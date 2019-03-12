शहर चुनें

प्रतिभागियों को सम्मानित करेगा एसबीआई

pawan chandra पवन चंद्रा Updated Tue, 12 Mar 2019 01:57 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बरेली। एसबीआई प्रतिभा सम्मान कार्यक्रम के जरिए 20 वर्ष से कम आयु के प्रतिभागियों को सम्मानित करेगा। इसमें खेलकूद, गायन, वादन, नृत्य, शिक्षा सहित दूसरे क्षेत्रों में राष्ट्रीय और राज्य स्तर पर उल्लेखनीय उपलब्धि अर्जित करने वाले प्रतिभागी शामिल हो सकते हैं। इसके लिए 16 मार्च तक नामांकन एसबीआई की किसी नजदीक शाखा में पहुंचकर कराया जा सकता है। जमा हुए फॉर्मों के आधार पर छह युवाओं को सम्मान के लिए चुना जाएगा।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

भारतीय रेलवे
Bareilly

सीतापुर से लखीमपुर के बीच रेलवे ट्रैक का ट्रायल शुरू, सौ किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से आया इंजन

खबर है कि निर्माणाधीन ब्रॉड गेज का कार्य जल्द ही पूरा हो जाएगा और लखीमपुर से लखनऊ के बीच ट्रेनें सुचारू रूप से चलने लगेंगी। इसी कड़ी में सीतापुर से लखीमपुर के बीच सोमवार को रेलवे ट्रैक का ट्रायल भी शुरू हो गया। 

11 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
दुष्कर्म का एक आरोपी बरी
Bareilly

दुष्कर्म का एक आरोपी बरी

12 मार्च 2019

कोडिंग में सेंधमारी की फिराक में नकल माफिया
Bareilly

कोडिंग तोड़ने की फिराक में नकल माफिया, काट रहे विश्वविद्यालय के चक्कर

12 मार्च 2019

नार्थ सिटी का मामला- नहर के बाद, रोड की जमीन पर भी कब्जा करने लगे माफिया
Bareilly

नार्थ सिटी का मामला- नहर के बाद, रोड की जमीन पर भी कब्जा करने लगे माफिया

12 मार्च 2019

संजयनगर में लगे बैनर.. रोड नहीं तो वोट नहीं
Bareilly

संजयनगर में लगे बैनर.. रोड नहीं तो वोट नहीं

12 मार्च 2019

पैथोलॉजी लैब का पंजीकरण  अब सिर्फ एक बार ही होगा
Bareilly

पैथोलॉजी लैब का पंजीकरण अब सिर्फ एक बार ही होगा

12 मार्च 2019

बरेली जोन में 664 केंद्रों पर ठहराई जाएगी पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स
Bareilly

बरेली जोन में 664 केंद्रों पर ठहराई जाएगी पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स

12 मार्च 2019

50 हजार से ज्यादा कैश ले जाने पर अब खैर नहीं
Bareilly

50 हजार से ज्यादा कैश ले जाने पर अब खैर नहीं

12 मार्च 2019

यूपी 100 के तीन सौ पुलिसकर्मियों का जोन स्तरीय प्रशिक्षण कल से
Bareilly

यूपी 100 के तीन सौ पुलिसकर्मियों का जोन स्तरीय प्रशिक्षण कल से

12 मार्च 2019

डेयरी संचालकों पर कसेगा शिकंजा, डाटा तैयार करने के निर्देश
Bareilly

डेयरी संचालकों पर कसेगा शिकंजा, डाटा तैयार करने के निर्देश

12 मार्च 2019

