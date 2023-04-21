Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly News ›   Eid ul Fitr eid ki namaz ka time 2023 in Idgah and Jama Masjid Bareilly

Eid Mubarak 2023: ईदगाह में साढ़े 10 बजे और दरगाह आला हजरत पर 11 बजे होगी ईद की नमाज, जानें मस्जिदों का समय

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली Published by: मुकेश कुमार Updated Fri, 21 Apr 2023 08:23 PM IST
सार

पवित्र माह रमजान में शुक्रवार को चांद का दीदार हो गया। इसके साथ ही शनिवार को देशभर में धूमधाम से ईद मनाने का एलान कर दिया गया है। ईद की नमाज को लेकर सुन्नी बरेलवी मरकज ने बरेली की सभी मस्जिदों में नमाज अदा करने का समय तय कर दिया है। 

Eid ul Fitr eid ki namaz ka time 2023 in Idgah and Jama Masjid Bareilly
दरगाह आला हजरत, बरेली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

बरेली में ईद उल फितर की नमाज को लेकर सुन्नी बरेलवी मरकज ने सभी मस्जिदों में नमाज अदा करने का समय तय कर दिया है। ईदगाह में शनिवार सुबह 10:30 बजे और शाही जामा मस्जिद में सुबह 9:30 बजे नमाज अदा की जाएगी। ईदगाह की नमाज काजी उल हिन्दुस्तान मुफ्ती असजद रजा खां कादरी अदा कराएंगे।



दरगाह आला हजरत के सज्जादानशीन मुफ्ती अहसन मियां ने अपील करते हुए कहा कि गरीबों के साथ ईद की खुशियां बांटे। लोग आपसी गिले शिकवे मिटा कर एक दूसरे से ईद मिले। लोगों में खुशियां बांटने का नाम ईद है। इसलिए गरीबों व जरुरतमंदों की खूब मदद करें। ये इंसानियत का भी त्योहार है। 


हमारा मजहब हमें बताता है कि हमारी दौलत सिर्फ हमारी नहीं है अगर उसकी जरूरत हमारे भाईयों, बहनों, रिश्तेदारों व पड़ोसियों को है तो वो उनकी भी है। ईद हमें इस बात की भी तालीम देती है कि हम अपने रब की रजा की खातिर इबादत करें। 

दरगाह आला हजरत के मीडिया प्रभारी नासिर कुरैशी ने बताया कि शनिवार को देशभर में ईद-उल-फितर का मनाया जाएगा। मुख्य नमाज बाकरगंज स्थित ईदगाह में सुबह 10.30 बजे अदा की जाएगी। शहर में सबसे पहले बाजार संदल खां स्थित दरगाह वली मियां में सुबह 6.30 बजे नमाज होगी। सबसे आखिरी में दरगाह आला हजरत की रजा मस्जिद में 11 बजे नमाज अदा की जाएगी।

शहर की मस्जिदों में नमाज का समय

समय      -       मस्जिद
6.30     -        दरगाह वली मियां।
7.00    -         दरगाह ताजुशशरिया, चौकी चौराहा वाली मस्जिद, कांकरटोला नूरानी मस्जिद, गढ़ी चौकी की छोटी मस्जिद।
7.15      -       खन्नू मोहल्ले की अबु बक्र मस्जिद।
7.30       -      दरगाह शाह शराफत अली मियां, जसौली की पीराशाह मस्जिद, कैंट की हाथी खाना मस्जिद।
8.00      -       काकरटोला की छः मीनारा मस्जिद, आज़म नगर की हरी मस्जिद, सिटी सब्ज़ी मंडी की एक मीनार मस्जिद, कंगी टोला की नूरी मस्जिद, नियारयान की घेर शेख मिट्ठू मस्जिद, एजाज़ नगर गौटिया की पुरानी मस्जिद, गंगापुर की घेर फतेह मोहम्मद मस्जिद, कैंट की तोपखाना मस्जिद।
8.15      -       खानकाह वामिकिया निशातिया।
8.30      -       दरगाह बशीर मियां, जनकपुरी की जिन्नो वाली मस्जिद, फूलवालान की नूरजहां मस्जिद,कटघर की हरे मीनार की मस्जिद।
9.00     -        बिहारीपुर की मस्जिद बीबीजी,कुतुबखाने की सुनहरी मस्जिद, घेर जाफर खान की मिर्ज़ाई मस्जिद, सैलानी की हबीबिया मस्जिद।
9.15     -        कचहरी वाली मस्जिद।
9.30     -        किला की जामा मस्जिद मस्जिद,ख़ानक़ाह-ए-नियाज़िया,मलूकपुर की मुफ़्ती आज़म मस्जिद,गढ़ैया की नूरी मस्जिद।
10.00   -          सिविल लाइंस की नोमहला मस्जिद,गुलाब नगर की मस्जिद घोसियान मस्जिद।
10.30    -         दरगाह शाहदाना वली मस्जिद,गुलाब नगर की मस्जिद दलेल खां।
11.00    -         दरगाह आला हजरत की रजा मस्जिद।
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed