Bareilly News

Bareilly News: आज आपसे ऑनलाइन रूबरू होंगे मेयर प्रत्याशी, शहर से जुड़े मुद्दों पर पूछें सवाल

अमर उजाल ब्यूरो, बरेली Published by: मुकेश कुमार Updated Tue, 09 May 2023 06:47 AM IST
सार

मर उजाला कार्यालय परिसर में सुबह दस बजे से ऑनलाइन संवाद कार्यक्रम होगा। इसमें भाजपा, सपा, कांग्रेस और बसपा प्रत्याशी मौजूद रहेंगे। 

अमर उजाला संवाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

बरेली में नगर निकाय चुनाव में दम आजमा रहे राजनीतिक दलों के मेयर प्रत्याशियों से आज आप सीधे सवाल पूछ सकते हैं। इसके लिए अमर उजाला कार्यालय परिसर में सुबह दस बजे से ऑनलाइन संवाद कार्यक्रम होगा। इसमें भाजपा, सपा, कांग्रेस और बसपा प्रत्याशी मौजूद रहेंगे।



निकाय चुनाव में प्रमुख दलों की बात करें तो भाजपा प्रत्याशी डॉ. उमेश गौतम, सपा समर्थित प्रत्याशी डॉ. आईएस तोमर, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी डॉ. कुलभूषण त्रिपाठी और बसपा से मोहम्मद यूसुफ खान मैदान में हैं। ये प्रत्याशी मंगलवार सुबह दस बजे से आपके सवालों का जवाब देने के लिए अमर उजाला कार्यालय में मौजूद रहेंगे। आप इन सभी प्रत्याशियों से इनके मुददे, शहर के विकास कार्य आदि से जुड़े सवाल पूछ सकते हैं। 


इसके लिए आपको मोबाइल नंबर 9675201360 पर कॉल करना होगा। इसके अलावा कार्यक्रम अमर उजाला बरेली के फेसबुक पेज (https://www.facebook.com/AUNewsBareilly/) पर ऑनलाइन भी रहेगा। यहां कमेंट के माध्यम से भी आप सवाल पूछ सकते हैं, हम आपके सवालों का जवाब प्रत्याशियों से पूछेंगे। यह कार्यक्रम सुबह 10 बजे से 11 बजे तक एक घंटे का रहेगा।

