रेलवे ट्रैक पर मिले शव की हुई शिनाख्त

Jhansi Bureau Updated Thu, 07 Mar 2019 02:58 AM IST
रेलवे ट्रैैक पर मिले शव की हुई शिनाख्त
झांसी। थाना प्रेमनगर स्थित रेलवे लाइन पर मिले शव की शिनाख्त करन सिंह के रूप में हुई है। मृतक दतिया इलाके का रहने वाला था। परिजनों का आरोप है कि मृतक प्रेमनगर इलाके में रहने वाले रिश्तेदार के यहां आया था। एक युवक ने शराब पिलाई थी, इसके बाद उसे जबरन ट्रेेन के गेट पर बैठाया था। इसी बीच ट्रेन से गिरकर उसकी मौत हो गई थी। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
सोमवार को पुलिया नंबर नौ के पास स्थित झांसी - मुंबई रेलमार्ग पर युवक का शव मिला था। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस प्रेमनगर पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम को भेजा था, लेकिन शिनाख्त नहीं हो सकी थी। मंगलवार शाम पुलिस ने मृतक की शिनाख्त दतिया के मड़िया मुस्तरा निवासी करन सिंह (33) के रूप में कर परिजनों को सूचना दी थी। बुधवार को परिजनोें ने सूचना पाकर पोस्टमार्टम हाऊस पहुंचकर शिनाख्त की। परिजनों का आरोप है कि करन पुलिया नंबर नौ में रहने वाले एक रिश्तेदार के यहां आया था। रिश्तेदार के एक पुत्र ने जबरन शराब पिलाने के बाद ट्रेन के गेट पर बैठा दिया था। जिससे गिरकर मौत हो गई थी। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

uma bharti
Jhansi

उमा कर चुकीं इंकार, होर्डिंग से फिर चुनाव लड़ने की पुकार

भारतीय जनता पार्टी की कद्दावर नेता एवं क्षेत्रीय सांसद उमा भारती एक बार फिर चर्चाओं में हैं। कई बार आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव न लड़ने का ऐलान कर चुकीं उमा भारती के समर्थन में महानगर में जगह-जगह होर्डिंग लगाई गई हैं।

7 मार्च 2019

सफाई में झांसी का प्रदेश में तीसरा स् थान बरकरार -City
Jhansi

सफाई में झांसी का प्रदेश में तीसरा स् थान बरकरार -City

7 मार्च 2019

नुमाइश मैदान में बन रही लाइब्रेरी, विदेशी किताबें भी होंगी
Jhansi

नुमाइश मैदान में बन रही लाइब्रेरी, विदेशी किताबें भी होंगी

7 मार्च 2019

bhagwat katha
Jhansi

निस्वार्थ भाव की मित्रता होती है सार्थक

7 मार्च 2019

रफ्तार पकड़ेगा महायोजना का काम-Lalitpur
Jhansi

रफ्तार पकड़ेगा महायोजना का काम-Lalitpur

7 मार्च 2019

रेलवे क्वार्टर आवंटन का नियम बदला,,-Lalitpur
Jhansi

रेलवे क्वार्टर आवंटन का नियम बदला,,-Lalitpur

7 मार्च 2019

स्पेशल ट्रेन का संचालन-Lalitpur
Jhansi

स्पेशल ट्रेन का संचालन-Lalitpur

7 मार्च 2019

uprtc
Jhansi

अहमदाबाद और बड़ौदा जाएंगी एसी स्लीपर बसें

7 मार्च 2019

राख बुधवार आज से-City
Jhansi

राख बुधवार आज से-City

6 मार्च 2019

आठ को आएंगे जीएम-Lalitpur
Jhansi

आठ को आएंगे जीएम-Lalitpur

6 मार्च 2019

pm modi
Jhansi

प्रधानमंत्री श्रम योगी मानधन योजना का शुभारंभ

6 मार्च 2019

कार की टक्कर से मां- बेटी की मौत
Jhansi

कार की टक्कर से मां- बेटी की मौत

6 मार्च 2019

कुंभ गए 12 लोग घायल-Lalitpur
Jhansi

कुंभ गए 12 लोग घायल-Lalitpur

6 मार्च 2019

ट्रेन
Jhansi

सौर ऊर्जा से चलेगी भारतीय ट्रेनें, 2030 तक ग्रीन रेलवे बनाने का लक्ष्य तय

1 मार्च 2019

uma bharti
Jhansi

उमा भारती के बाद भाजपा का प्रत्याशी कौन?

5 मार्च 2019

रिटायर होने वाले 101 शिक्षकों का हिसाब तैयार -City
Jhansi

रिटायर होने वाले 101 शिक्षकों का हिसाब तैयार -City

6 मार्च 2019

