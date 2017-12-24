बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पुलिस को झेलना पड़ा संवासिनियों का भारी विरोध, छूटे पसीने
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 12:12 AM IST
underground way in the ashram
PC: अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बाबा वीरेंद्र देव दीक्षित के आध्यात्मिक विश्वविद्यालय में सोमवार सुबह सर्च अभियान के दौरान पुलिस को आश्रम की सुरक्षा में लगीं सांवसिनियों व पुरुषों का भारी विरोध झेलना पड़ा। पुलिस सूत्रों के मुताबिक आश्रम के चारो तरफ लोहे के जाल बिछे होने के कारण अंदर घुसने के लिए काफी देर तक मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। आश्रम चारों ओर से लोहे के जाल और जाल से सील है। इनमें हवा के अलावा पक्षी तक नहीं जा सकता है।
सिकत्तर बाग और कंपिल के चौधरियान मोहल्ले में बाबा वीरेंद्र देव के बने आश्रम चारों ओर से सील है। इन आश्रम में चारों ओर लोहे के जाल लगे है। इन जालों में लोहे की जाली लगी हुई है। जो जाली काले रंग की चादर से सील है। आश्रम के अंदर हवा हीं जा सकती है। पक्षी भी आश्रम के अंदर प्रवेश नहीं कर सकता है। इस तरह चारों ओर से बंद आश्रम स्थानीय लोगों के लिए चर्चा का विषय कई सालों से बना हुआ है। वीरेंद्र देवे दीक्षित के कंपिल और सिकत्तरबाग आश्रम के गेट दिन में बंद रहते है। इन आश्रम से दिन के उजियारे में कोई भी निकलता हुआ स्थानीय लोगों को नजर नहीं आता है।
रात के अंधेरे मेें जब सभी लोग सो जाते है तब आश्रम का गेट खुलाता और यहां लोग आते और जाते है। सिकत्तरबाग और कंपिल के चौधरियान मोहल्ले के लोगों को कहना है कि रात के समय आश्रम से गाड़ियों से लोग आते है और रात में हीं वापस चले जाते है। कभी कभी चिल्लाने की आवाजे भी रात के समय आती है। आश्रम चारों ओर से बंद होने के कारण अंदर क्या होता है, इसकी जानकारी नहीं मिल पाती। कंपिल के मोहल्ला चौधरियान निवासी तेजसिंह यादव का कहना है कि जब-जब आश्रम की गतिविधियों को लेकर विरोध किया तो मोहल्ले के लोगों के खिलाफ आश्रम से अनुयायी झूठा मुकदमा लिखा देते है। अभी तक करीब 27 लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमे लिख चुके है। पुलिस भी ठीक से जांच करने में लापरवाही बरतती है। लोगों का कहना है कि पुलिस की सख्ती से राज खुलेंगे।
