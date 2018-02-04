अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Basti ›   deoria, dariyabag santkabirnagar won matches

देवरिया, दरियाबाग संतकबीरनगर विजयी

basti Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 11:33 PM IST
deoria, dariyabag santkabirnagar won matches
विजेता को ट्रॉफी देते मुख्यअतिथि। - फोटो : amar ujala
कप्तानगंज। 
क्षेत्र के राजकीय डिग्री कॉलेज गड़हा गौतम में आयोजित 22वीं रामआसरे सिंह नोहरा देवी वॉलीबॉल एवं कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता का फाइनल रविवार को हुआ। वॉलीबॉल फाइनल में देवरिया तो कबड्डी में दरियाबाग संतकबीरनगर ने खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया। विजेता और उप विजेता टीम को डीआईजी राकेश चंद्र साहू ने पुरस्कृत किया।
डीआईजी साहू के अलावा उप जिलाधिकारी हर्रैया दिनेश कुमार, एएसपी नरेंद्र सिंह, तहसीलदार न्यायिक बृजेश कुमार वर्मा सेवानिवृत्त पीसीएस अधिकारी उमाशंकर पांडेय, सचिव सुमित्रा सिंह, हरिश्चंद्र सिंह ने भी संबोधित किया। प्रतियोगिता के दौरान सलमा खातून ने सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत किया।
खेल प्रतियोगिता में दिनेश सिंह, रमाकांत पांडेय, शिवपूजन वर्मा और चंदन सिंह को बेस्ट रेफरी का सम्मान मिला जबकि वॉलीबॉल में बेहतर प्रदर्शन के लिए अभिषेक, प्रभात और संतोष सिंह तथा कबड्डी में बेहतर खेल के लिए अंशु मिश्रा, प्रशांत मिश्रा, निर्भय सिंह और राहुल सिंह को सम्मानित किया गया। वहीं, प्रतियोगिता के दौरान सहयोग के लिए समरजीत सिंह, संदीप सिंह, सनी सिंह, माधव प्रसाद, शिवाजी सिंह और रमानी को सम्मान मिला।
इस मौके पर शिवाजी सिंह, कृष्णकांत सिंह, चंदन सिंह, विक्रांत सिंह, धीरेंद्र सिंहसनी, अजय सिंह, धर्मेंद्र देव सिंह, काजल मिश्रा, मोना सिंह, सुभाष चंद्र यादव, समरजीत सिंह, शिवम सिंह सहित तमाम लोग मौजूद रहे।
sports

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika Release date postponed
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद अब बढ़ी 'झांसी की रानी' की मुश्किलें, रिलीज पर गहराया संकट, जानिए क्यों

4 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar walked on his hand for padman promotion
Bollywood

पैडमैन को सुपरहिट कराने के लिए अक्षय ने अपनाया अनोखा तरीका, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

4 फरवरी 2018

nanda to anushka sharma 5 actresses play ghost role in film
Bollywood

नंदा से लेकर अनुष्का तक, ये 5 एक्ट्रेसेस मरने के बाद भी फिल्म में निभाया लीड रोड

4 फरवरी 2018

sushmita sen walks to lakme fashion week 2018
Bollywood

42 की उम्र में सुष्मिता ने पहली बार पहनीं वेडिंग ड्रेस, तस्वीरें देख कहेंगे दुल्हन हो तो ऐसी

4 फरवरी 2018

rajkummar rao and anil kapoor hanging out in a chemist shop padman challenge
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर बेचने लगे सैनिटरी पैड, माधुरी दीक्षित और प्रियंका चोपड़ा को दिया ये चैलेंज

4 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan reached in Ram Kapoor show comedy high school replace Rani Mukherjee
Bollywood

सलमान ने फिर निभाई रानी मुखर्जी के साथ दोस्ती, बीमार होते हुए भी किया कुछ ऐसा काम

4 फरवरी 2018

romance stories 5 cricketers with bollywood actress
Bollywood

बुमराह ही नहीं इन 5 क्रिकेटर्स ने भी चुराया एक्ट्रेसेस का दिल, ऐसा है बॉलीवुड और खेल का कनेक्शन

4 फरवरी 2018

women protest against Ram gopal Varma's film God Sex and Truth in Andhra Pradesh
Bollywood

रामगोपाल वर्मा की फिल्म 'गॉड, सेक्स एंड ट्रूथ' को लेकर कहां मचा है बवाल और क्यों?

4 फरवरी 2018

know about how to cook lentils of Green peas
Healthy Food

रेसिपी: सेहत के साथ रखें स्वाद का भी ख्याल, ऐसे बनाएं हरी मटर की दाल

4 फरवरी 2018

avoid these harmful mistakes while eating the food
Healthy Food

खाना खाते समय भूलकर भी ना करें ये गलतियां, वर्ना बाद में पछताना पड़ेगा

4 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

varanasi congress team may be changed
Varanasi

लगातार हार के बाद बदलाव की तैयारी में कांग्रेस, राहुल गांधी की टीम ने भेजी सर्वे रिपोर्ट

बनारस में लगातार पराजय का सामना कर रही कांग्रेस में स्थानीय स्तर पर सर्वे की रिपोर्ट के बाद बड़े बदलाव के संकेत मिलने शुरू हो गए हैं।

5 फरवरी 2018

सांसद की अतेंष्टि: वीआईपी वाहनों को मथुरा व बरेली से बुलवाया
Shamli

सांसद की अतेंष्टि: वीआईपी वाहनों को मथुरा व बरेली से बुलवाया

5 फरवरी 2018

सिंहपुर की टीम रही विजयी0
Varanasi

सिंहपुर की टीम रही विजयी0

5 फरवरी 2018

जिले को न तो शिक्षा बजट मिला न डीईओ
Jhajjar/Bahadurgarh

जिले को न तो शिक्षा बजट मिला न डीईओ

5 फरवरी 2018

दूषित पेयजल सप्लाई से खफा वार्डवासियों ने नारेबाजी कर जताया रोष
Jhajjar/Bahadurgarh

दूषित पेयजल सप्लाई से खफा वार्डवासियों ने नारेबाजी कर जताया रोष

5 फरवरी 2018

भगत आदमी था म्हारा बाबूजी
Shamli

भगत आदमी था म्हारा बाबूजी

5 फरवरी 2018

ekta tiraha flyover ready
Rampur

एकता तिराहा फ्लाईओवर तैयार, जल्द दौड़ेंगे वाहन

5 फरवरी 2018

बोर्ड परीक्षा कल से, मिशन कदाचार रोकने के सख्त इंतजाम
Faizabad

बोर्ड परीक्षा कल से, मिशन कदाचार रोकने के सख्त इंतजाम

5 फरवरी 2018

Closed market, silent in the streets
Shamli

बंद रहे बाजार, गलियों में सन्नाटा

5 फरवरी 2018

नशा कारोबारियों के खिलाफ ग्रामीणों का प्रदर्शन
Nainital

नशा कारोबारियों के खिलाफ ग्रामीणों का प्रदर्शन

5 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

डीएम ऑफिस के बाहर बच्चों ने लगाई भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ क्लास

बस्ती के बीएसए दफ्तर में भ्रष्टाचार का बोल-बाला है। बीएसए दफ्तर में भ्रष्टाचार बंद हो इसके लिए बच्चे सीधे डीएम ऑफिस पहुंच गए और ऑफिस के बाहर ही लगा ली अपनी क्लास।

4 फरवरी 2018

student in Deoria set herself on fire after she was allegedly molested by her school principal's son 3:04

VIDEO: यूपी में छेड़खानी से परेशान 12वीं की छात्रा ने खुद को लगाई आग

29 जनवरी 2018

A FIR FILLED AGAINST A POLICE MAN FOR MOLESTED GIRLS IN THEIR HOUSE IN BASTI 3:08

यूपी का ये सिपाही करता था लड़कियों से छेड़खानी, फिर हो गई धुनाई

29 जनवरी 2018

after patient died his relative break chair and almira in government hospital basti 1:01

मरीज की मौत पर परिजन ने सरकारी अस्पताल में किया तांडव

23 जनवरी 2018

police detained Suspicious person from kushinagar express train from basti station 0:58

ट्रेन में कर रहा था पाकिस्तान से जुड़ी ऐसी बाते, पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में

12 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Shubham selection in Ranji team
Muzaffarnagar

रणजी टीम में शुभम का चयन

2 फरवरी 2018

Arun Jaitley allocates rs 2196 crore to sports in union budget
Other Sports

बजट 2018: देश में खेल और खिलाड़ियों का होगा कल्याण, केंद्र सरकार ने आवंटित की मोटी रकम

1 फरवरी 2018

Rampant runner in 1500 meters
Shamli

1500 मीटर में खूब दौड़े धावक

31 जनवरी 2018

DAV, Bijnor's team wins
Muzaffarnagar

डीएवी, बिजनौर की टीम विजयी

28 जनवरी 2018

Mau wins opening match
Kushinagar

उद्घाटन मैच में जीता मऊ

24 जनवरी 2018

Runner on the ramp track in the rain
Shamli

बारिश में खूब दौड़े ट्रैक पर धावक

23 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.