Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Minor kept in bondage for three months

नाबालिग को तीन माह तक बनाए रखा बंधक

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,बरेली Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 02:15 AM IST
Minor kept in bondage for three months
पंजाब जाते समय लखनऊ में परिवार से बिछड़ी बिहार की नाबालिग लड़की को झांसे में लेकर अज्ञात महिला ने भमोरा क्षेत्र के एक गांव में युवक को बेच दिया। युवक ने किशोरी को तीन माह तक बंधक बना कर रखा। मंगलवार को इसकी भनक पुलिस को लगी। पुलिस ने युवक को हिरासत में लेकर किशोरी की ओर से रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है।
ग्राम कर्जी कर्जा थाना भबुआ बिहार की 15 वर्षीय किशोरी ने बताया कि वह अपने तीन बहन भाइयों में सबसे छोटी है। मां के स्वर्गवास के बाद मजदूर पिता करीब तीन माह पहले उसे बिहार से पंजाब मजदूरी करने के लिए ले जा रहा था। लखनऊ के स्टेशन पर ट्रेन रुकी तो वह पानी लेने के लिए उतरी। वह पानी लेकर लौटती, इससे पहले ही ट्रेन जा चुकी थी। स्टेशन पर उसे एक महिला मिली। वह बातों में फंसाकर साथ ले आई। आरोप है कि उस महिला ने किशोरी को भमोरा क्षेत्र के ग्राम पड़री निवासी रमेश कश्यप के पुत्र सतीश को रुपये लेकर बेच दिया। उसने कई बार भागने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन सफल नहीं हो पाई। मंगलवार को किशोरी को बंधक बना कर रखने की सूचना एसओ विजय प्रताप सिंह को मिली। उन्होंने पुलिस बल भेज कर जांच कराई, जिसमें मामला सही पाया गया। पुलिस किशोरी और आरोपी सतीश को पकड़ कर थाने ले आई। किशोरी ने अपने पिता के पास जाने की इच्छा जाहिर की। साथ ही सतीश और महिला के विरुद्ध ऊपर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई दी। पुलिस ने किशोरी को महिला थाने भेज कर सतीश को हवालात में डाल दिया है।
lucknow bareilly bihar

chandan's family members met cm yogi
Lucknow

सीएम योगी से मिलीं चंदन की बहन और मौसी, मांगा शहीद का दर्जा

सीएम ने हत्या के आरोपियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की बात कही है, लेकिन चंदन को शहीद का दर्जा देने की मांग पर योगी ने कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी।

6 फरवरी 2018

Samajwadi party prevailing guide line
Varanasi

सपा की गाइड लाइन जारी, ऐसे नेताओं को नहीं मिलेगा लोकसभा का टिकट

6 फरवरी 2018

upsc civil services notification 2018
Kanpur

अाईएएस, अाईपीएस बनने की है चाह ताे करें अावेदन

6 फरवरी 2018

अम्रुत योजना के धरातल पर उतरने की जगी उम्मीद
Rohtak

अम्रुत योजना के धरातल पर उतरने की जगी उम्मीद

7 फरवरी 2018

seven thousand students absent in Hathras district in UP Board Exam
Hathras

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा ः  जिले में पहले ही दिन सात हजार ने छोड़ा मैदान 

7 फरवरी 2018

no interrogation for admitting an accident victim in hospital.
Lucknow

अब सड़क हादसे के घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने वालों को मिलेंगे दो हजार रुपये, नहीं होगी पूछताछ

7 फरवरी 2018

UP Board exam begins with anomalies
Bareilly

सख्ती बेइंतहा, कई केंद्रों पर फिर भी नहीं पहुंचे स्टेटिक मजिस्ट्रेट और कक्ष निरीक्षक

7 फरवरी 2018

players of under 19 cricket world cup from uttar pradesh to be honoured.
Lucknow

अंडर- 19 क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप टीम के यूपी के सितारों को सम्मानित करेगी योगी सरकार

7 फरवरी 2018

BJP mla start protest for illegal truck in varanasi
Varanasi

बनारस में धरने पर बैठे भाजपा विधायक, जानिए क्या है माजरा

7 फरवरी 2018

होली को लेकर अतिरिक्त रेल सेवा
Nainital

होली को लेकर अतिरिक्त रेल सेवा

7 फरवरी 2018

राज्यपाल राम नाइक ने किया योगी सरकार का बचाव, बोले दंगाईयों से सख्ती से निपट रही है सरकार

उत्तर प्रदेश के राज्यपाल राम नाईक मंगलवार को बरेली में थे। यहां उन्होने मीडिया से खुलकर बातचीत की। कासगंज मुद्दे पर बोलते हुए राम नाइक ने कहा कि सरकार दंगा करने वालों से सख्ती से निपट रही है। खुद सुनिए और क्या बोले राम नाइक।

6 फरवरी 2018

Baghin entered in village of piliphit, forest department rescued 3:12

बाघिन के सिर पर चढ़कर खेलते रहे पिल्ले, गांव वालों के उड़े होश

6 फरवरी 2018

GIRL SUICIDE IN SHAHJAHANPUR AFTER HIS LOVER VIRESH INFORMED TO BITTA DEVI FATHER 1:22

प्रेम में बदनामी के डर से नाबालिग ने खुद को फूंका

22 जनवरी 2018

TEENAGER GANGRAPED BY OTHER RELIGION PEOPLE IN SAHAJAHANPUR 1:44

VIDEO: यूपी के दो दिन तक बंधक बनाकर किया गैंगरेप

22 जनवरी 2018

BOYS OF ATSALIA VILLAGE OF SHAHJAHANPUR NOT GETTING MARRIED DUE TO LACK OF TOILETS 3:02

शाहजहांपुर के अटसलिया गांव में नहीं हो रही लड़कों की शादी, ये है वजह

20 जनवरी 2018

TTE saves life of passenger
Bareilly

टीटीआई की मुस्तैदी से बची यात्री की जान  

4 फरवरी 2018

planetarium established a high power telescopes for Lucknow people
Lucknow

लखनऊ से ऐसा दिखता है चांद, नक्षत्रशाला में लगी हाईपावर दूरबीन

26 जनवरी 2018

करन का हाल ‘वीरता सम्मान’ पर सवाल
Gorakhpur

करन का हाल ‘वीरता सम्मान’ पर सवाल

26 जनवरी 2018

bus got accident due to fog in balrampur
Lucknow

कोहरे में पलटी श्रद्धालुओं से भरी बस, क्षमता से ज्यादा यात्री थे सवार

16 जनवरी 2018

Members of Swarna Bharat parivar burns effigy of Jharkhand cm raghubar das in Lucknow
Jharkhand

लखनऊ: स्वर्ण भारत परिवार के सदस्यों ने झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला फूंका

20 दिसंबर 2017

Agra Lucknow expressway road accident due to fog
Kanpur

एक्सप्रेस-वे पर कहर बनकर आया कोहरा, कई गाड़ियां क्षतिग्रस्त

19 दिसंबर 2017

