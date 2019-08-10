शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   religion

कुर्बानी को लेकर धर्मपुर फिर संवेदनशील

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 10 Aug 2019 01:03 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बकरीद पर कुर्बानी को लेकर
विज्ञापन
धर्मपुर फिर संवेदनशील
- पिछले साल भी एक पक्ष ने किया था विरोध
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बरेली। थाना बिथरी चैनपुर की ग्राम पंचायत उदयपुर जसरतपुर में तीन मजरें धर्मपुर, काशी व गैगटा हैं। मजरा धर्मपुर के कई लोगों का कहना है कि ग्राम मेहतपुर के कुछ लोग बकरीद पर उनके गांव धर्मपुर में नदी के पास भैंसों की कुर्बानी करने का प्रयास करते हैं, जबकि मेहतरपुर के लोगों का कहना है कि जानवरों की कुर्बानी हमेशा ही धर्मपुर में ही होती आई है। पिछले साल बकरीद के दिन कुर्बानी को लेकर ग्राम धर्मपुरा में एक पक्ष के लोगों ने विरोध किया था। इसके बाद जानवरों की कुर्बानी काशी गांव के लोगों की सहमति से एक घर के पीछे की गई थी। इस साल बकरीद पर मेहतरपुर गांव के लोग धर्मपुर में ही कुर्बानी करना चाहते हैं। सीओ ने डीएम और एसएसपी को इसकी पूरी रिपोर्ट बनाकर भेज दी है।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

ज्योतिरादित्य, मिलिंद देवरा और दीपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा
India News

राहुल गांधी के वो वफादार जिन्होंने अनुच्छेद 370 पर मोदी सरकार का किया समर्थन

9 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने पहली बार करवाया सेमी न्यूड फोटोशूट, सोशल मीडिया पर छाई तस्वीर

9 अगस्त 2019

deepika padukone
deepika padukone
Deepika Padukone
deepika padukone
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने पहली बार करवाया सेमी न्यूड फोटोशूट, सोशल मीडिया पर छाई तस्वीर

9 अगस्त 2019

Booking e ticket will soon cost more due to service charges by IRCTC
Business Diary

झटकाः ऑनलाइन टिकट बुक कराना हुआ महंगा, अब देना होगा सर्विस चार्ज

9 अगस्त 2019

सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
TAMS

सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
9 august 2019 rashifal horoscope
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

9 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

भारती सिंह के शो में नोरा ने वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस को दिया डांस चैलेंज, है कोई जो इसे एक्सेप्ट करे?

9 अगस्त 2019

nora fatehi
Nora Fatehi
nora fatehi
नोरा फतेही और तुलसी कुमार
Bollywood

भारती सिंह के शो में नोरा ने वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस को दिया डांस चैलेंज, है कोई जो इसे एक्सेप्ट करे?

9 अगस्त 2019

Cricket News

शुभमन गिल ने रचा इतिहास, गौतम गंभीर का 17 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़ बना डाले कई कीर्तिमान

9 अगस्त 2019

शुभमन गिल
Shubman Gill
gautam gambhir
शुभमन गिल
Cricket News

शुभमन गिल ने रचा इतिहास, गौतम गंभीर का 17 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़ बना डाले कई कीर्तिमान

9 अगस्त 2019

इस सोमवार कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंग रुद्राभिषेक, भोले बाबा करेंगे मनोकामनाएं पूरी
Astrology

इस सोमवार कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंग रुद्राभिषेक, भोले बाबा करेंगे मनोकामनाएं पूरी
विज्ञापन
religion
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बीजेपी विधायक विक्रम सैनी
Meerut

अभिनेत्री ऋचा चड्ढा ने भाजपा विधायक को सुनाई खरी-खोटी, कश्मीर की लड़कियों पर दिया था बयान

9 अगस्त 2019

भ्रूण को कूड़ेदान में फेंका
Bareilly

शर्मनाक: अस्पताल के कूड़ेदान में फेंका चार माह का भ्रूण, ऐसे आई सच्चाई सामने

9 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Daughters Birth Rate Reached 918 In Haryana
Chandigarh

रचा इतिहासः हरियाणा में पहली बार 918 तक पहुंची बेटियों की जन्म दर, जागी और उम्मीदें

9 अगस्त 2019

किशोरी के साथ दुष्कर्म (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: मौसा ने किया नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म, मौसी पर सहयोग का आरोप

9 अगस्त 2019

रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वीवीआईपी चौपर डील केस: ईडी ने कहा विदेश भाग सकता है रतुल पुरी

9 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
cctv
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में लगेंगे और 1.40 लाख सीसीटीवी कैमरे, कैबिनेट में मुहर

9 अगस्त 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

प्रतिशोध में पड़ोसन ने जर्मन शेफर्ड से महिला को कटवाया

9 अगस्त 2019

शोहदे की वजह से किशोरी ने स्कूल जाना छोड़ा
Gorakhpur

शोहदे के आतंक से किशोरी ने छोड़ा स्कूल जाना, पुलिस ने शुरू की छानबीन

9 अगस्त 2019

अस्पताल (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Bareilly

महिला अस्पताल के एसएनसीयू में फैला संक्रमण, 20 दिन में 18 बच्चों की हो गई मौत

9 अगस्त 2019

एसटीएफ द्वारा पकड़ा गया सॉल्वर
Kanpur

एसटीएफ ने एसएससी की परीक्षा देने आए सॉल्वर को केंद्र से दबोचा, 10 लाख में तय हुआ था सौदा

9 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भ्रूण को कूड़ेदान में फेंका
Bareilly

शर्मनाक: अस्पताल के कूड़ेदान में फेंका चार माह का भ्रूण, ऐसे आई सच्चाई सामने

दो दिन पहले जिला महिला अस्पताल में भर्ती हुई एक महिला की रक्तस्राव से हालत बिगड़ने पर गर्भपात के बाद उसे लखनऊ रेफर कर दिया गया लेकिन एंबुलेंस चालक और एक महिला ने उसके चार माह के भ्रूण को कूड़ेदान में फेंक दिया।

9 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
railway
Bareilly

कई स्थानों पर बिना ब्लॉक कराए कराए गए मेंटिनेंस के काम

9 अगस्त 2019

Health
Bareilly

ठेली....

9 अगस्त 2019

crime
Bareilly

किशोरी को बंधक बनाकर छेड़छाड़, शिकायत करने पर पिटाई से मां बेहोश

9 अगस्त 2019

अस्पताल (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Bareilly

महिला अस्पताल के एसएनसीयू में फैला संक्रमण, 20 दिन में 18 बच्चों की हो गई मौत

9 अगस्त 2019

‘राहगीर पर विश्वास मतलब जान-माल और इज्जत को खतरा’
Budaun

‘राहगीर पर विश्वास मतलब जान-माल और इज्जत को खतरा’

9 अगस्त 2019

Civic Amenities
Bareilly

नेता जी की ‘दुकानें’ हैं, ऐसे तो नहीं बंद होंगी

9 अगस्त 2019

bareilly airport
Bareilly

बरेली हवाई अड्डा-  शासन की क्लास के बाद अब सितंबर तक काम पूरा कराने को जुटेगा प्रशासन

9 अगस्त 2019

education
Bareilly

बीएड: एससी-एसटी की सीटों पर घमासान

9 अगस्त 2019

kawar yatra
Bareilly

अफसरों को किया अलर्ट- बकरीद के दिन न होने पाए प्रतिबंधित पशुओं की कुर्बानी

9 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

विदेश मंत्रालय की पाक को दो टूक, कहा- हमारे अंदरूनी मामलों में दखल देना बंद करे

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने और जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख को केंद्रशासित राज्यों का दर्जा देने के बाद बौखलाए पाकिस्तान ने भारत के खिलाफ एक के बाद एक कई फैसले लिए है।

9 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:56

छोटी सरदारनी के सेट पर देखिए किसकी हो रही सगाई

9 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:49

सुभाष घई अब बच्चों को सिखाते हैं पांचवा वेद, जानिए क्या है ये पांचवा वेद

9 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:06

श्रद्धा कपूर नजर आईं निर्माता साजिद नडियाडवाला के साथ, जल्द शुरू होगा छिछोरे का प्रचार

9 अगस्त 2019

दंगल 3:03

ऐसा है महिलाओंं का दंगल, सालों से लड़तीं हैं जीतने के लिए कुश्ती

9 अगस्त 2019

Related

rakshabandhan
Bareilly

रक्षाबंधन- अबकी भाई-बहन के स्नेह पर नहीं पड़ेगा भद्रा का साया

9 अगस्त 2019

फांसी पर लटका मिला शव
Bareilly

यूपी: दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाने वाली किशोरी की बहन का फंदे पर लटका मिला शव

8 अगस्त 2019

other
Bareilly

तय खाना न बनाने पर बरेली जंक्शन पर चार ठेलियां सील

9 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर (फाइल फोटो)
Bareilly

बरेली: सुबह घूमने निकले दो छात्रों को वैन ने कुचला, एक ने अस्पताल ले जाते समय तोड़ा दम

8 अगस्त 2019

15 august
Bareilly

मंडल में बरेली और बदायूं अति संवेदनशील

9 अगस्त 2019

Bank BC tried to rob pill by miscreants on highway 22-38-58
Bareilly

बैंक के बीसी को बदमाशों ने हाईवे पर मारी गोली लूट की कोशिश 22-38-58

9 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited