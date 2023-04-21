Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly News ›   Alvida Jumma ki Namaz timing in bareilly

Alvida Jumma 2023: बरेली में आज दोपहर डेढ़ बजे जामा मस्जिद में अदा की जाएगी अलविदा की नमाज

अमर उजाल ब्यूरो, बरेली Published by: मुकेश कुमार Updated Fri, 21 Apr 2023 07:35 AM IST
सार

आला हजरत दरगाह के सज्जादानशीन मुफ्ती अहसन रजा कादरी ने बताया कि मुख्य नमाज किला की जामा मस्जिद में डेढ़ बजे अदा की जाएगी। 12:30 से 3:30 बजे तक नमाज अदा करने का सिलसिला चलेगा।

Alvida Jumma ki Namaz timing in bareilly
अलविदा की नमाज अदा करते रोजेदार (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

बरेली की जामा मस्जिद में आज दोपहर डेढ़ बजे अलविदा की नमाज अदा की जाएगी। मस्जिदों में ईद-उल-फितर व जुमा-तुल-विदा के नमाज की तैयारियां चल रही हैं। प्रमुख दरगाहों, खानकाहों व मस्जिदों के जिम्मेदारों ने नमाज का समय तय कर दिया है।



आला हजरत दरगाह के सज्जादानशीन मुफ्ती अहसन रजा कादरी (अहसन मियां) ने कहा कि अंतिम जुमा रमजान के विदा होने का पैगाम है। रोजा और तरावीह की बरकतें, सहरी और इफ्तार की फजीलत खत्म हो रही है। अब इबादत के अंतिम पलों की कद्र करें और गलतियों की माफी मांगे। खुदा की बारगाह में सजदा करें।


उन्होंने बताया कि मुख्य नमाज किला की जामा मस्जिद में डेढ़ बजे अदा की जाएगी। 12:30 से 3:30 बजे तक नमाज अदा करने का सिलसिला चलेगा। मीडिया प्रभारी नासिर कुरैशी ने बताया कि अलविदा को ही ईद का चांद देखने का एहतिमाम दरगाह पर किया जाएगा। अगर चांद नजर आ जाता है तो 22 अप्रैल को अन्यथा 23 अप्रैल को ईद मनाई जाएगी।

शहर की मस्जिदों में नमाज का समय

समय मस्जिद
12.35 : चौकी चौराहा की मस्जिद।
12.45 : खाननकाह-ए-वामिकिया, जसोली की पीराशाह।
1.00 : दरगाह शाह शराफत अली मियां, बाजार संदल खां की दरगाह वली मियां, सैलानी रजा चौक की बारादरी मस्जिद, बिहारीपुर की कंजे तले वाली मस्जिद।
1.15 : फूलवालान की नूरजहां मस्जिद, कटघर की हरे मीनार वाली मस्जिद।
1.30 : दरगाह बशीर मियां, कचहरी वाली मस्जिद, काकरटोला की छः मीनारा मस्जिद।
2.00 : दरगाह ताजुश्शरिया, दरगाह शाहदाना वली मस्जिद, आजम नगर की हरी मस्जिद, सैलानी की हबीबिया मस्जिद, करोलान की आला हजरत मस्जिद, रेती की नक्शबंदियान मस्जिद।
2.30 : सिविल लाइंस की नौमहला मस्जिद।
2.45 : गढ़ैया की नूरी मस्जिद।
3.15 : कटरा मानराय की यतीमखाना मस्जिद।
3.30 : दरगाह आला हजरत की रज़ा मस्जिद, खानकाह-ए-नियाज़िया, कांकर टोला की नूरानी मस्जिद।
