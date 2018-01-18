Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Budaun ›   पति के डांटने पर विवाहिता ने फांसी लगाकर जान दी

पति के डांटने पर विवाहिता ने फांसी लगाकर जान दी

Bareily Bureau Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 10:00 AM IST
फोटो- 41, 42
पति के डांटने पर महिला
ने फंदा लगाकर जान दी
पुलिस ने शव कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
दबतोरी। पति के डांटने पर एक विवाहिता ने घर के कमरे में फंदा लगाकर जान दे दी। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम को भेज दिया।
यह घटना बिसौली थाना क्षेत्र के संग्रामपुर निवासी 32 वर्षीय अफसाना बुधवार तड़के अपने पति फरजन अली को चाय देने गई। फरजन ने चाय पीने के बजाय पत्नी को डांट दिया। कहा- इस वक्त रात के तीन बजे हैं। इसके बाद फरजन सो गया। उस वक्त अफसाना चुपचाप लौट गई। कुछ देर बाद अफसाना दुपट्टा गले में बांधने के बाद कुर्सी पर चढ़कर छत के पंखे पर लटक गई। बैड पर रखी कुर्सी फरजन के ऊपर गिरी तो उसकी आंख खुल गई। उसने पत्नी को लटके देखा तो जोर से चीखने लगा। शोर सुनकर इकट्ठे हुए परिवार वालों ने फौरन अफसाना को नीचे उतारा। मगर तब तक उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी।
अफसाना व फरजन की शादी 25 दिसंबर 2002 को हुई थी। फरजान अली ने बताया कि अफसाना काफी दिनों से मानसिक मंदित थी। उसका बरेली के एक निजी चिकित्सक के यहां इलाज चल रहा था। वह दो दिन पहले पत्नी और बच्चों को ससुराल से बुलाकर लाया था। बुधवार को बरेली दवा लेने जाना था। फरजाना के मायके वाले भी दोपहर बाद घटना स्थल पर पहुंच गए।

Spotlight

hina khan fees more than shilpa shinde for bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss में हारकर भी जीत गईं ‌हिना खान, पहली बार हुआ कुछ ऐसा जिसकी उम्मीद नहीं थी

18 जनवरी 2018

exposed hina khan was the big reason For Live Voting in bigg boss 11 grand finale
Television

ग्रांड फिनाले के 3 दिन बाद हिना खान पर बड़ा खुलासा, हारने के डर से बैक स्टेज किया था ये तमाशा

17 जनवरी 2018

javed akhtar first marriage with honey irani know his love story
Bollywood

17 साल की उस लड़की से शादी कर बैठे थे जावेद अख्तर, जिसकी मां ने पहले ही दे दी थी ये बद्दुआ

17 जनवरी 2018

Hiten Tejwani is NOT happy with Shilpa Shinde winning bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा की जीत पर हितेन तेजवानी ने खोला बड़ा राज, सुनकर फैंस को लगेगा तगड़ा झटका

17 जनवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat will not release on January 25
Bollywood

25 जनवरी को भी रिलीज नहीं हो पाएगी 'पद्मावत', मेकर्स ने लिया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा फैसला

17 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde to give the trophy on rent
Television

OMG: घर आते ही शिल्पा ने दिखाया असली रंग, Bigg Boss की ट्राॅफी के साथ कर डाला ये बड़ा खेल

17 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta to give his prize money to Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari
Bollywood

Bigg Boss से निकलते ही विकास ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, पैसे देकर इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट को कर देंगे मालामाल

17 जनवरी 2018

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

17 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

hasband done something horrible on wife demand
Kanpur

नई नवेली दुल्हन की अनाेखी फरमाइश पूरी करने के ल‌िए पत‌ि ने कर डाला कुछ एेसा 

शादी के बाद हर पत्नी की ख्वाह‌िश हाेती है क‌ि उसका पत‌ि उसकी हर मांग काे पूरा करे पर यूपी के अाैरैया में कुछ एेसा हुअा जाे अापकाे हैरान कर देगा। यहां पत्नी की डिमांड पूरी करने के लिए पत‌ि ने अपने साथियों के साथ लूट की घटना को अंजाम दे डाला। 

16 जनवरी 2018

Burnt with fire of Muslim woman house who supports Ram Temple in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh
Delhi NCR

