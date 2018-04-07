शहर चुनें

Bareily Bureau Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 10:04 AM IST
टीचर्स तैनाती में धांधली का आरोप
बरेली। परिषदीय अंग्रेजी माध्यम स्कूलों में टीचर्स तैनाती में धांधली करने का आरोप लगाते हुए टीचर्स ने डीएम से शिकायत की है। टीचर्स का कहना है कि चयन प्रक्रिया में पहले दिव्यांग और उसके बाद महिला और पुरुष अध्यापकों का समायोजन होना चाहिए था, लेकिन इस नियम का उल्लंघन करते हुए केवल मेरिट के आधार पर काउंसलिंग हुई है। टीचर्स ने इसके अलावा कई और भी आरोप लगाए हैं। शिकायतकर्ताओं में पंखुड़ी राठौर, गीता, शिवि शर्मा, रश्मि मिश्रा, राजेश कुमारी यादव, श्रुति शर्मा सहित कई टीचर्स शामिल हैं।

