यूपी: बरेली में ड्रग विभाग का छापा, लाइसेंस रद्द होने के बावजूद जारी था दवाओं का काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 05:09 PM IST
ड्रग विभाग की टीम कर रही स्टॉक का मिलान
ड्रग विभाग की टीम कर रही स्टॉक का मिलान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली स्थित शास्त्री मार्केट में बुधवार को ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर ड्रग विभाग की टीम के साथ भारत ट्रेडर्स की दुकान पर छापेमारी की। ड्रग विभाग के दो इंस्पेक्टरों ने दवाओं के स्टॉक का मिलान किया।
खबर है कि 15 दिन पहले भी इस दुकान पर छापा मारा गया था, लेकिन पेपर न दिखाने के कारण उनके लाइसेंस को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया था। इसके बावजूद इस दुकान पर दवाइयों का काम जारी था, इसलिए टीम ने एक्शन लेते हुए आज फिर छापा मारा। 
