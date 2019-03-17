शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bijnor ›   शराब बनाने के उपकरण के साथ पकड़ा

शराब बनाने के उपकरण के साथ पकड़ा

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 12:27 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बढ़ापुर। पुलिस ने खादर क्षेत्र के कुआंखेड़ा खदरी के जंगल में छापा मारकर एक व्यक्ति को 300 लीटर अवैध कच्ची शराब व उपकरणों के साथ गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस ने मौके से बरामद करीब दो हजार लीटर लाहन को नष्ट कर दिया। प्रभारी थाना प्रभारी निरीक्षक नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि पकड़ा गया आरोपी ग्राम कुआखेड़ा खदरी निवासी रंजीत सिंह उर्फ राणा है। उसके विरुद्ध आबकारी एक्ट की संबंधित धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

सगाई के बाद भी इन स्टार्स की नहीं हो पाई शादी, सलमान की शादी के तो छप गए थे कार्ड्स

16 मार्च 2019

Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani
bollywood flashback akshay kumar rekha raveena tandon
अभिषेक करिश्मा
Salman and Sangeeta
Bollywood

सगाई के बाद भी इन स्टार्स की नहीं हो पाई शादी, सलमान की शादी के तो छप गए थे कार्ड्स

16 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव और नेताओं का दलबदल
India News

चुनावी मौसम में नेता पाला बदलने में व्यस्त, भाजपा को लगा है तगड़ा झटका 

16 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

चुनावी हलचल: अपना दल कृष्णा गुट ने थामा कांग्रेस का हाथ, गोंडा और पीलीभीत सीट पर समझौता

16 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
शनिदेव
Astrology

शनिदोष: 5 काम करने से व्यक्ति के पीछे लग जाते हैं शनि, बिगाड़ देते हैं हर काम

16 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा दिग्गजों की सीटें बदल सकती हैं
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: उत्तर प्रदेश में बदल सकती हैं भाजपा के इन दिग्गजों की सीटें 

16 मार्च 2019

price of green chilli and tomato in pakistan crosses 400 rupees per kg
Business Diary

पाकिस्तान में फूटा मिर्ची बम, 400 रुपये के पार पहुंची कीमत, टमाटर भी गुस्से में 'लाल'

16 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी सरकार ने विश्वसनीयता खोई, बयार भाजपा के खिलाफ : पवार

16 मार्च 2019

डॉ. जगतराम
Shimla

हजारों को रोशनी दे चुके डॉ. जगतराम, एक लाख ऑपरेशन का रिकॉर्ड, मिला पद्मश्री

16 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी की रैली में कुछ ऐसे पहुंचे प्रशंसक
Dehradun

तस्वीरें: राहुल गांधी को सुनने के लिए युवाओं में दिखा गजब का उत्साह, कुछ इस अंदाज में पहुंचे समर्थक

16 मार्च 2019

नंदगांव की लठमार होली
Agra

बरसाना के बाद नंदगांव में खेली गई अद्भुत और अलौकिक लठमार होली, सतरंगी हुईं गलियां

16 मार्च 2019

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में वोटरों काे बांटे जाने वाले धन पर रहेगी चुनाव आयोग की नजर, सपा का गढ़ निशाने पर

16 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सलमान खुर्शीद
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: राहुल गांधी की पार्टी के नेता ने बीजेपी पर साधा निशाना, जीत के बाद लगाएंगे आलू फैक्ट्री

16 मार्च 2019

भारी मात्रा में अवैध हथियार बरामद
Meerut

यूपी: तमंचे बनाने की फैक्टरी का भंडाफोड़, भारी मात्रा में असलहा बरामद, दो बदमाश गिरफ्तार

16 मार्च 2019

हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल की तस्वीर
India News

आखिर मुंबई को और कितने हादसों का इंतजार है?

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर
World

चीन के वीटो के बावजूद मसूद अजहर घोषित किया जा सकता है अंतरराष्ट्रीय आतंकी, ये हैं विकल्प

15 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

1994 में देवंबद, लखनऊ जाने से पहले दिल्ली के पॉश होटलों में रहा था मसूद अजहर

15 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मुलायम सिंह यादव और मायावती (फाइल फोटो)
Meerut

मिशन 2019: मुलायम की वजह से चुनाव हार गई थीं मायावती, क्या अब उनके लिए करेंगी प्रचार?

मायावती का बिजनौर से गहरा नाता रहा है। 1989 में भी वह पहली बार बसपा के टिकट पर सांसद चुनी गई। उस समय सपा का बसपा के साथ गठबंधन था। लेकिन 1991 के चुनाव में दोनों दल अलग हो चुके थे और वह मुलायम सिंह यादव के दांव की वजह से हार गई थीं।

16 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
भाजपा नेताओं के साथ मंच पर बैठे गन्ना मंत्री सुरेश राणा
Meerut

सपा सरकार में बदमाश नहीं आजम खां की भैंस ढूंढती थी पुलिस: गन्ना मंत्री सुरेश राणा

16 मार्च 2019

बीएसपी (फाइल फोटो)
Meerut

मिशन 2019: बसपा सुप्रीमो ने खेला बड़ा दांव, यूपी की इन सीटों पर उतारे ये उम्मीदवार

15 मार्च 2019

बेहोशी की हालत में रोडवेज पर पड़ा मिला युवक
Bijnor

बेहोशी की हालत में रोडवेज पर पड़ा मिला युवक

17 मार्च 2019

गांव लाठीपुरा के ग्रामीणों ने थाने में किया प्रदर्शन
Bijnor

गांव लाठीपुरा के ग्रामीणों ने थाने में किया प्रदर्शन

17 मार्च 2019

धामपुर में जांच करते नोडल अधिकारी डा. एसके निगम।
Bijnor

नोडल अधिकारी ने की जांच

17 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
Meerut

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: कांग्रेस ने चला बड़ा दांव, बसपा के वोटों में सेंध लगाने की कोशिश

15 मार्च 2019

पुलिस चला रही अपराधियों के खिलाफ अभियान
Bijnor

पुलिस चला रही अपराधियों के खिलाफ अभियान

17 मार्च 2019

भाजपा युवा मोर्चा की बैठक
Bijnor

भाजपा युवा मोर्चा की बैठक

17 मार्च 2019

भुगतान न देने पर चार चीनी मिलों को नोटिस जारी
Bijnor

भुगतान न देने पर चार चीनी मिलों को नोटिस जारी

17 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

कानपुर: नर्स ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों पर लगाया रिश्वत मांगने का आरोप, किया हंगामा

यूपी के कानपुर से एक चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक नर्स ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों पर रिश्वत मांगने का आरोप लगाया है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

16 मार्च 2019

कानपुर 1:35

कानपुर से श्रीप्रकाश जायसवाल को मिला टिकट, कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया जोरदार स्वागत

16 मार्च 2019

राज बब्बर 3:28

प्रियंका गांधी के दौरे से पहले राज बब्बर को मिली बड़ी राहत,स्पेशल कोर्ट से मिली बेल

16 मार्च 2019

प्रयागराज 2:20

प्रयागराज में विपक्ष ने की बीजेपी की शिकायत, चुनाव आयोग ने उठाया ये कदम

16 मार्च 2019

मायावती 0:35

लखनऊ में मायावती से मिले जयंत, पश्चिमी यूपी के चुनावी समीकरणों पर की चर्चा

16 मार्च 2019

Related

पुलिस ने चोरो का गैंग दबोचा
Bijnor

पुलिस ने चोरो का गैंग दबोचा

17 मार्च 2019

बिजनौर में पकड़ा गया चोरों का गैंग।
Bijnor

पुलिस ने चोरों का गैंग दबोचा

17 मार्च 2019

दुष्कर्म का आरोपी दबोचा
Bijnor

दुष्कर्म का आरोपी दबोचा

17 मार्च 2019

अधिकारियों की बैठक लेते कमिशनर यशवंत सिंह व आईजी रमित शर्मा।
Bijnor

‘मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाता को मिले सुविधा और सम्मान’

17 मार्च 2019

विभिन्न आरोपों में दो का चालान
Bijnor

विभिन्न आरोपों में दो का चालान

17 मार्च 2019

सपा सरकार में बदमाश नहीं आजम खां की भैंस ढूंढ़ती थी पुलिस:सुरेश राणा
Bijnor

सपा सरकार में बदमाश नहीं आजम खां की भैंस ढूंढ़ती थी पुलिस:सुरेश राणा

17 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.