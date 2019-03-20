शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Banda ›   इंजेक् शन लगने के बाद किशोर की मौत

इंजेक् शन लगने के बाद किशोर की मौत

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 08:43 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बांदा। थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम सांडासानी में एक पखवारा पूर्व इब्राहिम के 9 वर्षीय पुत्र अंसार को कुत्ते ने काट लिया था।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
स्थानीय अस्पताल में उसे एंटी रैबीज के इंजेक्शन लगवाए गए। हालत में सुधार न होने पर उसे एक नर्सिंग होम में भर्ती कराया गया। इलाज के दौरान बुधवार को उसकी मौत हो गई।

Recommended

शिवपाल सिंह यादव, पीएम मोदी, अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: चाचा शिवपाल ने बढ़ाई अखिलेश और बीजेपी की दिक्कतें, यहां प्रत्याशियों में होगा घमासान

20 मार्च 2019

नीरव मोदी
India News

भगोड़ा नीरव मोदी लंदन में गिरफ्तार, नहीं मिली जमानत, 29 मार्च तक जेल

20 मार्च 2019

मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती ने किया बड़ा एलान, कहा- पार्टी की बेहतरी के लिए नहीं लड़ूंगी लोकसभा चुनाव

20 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Cricket News

IPL इतिहास के 5 सबसे महंगे ओवर, जब गेंदबाज ने कर ली थी गेंद पकड़ने से तौबा

20 मार्च 2019

ipl 2019
वीरेंद्र सहवाग
Chris Gayle
chris gayle
Cricket News

IPL इतिहास के 5 सबसे महंगे ओवर, जब गेंदबाज ने कर ली थी गेंद पकड़ने से तौबा

20 मार्च 2019

woman mortified after personal video for husband is shared with live streams 2k facebook friends 
Bizarre News

महिला बना रही थी अपना वीडियो तभी हो गई ये बड़ी गलती, लोगों ने देखा तो बेटे ने कही ये बात

20 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

ये हैं IPL इतिहास के 5 सिक्सर किंग, ताकत ऐसी कि गेंद सीधा स्टेडियम पार

20 मार्च 2019

ipl 2019
विराट कोहली और हरभजन सिंह
रोहित शर्मा
सुरेश रैना
Cricket News

ये हैं IPL इतिहास के 5 सिक्सर किंग, ताकत ऐसी कि गेंद सीधा स्टेडियम पार

20 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

income tax
India News

चुनाव को लेकर आयकर विभाग ने बनाया विशेष नियंत्रण कक्ष, टोल फ्री नंबर भी जारी किया

20 मार्च 2019

mamta
India News

आयुष्मान भारत के 187 करोड़ रुपये का ममता सरकार से मांगा हिसाब

20 मार्च 2019

Clat 2018, Supreme Court
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूछा, क्या अब भी खदान से शवों को निकलवाना चाहते हैं परिवारवाले 

20 मार्च 2019

आतंकवादी संगठन हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन का प्रमुख सैयद सलाहुद्दीन
India News

टेरर फंडिंग: आतंकी सलाउद्दीन पर बड़ी कार्रवाई, 1.22 करोड़ की 13 संपत्तियां जब्त

20 मार्च 2019

चंद्रमा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यदि चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के करीब आ जाए तो क्या होगा...

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सुलक्षणा सावंत
India News

भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की अध्यक्ष हैं गोवा के सीएम सावंत की पत्नी, परिवार से परिकर का पुराना नाता

19 मार्च 2019

होली
India News

होली 2019: मस्ती के लिए नहीं, त्योहार में रंगो का अलग है महत्व

20 मार्च 2019

supreme court (File)
India News

तेजाब हमला निर्मम अपराध, किसी भी तरह क्षमा योग्य नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

19 मार्च 2019

अरुण जेटली
India News

वित्त मंत्री जेटली ने ब्लॉग के जरिए बताया- मोदी सरकार ने पांच साल में लिए कई गेम चेंजिंग फैसले 

19 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बंगाल: सोशल मीडिया में आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने के आरोप में दो भाजपाई गिरफ्तार

