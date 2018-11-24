शहर चुनें

Farrukhabad ›   निर्माणाधीन छत ढहने से महिला समेत 5 बच्चे दबे

निर्माणाधीन छत ढहने से महिला समेत 5 बच्चे दबे

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sat, 24 Nov 2018 11:12 PM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
कायमगंज(फर्रुखाबाद)। कोतवाली क्षेत्र के गांव गउटोला में निर्माणाधीन छत ढहने से एक महिला समेत पांच बच्चे घायल हो गए। उन्हें सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया गया है।
गांव गउटोला निवासी मुवीन के कच्चे मकान में छत पर काम चल रहा था।

मोहल्ले के बच्चे नीचे खेल रहे थे। अचानक छत भरभराकर गिर गई। इससे नीचे खेल रहे बच्चे उसके मलबे में दब गए। चीखपुकार मच गई। मौके पर काफी भीड़ जमा हो गई। लोगों ने मलबे में दबे बच्चों को बाहर निकाला और सीएचसी लेकर पहुंचे। घायलों में हाफिज शादाब का 8 वर्षीय पुत्र सुमैर, फुरकान की 7 वर्षीय पुत्री फारिया के पैर में फ्रैक्चर हो गया।

मुवीन की पत्नी अफसाना (40), शाहिद का सात वर्षीय पुत्र उजैर, रोशन का आठ वर्षीय पुत्र जमाल व 20 वर्षीय तसलीम चपेट में आ गए। सभी घायलों को सीएचसी लाया गया। वहां से सभी का प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद घर भेज दिया गया।

बीमार बच्चे के पास खड़ी गाय।
Farrukhabad

गोसदन में तीन पशुओं की और गई जान

गोसदन में पशुओं के मरने का सिलसिला रुक नहीं रहा है। शुक्रवार रात तीन और गोवंशों की मौत हो गई। पालिका कर्मचारी जेसीबी मशीन से इन्हें दफनाने की तैयारी करने लगे। इस दौरान पहुंचे सर्वोदय मंडल के कार्यकर्ताओं ने हंगामा कर चालक से चाबी छीन ली।

24 नवंबर 2018

इलाज में लापरवाही का आरोप, चौकीदार की मौत
Farrukhabad

इलाज में लापरवाही का आरोप, चौकीदार की मौत

24 नवंबर 2018

पसनिंगपुर प्रतीक्षालय के पास बेहोश मिली युवती
Farrukhabad

पसनिंगपुर प्रतीक्षालय के पास बेहोश मिली युवती

24 नवंबर 2018

शिव सेना और हिंजामं के लोग अयोध्या गए
Farrukhabad

शिव सेना और हिंजामं के लोग अयोध्या गए

24 नवंबर 2018

फिर दगा दे गई मिल की पुरानी मशीनें
Farrukhabad

फिर दगा दे गई मिल की पुरानी मशीनें

24 नवंबर 2018

42 लाख का गरींबों का निवाला डकार जाते जिम्मेदार
Farrukhabad

42 लाख का गरींबों का निवाला डकार जाते जिम्मेदार

24 नवंबर 2018

सड़क के गड्ढे ने ले ली महिला की जान
Kanpur

मौत का गड्ढाः बाइक से उछलकर गिरी महिला, मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

कमालगंज सीएचसी गेट पर इस तरह से प्रसूता ने बच्चे को जना
Farrukhabad

नर्स ने गर्भवती को भगाया तो अस्पताल गेट पर कराना पड़ा प्रसव, नवजात की मौत

22 नवंबर 2018

सीएचसी में रोते बिलखते एवन के परिजन।
गंगा में डूबने से युवक की मौत

24 नवंबर 2018

किशोरी का शव फंदे पर लटका मिला, हत्या का आरोप
Farrukhabad

किशोरी का शव फंदे पर लटका मिला, हत्या का आरोप

23 नवंबर 2018

CM योगी ने जनता को अपने काम गिनवाने के लिए चलाईं गाड़ियां, पिछली सरकार पर बरसे

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ रविवार को एक दिनी दौरे के लिए फर्रुखाबाद पहुंचे जहां उन्होंने कई कार्यक्रमों में हिस्सा लिया।

23 जुलाई 2018

हत्या 0:53

पुलिस चौकी के पास हुआ इतना बड़ा कांड, लेकिन अफसरों को नहीं पड़ी भनक

8 जून 2018

फरुख्बाद 3:01

फर्रुखाबाद में चौकी इंचार्ज को दबंगों ने मारा, फाड़ी वर्दी

24 अप्रैल 2018

रेप अंडर वियर 4:18

VIDEO: अब ये खास अंडरवियर बचाएगी बहू-बेटियों की आबरू

11 जनवरी 2018

कन्नौज 1:12

यूपी में कोहरे का कहर जारी, ट्रक और कार की टक्कर में तीन की मौत

10 जनवरी 2018

पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में बैठे युवक के परिजन
Farrukhabad

युवक की हत्या में छह पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज

23 नवंबर 2018

छेने न देने पर सिपाही ने फेंकी मिठाई
Farrukhabad

छेने न देने पर सिपाही ने फेंकी मिठाई

23 नवंबर 2018

इंग्लैंड से आए माइकल क्लेव, आजाद भवन में बैठक को संबोधित करते बॉबी दुबे
Kanpur

अंग्रेज एसपी के नाती को अहमियत देने का विरोध, बोले- 1936 के 'एसपी जीडब्लू कोल' भी उन्हीं में से थे

20 नवंबर 2018

भूमि विवाद में युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या
Farrukhabad

भूमि विवाद में युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या

21 नवंबर 2018

10 दिसंबर से फतेहगढ़ में होगी सेना भर्ती
Farrukhabad

10 दिसंबर से फतेहगढ़ में होगी सेना भर्ती

20 नवंबर 2018

प्रसूता की सास व आशा कार्यकर्ता से पूछताछ करते अतिरिक्त एसडीएम ब्रजकिशोर।
Farrukhabad

नर्स से छिनी नौकरी, डॉक्टर का वेतन रुका

22 नवंबर 2018

