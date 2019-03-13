शहर चुनें

Lalitpur

भाजपा का युवा सम्मेलन 31 को-Lalitpur

Jhansi Bureau Updated Wed, 13 Mar 2019 01:43 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा का युवा सम्मेलन 31 को
झांसी। भारतीय जनता पार्टी कार्यालय पर मंगलवार को युवा मोर्चा की बैठक में 31 मार्च को बरुआसागर के मंडी में आयोजित विजय लक्ष्य युवा सम्मेलन की तैयारी पर चर्चा की गई।
बैठक में मुख्य अतिथि प्रदेश मंत्री सत्येंद्र नागर ने कहा कि सम्मेलन में झांसी-ललितपुर की सभी पांच विधानसभाओं से युवा शामिल होंगे। हर बूथ से दस युवाओं को लाना होगा। जिला महामंत्री विनोद नायक को कार्यक्रम प्रभारी बनाया गया। साथ ही अन्य पदाधिकारियों को जिम्मेदारियां बांटी गईं। इस मौके पर लोकसभा विस्तारक अनुरुद्ध शुक्ला, परमजीत सिंह, दीपक त्रिपाठी, गौरव गौतम, अंचल सरावगी मौजूद रहे। आभार सौरभ मिश्रा ने जताया।