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

90 फीसदी से अधिक मतदान की प्रेरणा देते डीएम हीरा लाल।
Banda

डीएम ने खुद भी गोद लिया एक बूथ

लोकसभा चुनाव में जिले के सभी 1454 बूथों को किसी न किसी अधिकारी या कर्मचारी को गोद देकर 90 फीसदी से अधिक मतदान का लक्ष्य हासिल करने की मुहिम में जुटे जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी/डीएम हीरा लाल ने खुद भी एक बूथ को गोद लिया है।

20 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
दबंग ने डंडे से पीटा
Banda

दबंग ने डंडे से पीटा

20 मार्च 2019

डीएम ने सफाईकर्मियों के निलंबन के दिए आदेश
Banda

डीएम ने सफाईकर्मियों के निलंबन के दिए आदेश

20 मार्च 2019

वोटरों का मार्गदर्शन करेगी वोटर गाइड पुस्तिका
Banda

वोटरों का मार्गदर्शन करेगी वोटर गाइड पुस्तिका

20 मार्च 2019

रामनवमी शोभायात्रा पर चर्चा
Banda

रामनवमी शोभायात्रा पर चर्चा

20 मार्च 2019

यमुना नदी में गिरा ट्रक, चालक व क्लीनर की मौत
Kanpur

यूपी: बांदा में भीषण सड़क हादसा, बेंदा घाट पर यमुना नदी का पुल तोड़कर नदी में गिरा ट्रक

18 मार्च 2019

नेशनल हाईवे के निर्माण ने किया जीना दूभर
Banda

नेशनल हाईवे के निर्माण ने किया जीना दूभर

19 मार्च 2019

होली की घर वापसी से ट्रेन और बसों में मारामारी
Banda

होली की घर वापसी से ट्रेन और बसों में मारामारी

19 मार्च 2019

भैरो प्रसाद, जीतू, इंद्रपाल, अजित, रमेश अवस्थी।
Banda

उमा को टिकट मिला तो भैरो फिर हो सकते हैं प्रत्याशी

18 मार्च 2019

चुनाव में याद आए %चौकीदार’, मानदेय हुआ ढाई हजार
Banda

चुनाव में याद आए %चौकीदार’, मानदेय हुआ ढाई हजार

19 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

प्रियंका की जनता से अपील, कहा सिर्फ प्रचार करने वालों को दें सबक

वाराणसी की गंगा यात्रा पर निकलीं प्रियंका गांधी ने सफर के दौरान लोगो से अपील की। उन्होने कहा की जनता को सिर्फ प्रचार करने वालों को सबक सिखाना है।

20 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 1:13

योगी सरकार के दो साल पूरे होने पर प्रियंका गांधी ने किया वार, उठाए ये सवाल

19 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 0:56

प्रियंका गांधी ने मिर्जापुर के विंध्यवासिनी मंदिर में की पूजा

19 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 1:58

बीजेपी पर कसा प्रियंका गांधी ने तंज, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात

18 मार्च 2019

होली 1:33

बाजारों में होली की रौनक, कानपुर में इन पिचकारियों की सबसे ज्यादा मांग

18 मार्च 2019

Related

सालभर बाद जलेगा हाटकुक्ड योजना का चूल्हा
Banda

सालभर बाद जलेगा हाटकुक्ड योजना का चूल्हा

19 मार्च 2019

पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में मौजूद शोकग्रस्त परिजन।
Banda

शिक्षक ने घर में फांसी लगाकर जान दी

18 मार्च 2019

यूपी-एमपी ने सीमावर्ती अपराधियों की सूची सौंपी
Banda

यूपी-एमपी ने सीमावर्ती अपराधियों की सूची सौंपी

19 मार्च 2019

holi festival
Banda

नवाबी शहर में होली भी नायाब

19 मार्च 2019

घटनास्थल में पुलिस से नोंकझोंक करते ग्रामीण व परिजन।
Banda

बालू के ट्रक से बालक की मौत, शव के पास लगाया जाम

18 मार्च 2019

7.70 लाख कैश समेत होटल में रुके तीन व्यक्ति हिरासत में
Banda

7.70 लाख कैश समेत होटल में रुके तीन व्यक्ति हिरासत में

18 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.