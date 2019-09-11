शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   One died and many workers injured in badaun road accident

यूपी: बदायूं में ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पलटने से दबे 11 मजदूर, एक की मौत, 10 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 11:50 AM IST
घायल मजदूरों को भेजा गया अस्पताल
घायल मजदूरों को भेजा गया अस्पताल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के बदायूं जिले में बुधवार सुबह भीषण सड़क हादसे से हड़कंप मच गया। बदायूं के उझानी में बरेली-मथुरा हाईवे के बाइपास पर ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पलट गई। घटना में ट्रॉली में सवार 11 मजदूर दब गए। 
इस हादसे में ट्रॉली में सवार एक मजदूर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं पांच मजदूरों की हालत गंभीर है। सभी 10 घायलों को बदायूं के अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया है। बताया गया कि सभी मजदूर उझानी के फुलासी गांव के निवासी थे
