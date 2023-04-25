Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bijnor News ›   UP Board Result: Bijnor daughters have broken the record of 33 years in 10th and 12th results

UP Board Result: बेटियों ने तोड़ा 33 साल का रिकॉर्ड, यूपी टॉप टेन में बनाई जगह, सफलता के राज से मिलेगी प्रेरणा

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, बिजनौर Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Tue, 25 Apr 2023 09:18 PM IST
सार

UP Board Result 2023 : बिजनौर की चार बेटियों ने 33 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा है। इन चारों बेटियों ने यूपी टॉप टेन में अपनी जगह बनाई हैं। खास बात यह है कि इनकी सफलता के राज से आपको भी प्रेरणा मिलेगी।

UP Board Result: Bijnor daughters have broken the record of 33 years in 10th and 12th results
बिजनौर में परिजनों के साथ इशिका राजपूत। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

बिजनौर जिले की बेटियों ने यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा परिणाम में पिछले 33 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है। चार छात्राएं परीक्षा परिणाम की राज्य मेरिट सूची में स्थान बनाने में कामयाब रही हैं। इससे पहले हल्दौर के एक विद्यालय की छात्रा ने राज्य मेरिट सूची में जगह बनाई थी।



शासन का बेटी-बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ अभियान जोर पर है। डीएम उमेश मिश्रा व सीडीओ पूर्ण बोरा स्कूलों में जाकर बेटियों को पढ़ाई का सामान उपलब्ध करा रहे हैं। साथ ही अभियान के प्रति जागरूक कर रहे हैं। यूपी बोर्ड के हाईस्कूल व इंटर के परीक्षाफल में अभियान का असर दिखाई पड़ा है। बड़ी संख्या में छात्राओं ने मेरिट सूची में स्थान बनाया है।


जिले की चार छात्राओं ने परीक्षाफल की राज्य मेरिट सूची में स्थान बनाया है। इनमें तीन छात्राओं ने इंटर की मेरिट सूची और एक छात्रा ने हाईस्कूल की राज्य मेरिट सूची में स्थान बनाया है। राज्य मेरिट सूची में आईं छात्राओं ने बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ अभियान को प्रेरणादायक बताया है।

यह भी पढ़ें: UP Board Result: वाह क्या जज्बा है, मिलिये 59 साल में 12वीं पास करने वाले पूर्व मंत्री प्रभुदयाल वाल्मीकि से

ये हैं राज्य मेरिट सूची में जगह बनाने वाली छात्राएं
इंटर की राज्य मेरिट सूची में लाला रिखीराम सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर इंटर कॉलेज मौहंडिया की छात्रा इशिका राजपूत ने 482/500 अंक अर्थात 96.40 प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त करके छठा स्थान प्राप्त किया है। सेंट मेरी स्कूल मंडावली की छात्रा महक नूर ने 480/500 अंक अर्थात 96 प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त करके आठवां स्थान और इसी विद्यालय की सानिया ने 478/500 अंक अर्थात 95.60 प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त करके 10वां स्थान प्राप्त किया है। हाईस्कूल की राज्य मेरिट सूची में सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर इंटर कॉलेज अफजलगढ़ की छात्रा शीतल कुमारी ने 580/600 अर्थात 96.67 प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त करके नौवां स्थान प्राप्त किया है।

33 साल पहले भी शीतल ने ही बनाया था रिकॉर्ड
चारों छात्राओं ने राज्य मेरिट सूची में स्थान बनाकर 33 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है। यह संयोग है कि 33 साल पहले राज्य मेरिट सूची में आने वाली भी छात्रा ही थी। सीडी इंटर कॉलेज हल्दौर की छात्रा शीतल कुमारी पुत्री सुधीश कुमार रस्तोगी ने वर्ष 1990 में हाईस्कूल की राज्य मेरिट सूची में तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया था। शीतल विदेश में विज्ञान शोध में कार्यरत हैं। इतना ही नहीं 2023 की हाईस्कूल की राज्य मेरिट सूची में स्थान बनाने वाली छात्रा भी शीतल कुमारी है।

यह भी पढ़ें: UP Board Result: जरा हटके हैं संघर्ष की ये कहानियां, ड्राइवर-मजदूर के बच्चों ने रचा ऐसा इतिहास, हर कोई हैरान

यूपी बोर्ड : इंटरमीडिएट प्रदेश सूची में बिजनौर की तीन छात्राएं
छठां रैंक - इशिका राजपूत 96.4 प्रतिशत लाला रिखी राम सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर इंटर कॉलेज मौहंडिया
आठवां रैंक - महक नूर 96 प्रतिशत, सेंटमेरी स्कूल मंडावली
दसवां रैंक -सानिया 95.60 प्रतिशत, सेंटमेरी स्कूल मंडावली

यूपी बोर्ड : हाईस्कूल प्रदेश सूची में बिजनौर की एक छात्रा
नौवीं रैंक : शीतल कुमारी, सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर इंटर कॉलेज अफजलगढ़, 96.67 प्रतिशत
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed