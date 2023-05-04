Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly News ›   Ashraf brother-in-law Saddam applied for anticipatory bail in the bareilly court

UP News: अशरफ ने साले सद्दाम ने कोर्ट में लगाई अग्रिम जमानत की अर्जी, पुलिस घोषित कर चुकी है एक लाख का इनाम

अमर उजाल ब्यूरो, बरेली Published by: मुकेश कुमार Updated Fri, 05 May 2023 05:36 AM IST
सार

उमेश पाल हत्याकांड के बाद से अशरफ का साला सद्दाम फरार चल रहा है। बरेली पुलिस उस पर इनाम बढ़ाती रही, उधर उसने अपने वकील के जरिये कोर्ट में अग्रिम जमानत की अर्जी लगा दी।  

Ashraf brother-in-law Saddam applied for anticipatory bail in the bareilly court
सद्दाम, अतीक और अशरफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

माफिया अतीक अहमद के भाई अशरफ के साले सद्दाम पर पुलिस इनाम बढ़ाती रही, उधर उसने वकील के जरिये जिला जज की अदालत में अग्रिम जमानत अर्जी डाल दी। शनिवार को उसकी अर्जी पर सुनवाई होगी।



सद्दाम उर्फ समद बारादरी के खुशबू एंक्लेव में रहकर जेल में बंद रहे अशरफ को सहूलियतें मुहैया कराता था। उमेश पाल हत्याकांड में अशरफ की भूमिका सामने आने पर पुलिस ने सद्दाम उर्फ समद, लल्ला गद्दी आदि के खिलाफ बिथरी चैनपुर थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज किया था। पुलिस ने लल्ला गद्दी, आरक्षी शिवहरि अवस्थी, आरक्षी मनोज गौड़, नन्हे उर्फ दयाराम और फरहत उर्फ गुड्डू आदि को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया था।

सद्दाम पर एक लाख का है इनाम 

मुकदमे का मुख्य आरोपी सद्दाम उर्फ समद फरार चल रहा था। प्रयागराज में अतीक और अशरफ की हत्या के बाद एसआईटी ने सद्दाम पर शिकंजा कसना शुरू कर दिया। उस पर पहले 25 हजार रुपये का इनाम घोषित किया गया। फिर 50 हजार रुपये और कुछ दिन पहले ही एडीजी ने उस पर एक लाख रुपये का इनाम घोषित किया है।

पुलिस की कार्रवाई को देखते हुए सद्दाम पर आत्मसमर्पण का दबाव बढ़ गया है। इस बीच सद्दाम उर्फ समद ने वकील के जरिये अग्रिम जमानत याचिका न्यायालय में दायर की है। इस पर छह मई को सुनवाई होनी है। बरेली में आकर सद्दाम की अग्रिम जमानत के लिए पैरवी कौन कर रहा है, इसकी जानकारी पुलिस जुटा रही है।

दो आरोपियों की जमानत अर्जी खारिज

माफिया अशरफ की मदद करने के दो आरोपी मनोज गौड़ और दयाराम उर्फ नन्हे की जमानत अर्जी विशेष न्यायाधीश पीसी एक्ट प्रथम सुरेश कुमार गुप्ता की अदालत ने खारिज कर दी।

मामले की रिपोर्ट नई जेल चौकी प्रभारी एसआई अनिल कुमार ने लिखाई थी। रिपोर्ट में कहा था कि उस समय अशरफ केंद्रीय कारागार में बंद था। आरक्षी शिव हरि अवस्थी, अभियुक्त सद्दाम व लल्ला गद्दी की मदद व जेल के अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों की मिलीभगत से एक आईडी पर 6-7 व्यक्तियों को अशरफ से मिलवाता था। यह मुलाकात बिना किसी पर्ची के ही गोपनीय स्थान पर कराई जाती थी। 

दयाराम उर्फ नन्हे की कैंटीन से उपहार, पैसे, खाना व अन्य सामान लेकर आते थे। इसकी पुष्टि नन्हे के मोबाइल व कारागार के सीसीटीवी कैमरों से की जा सकती है। विवेचना में मनोज कुमार गौड़ का भी नाम सामने आया। अभियुक्त मनोज गौड़ व दयाराम उर्फ नन्हे की ओर से जमानत अर्जी लगाई गई, जिसे कोर्ट ने खारिज कर दिया। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

