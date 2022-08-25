Bareilly: पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर पर महिला से दुष्कर्म करने का आरोप, एफआईआर दर्ज

बरेली में एक पुलिस कर्मी पर महिला से दुष्कर्म करने का आरोप लगा है। इस संबंध में पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। मामले में आगे की जांच की जा रही है। सीओ स्वेता यादव ने बताया कि आरोपी इंस्पेक्टर इज्जतनगर में तैनात था। उसके खिलाफ एक महिला ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। जिसमें उसने बताया कि पुलिस कर्मी ने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया है। महिला की शिकायत के आधार पर केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है।
Bareilly, UP | The Inspector was posted in izzatnagar. A woman filed a complaint, case registered, inspector suspended. Further probe on: Sweta Yadav, CO first Bareilly, on case registered against a police inspector for raping woman pic.twitter.com/ZRKjuJ8mES— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2022
