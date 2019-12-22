शहर चुनें

यूपी: ठंड का सितम जारी, बरेली में सभी स्कूल दो दिनों के लिए बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली Updated Sun, 22 Dec 2019 08:19 PM IST
ठंड का कहर (फाइल फोटो)
ठंड का कहर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर भारत शीतलहर की चपेट में है। बर्फीली हवाओं ने लोगों का जीना मुहाल कर दिया है। बच्चों को स्कूल जाने में भी काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसी को देखते हुए बरेली जिला प्रशासन ने 23 और 24 दिसंबर को सभी स्कूलों को बंद करने का आदेश दिया है।   
इधर, ठंड के कंपकंपाते तेवरों के साथ रविवार को शहरी घने कोहरे वाली सुबह से दो-चार हुए। कोहरे की चादर के चलते सुबह दृश्यता बहुत कम रही। इससे सड़कों पर निकले लोगों को दिक्कतें हुईं। सुबह कोहरे से सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी वाहन चालकों को हुई। 

वहीं, मौसम वैज्ञानियों के मुताबिक दो दिनों से पछुआ हवाओं का दौर कमजोर पड़ने से सुबह घने कोहरे ने दस्तक दी। सुबह, शाम को गलन भरी ठंड के तेवर जारी रहेंगे। 
bareilly school primary school north indian bareilly district administration
