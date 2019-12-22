यूपी: ठंड का सितम जारी, बरेली में सभी स्कूल दो दिनों के लिए बंद

Bareilly District Administration: All schools to remain closed in Bareilly on 23rd & 24th December, due to cold wave conditions. pic.twitter.com/ma7F2832i6— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2019
पूर्व केंद्रीय गृह राज्यमंत्री चिन्मयानंद से पांच करोड़ रुपये की फिरौती मांगने के मामले में आरोपी विक्रम सिंह की जमानत का हुक्मनामा सीजेएम कोर्ट से शनिवार देर शाम जेल पहुंचा। इस वजह से उसकी शनिवार को रिहाई नहीं हो पाई।
22 दिसंबर 2019