिलिंडर फटा, 5 झुलसे

12 मार्च 2019

