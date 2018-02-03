अपना शहर चुनें

बर्ड वॉक में दर्शाया पक्षी प्रेम

हरदाेई Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 11:18 PM IST
showed bird love in bird walk
सांडी पक्षी विहार की झील में कलरव करते पक्षी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांडी पक्षी विहार कुदरत की एक अनमोल देन व जनपद की धरोहर है। इसे बनाए रखना लोगों की जिम्मेदारी है। ये बात तीन दिवसीय सांडी पक्षी महोत्सव का शुभारंभ करते समय डीएम पुलकित खरे ने कही। सभी अतिथियों ने शांति के दूत कबूतर उड़ाए व पक्षियों की जानकारी संबंधी पुस्तक का विमोचन किया गया। महोत्सव में बच्चों की बर्ड वॉक आकर्षण का केंद्र रही।
 कार्यक्रम में विधायकों ने लोगों से अपील की कि पक्षी विहार की गरिमा बनाए रखें और महोत्सव हो सफल बनाएं। पौधरोपण भी किया गया। जिलाधिकारी ने कहा कि सभी के प्रयास से सांडी पक्षी विहार की जानकारी पूरे विश्व में होनी चाहिए। महोत्सव में 15 विद्यालयों के छात्र-छात्राओं ने वर्ड वॉक किया। चित्रकला, वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता और सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों में प्रतिभा दिखाई। खान-पान के स्टाल लगाए गए। डीएफओ राकेश चंद्रा ने पक्षियों के बारे में बताया। इस अवसर पर विधायक रजनी तिवारी, आशीष सिंह आशू, जिलाध्यक्ष श्रीकृष्ण शास्त्री, पुलिस अधीक्षक विपिन कुमार मिश्रा, मुख्य वन संरक्षक लुप्त प्राय परियोजना लखनऊ एपी शुक्ला, अपर जिलाधिकारी डॉ. विपिन कुमार मिश्र, नगर मजिस्ट्रेट वंदिता श्रीवास्तव, उप जिलाधिकारी आशीष सिंह, सर्वेश गुप्ता, अशोक कुमार, अतिरिक्त मजिस्ट्रेट अशोक प्रताप सिंह, सहायक निदेशक कुमकुम शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे। 