राम मंदिर का समर्थन करने वाली मुस्लिम महिला का घर फूंका

17 जनवरी 2018

judicial custody of nine police personnel increased in gudiya rape case
Shimla

गुड़िया मामलाः पूर्व आईजी समेत सभी नौ पुलिसवालों की न्यायिक हिरासत पर हुआ ये फैसला

18 जनवरी 2018

islamic flag in kanpur man
Kanpur

कानपुर के एक घर पर लहरा रहा था हरा झंडा, पाक का झंडा हाेने की बात कहकर लाेगाें ने बुलाई पुल‌िस

11 जनवरी 2018

charter school teacher sexually assaults minor boy student from two years in Miami, Florida
International

नाबालिग छात्र से दो साल तक संबंध बनाती रही महिला टीचर, ऐसे सामने आया सच

12 जनवरी 2018

Seven killed, 22 critically injured in road accident in West Bengal
National

पश्चिम बंगाल में दर्दनाक हादसा, बस पलटने से 6 लोगों की मौत और 25 घायल

17 जनवरी 2018

seven kgs of gold recovered by DRI at Madurai International Airport of TamilNadu
National

फिल्मी स्टाइल में सोना छिपाकर ले जा रहा था, एयरपोर्ट पर हैरान रह गए अधिकारी

17 जनवरी 2018

20 year old girl murdered in uttar pradesh
Kanpur

पाइप पर उल्टा टंगा था युवती का शव, मुंह में ठूसा गया था कपड़ा

14 जनवरी 2018

SP workers' murder, fierce fighting in property dispute
Allahabad

प्रापर्टी विवाद में सपा कार्यकर्ता की हत्या, जमकर बवाल

18 जनवरी 2018

murder in jodhpur rajasthan
Jaipur

ऐसी भी क्या रंजिश, जो सरेआम गाड़ी से टक्कर मारकर की हत्या

14 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

हिसार में तीन साल की बच्ची से रेप, आरोपी भी नाबालिग

हरियाणा में रेप की घटनाएं कम नहीं हो रही हैं। अब हिसार में तीन साल की बच्ची को हवस का शिकार बनाया गया। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है, देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

18 जनवरी 2018

SHARP SHOOTER ARRESTED IN MURDER OF MINISTER RELATIVE 1:45

मथुरा पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता, धर दबोचा से खतरनाक शार्प शूटर

18 जनवरी 2018

FATHER WHO THROWS OUT 2 DAUGHTER FROM RUNNING TRAIN TELLS WHOLE STORY TO MEDIA 3:09

VIDEO : बच्चियों को ट्रेन से फेंकनेवाले दरिंदे पिता ने बताई पूरी वारदात

17 जनवरी 2018

GIRLFRIEND KILLED AFTER SEX INSIDE CAR IN THE NATIONAL CAPITAL 3:12

दिल्ली: कार में गर्लफ्रेंड से रेप के बाद की हत्या, नेकेड डेड बॉडी के साथ किया ये

17 जनवरी 2018

Double murder of woman, child in Jahangirpuri of delhi 3:18

बच्चे ने सुनाई मां और छोटे भाई के कत्ल की कहानी, बाप है कातिल!

17 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Neha Chaudhary to participate in miss glory of universe
Shimla

मिस ग्लोरी ऑफ यूनिवर्स में जलवे बिखेरेगी नेहा

18 जनवरी 2018

hp congress spokesperson sanjay singh chauhan statement over bjp
Shimla

कांग्रेस प्रवक्‍ता संजय चौहान बोले-महंगाई ने तोड़ दी गरीब जनता की कमर

18 जनवरी 2018

icai ca result 2017, cpat all india topper mohit gupta interview
Chandigarh

CA के ऑल इंडिया टॉपर मोहित गुप्ता ने खोला राज, बताया कैसे रचा इतिहास?

18 जनवरी 2018

three congress leaders announced to retire from active politics
Shimla

कांग्रेस के ये तीन नेता अब नहीं लड़ेंगे चुनाव, चुनावी राजनीति से लिया संन्यास

18 जनवरी 2018

malaysian parliament delegation visit himachal vidhan sabha
Shimla

हिमाचल ई-विधानसभा का ये देश भी हुआ मुरीद, जाना सदन का कामकाज

18 जनवरी 2018

Share Market: Sensex, Nifty open at fresh record high
Bazar

शेयर बाजार में आज फिर उछाल, 35,435 पर पहुंचा सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी ने भी छुआ रिकॉर्ड स्तर

18 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.