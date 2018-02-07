अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat ›   विस घेराव की रणनीति बनाई

विस घेराव की रणनीति बनाई

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 01:16 AM IST
बड़ौत (बागपत)।
दिल्ली-सहारनपुर रोड पर रालोद कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक में आठ फरवरी को लखनऊ विधानसभा घेराव को लेकर रणनीति बनाई गई।
अध्यक्षता करते हुए जिलाध्यक्ष प्रदीप ठाकुर ने कहा कि हाईकमान के निर्देश पर लखनऊ विधानसभा पर रालोद कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा आठ फरवरी को प्रात: 10 बजे आलू किसानों की समस्याओं को लेकर प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। जनपद बागपत की तीनों विधानसभा के भारी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता लखनऊ पहुंचेंगे। उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी और जनपद के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को अपने-अपने क्षेत्र से भारी भीड़ लेकर लखनऊ पहुंचने का आह्वान किया। संचालन पूर्व विधायक वीरपाल राठी ने किया। इसमें पूर्व विधायक चौधरी साहब सिंह, डॉ. अजय तोमर, हरबीर सिंह, युवा जिलाध्यक्ष प्रमेंद्र तोमर, पूर्व विधायक गजेंद्र मुन्ना, रालोद विधायक अश्वनी तोमर, राजेंद्र जाटव, धीरज उज्जवल, सुरेश मलिक, सुखवीर सिंह गठिना, अमित सोलंकी, विकास प्रधान, सुधीर राणा, मदन कौशिक, देव राज, विनोद खेड़ा, रालोद के जिला उपाध्यक्ष सुबोध राणा, बबली तोमर, यशवीर तोमर, कुलदीप तोमर, जमीरूद्दीन अब्बासी, मित्र मुनि, रणवीर सिंह सूप, सोदान सिंह आदि रहे।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Fans trolled Bandagi Kalra After posting such type of pic
Television

Bigg Boss से सुर्खियों में आईं बंदगी ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की हॉट PHOTO, फैंस बोले- गंदी चुड़ैल

6 फरवरी 2018

Kushal Tandon slams his female fan for slitting her wrist for him
Television

इस एक्टर के लिए महिला फैन ने पार की दीवानगी की सारी हदें, काटी हाथ की नस

6 फरवरी 2018

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant commented on Virat Kohli picture
Bollywood

राखी सावंत ने विराट की फोटो पर किया अश्लील कमेंट, अनुष्का हो जाएगी आग बबूला

6 फरवरी 2018

5 weird look of Anuskha Sharma from her movies
Bollywood

WIFE अनुष्का के ऐसे 5 लुक जिसे देखते ही खुद विराट कोहली भी डर सकते हैं

6 फरवरी 2018

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi posts mirror selfie with unbuttons shorts
Television

मंदना करीमी ने जींस की बटन खोलकर पोस्ट की फोटो, लोगों ने किए भद्दे-भद्दे कमेंट्स

6 फरवरी 2018

five controversial film of bollywood
Bollywood

अब 'झांसी की रानी' विवादों में, जानिए 5 ऐसी फिल्में जिनपर हो चुका है विरोध

6 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar upcoming film gold teaser dialogue
Bollywood

'आई प्रॉमिस, देश के सामने गोल्ड रख देंगे', GOLD के टीजर में है ऐसे 4 दमदार डायलॉग्स

6 फरवरी 2018

katrina kaif sister isabelle will do her debut with sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

कटरीना के बाद अब उनकी बहन पर सलमान खान की नजर, इस लड़के के साथ करने जा रहे लॉन्च

6 फरवरी 2018

meet the girl salman khan referring to in his tweet
Bollywood

2 घंटे में खुला सलमान खान के ट्वीट का सीक्रेट, सामने आई लड़की और पीछे की वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

salman khan is not getting married, know truth behind his twitter post
Bollywood

सलमान के ट्वीट 'मुझे लड़की मिल गई है' की सच्‍चाई से उठा राज, कौन है वो लड़की?

6 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

seven thousand students absent in Hathras district in UP Board Exam
Hathras

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा ः  जिले में पहले ही दिन सात हजार ने छोड़ा मैदान 

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा का महाकुंभ मंगलवार से शुरू हो गया। मंगलवार को पहले दिन जिले के 98 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर दो पालियों में हुई हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा बेहद सख्ती के बीच संपन्न हुई।

7 फरवरी 2018

पहले दिन दोनों पाली नें 554 छात्र छात्राएं रहे अनुपस्थित
Baghpat

पहले दिन दोनों पाली नें 554 छात्र छात्राएं रहे अनुपस्थित

7 फरवरी 2018

BJP mla start protest for illegal truck in varanasi
Varanasi

बनारस में धरने पर बैठे भाजपा विधायक, जानिए क्या है माजरा

7 फरवरी 2018

no interrogation for admitting an accident victim in hospital.
Lucknow

अब सड़क हादसे के घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने वालों को मिलेंगे दो हजार रुपये, नहीं होगी पूछताछ

7 फरवरी 2018

निजी अस्पताल के बाहर हंगामा....
Hisar

निजी अस्पताल के बाहर हंगामा....

7 फरवरी 2018

बदरखा में रेत खनन पट्टे की सीमांकन
Baghpat

बदरखा में रेत खनन पट्टे की सीमांकन

7 फरवरी 2018

बास्केटबाल प्रतियोगिता शबगा की टीम जीती
Baghpat

बास्केटबाल प्रतियोगिता शबगा की टीम जीती

7 फरवरी 2018

upsc civil services notification 2018
Kanpur

अाईएएस, अाईपीएस बनने की है चाह ताे करें अावेदन

6 फरवरी 2018

passenger commit suicide in north east express
Varanasi

नार्थ ईस्ट एक्सप्रेस के शौचालय में फंदे से लटकता मिला शव, यात्रियों में हड़कंप

7 फरवरी 2018

शौचालय बनवाने की मांग को लेकर महिलाओं ने किया प्रदर्शन
Maharajganj

शौचालय बनवाने की मांग को लेकर महिलाओं ने किया प्रदर्शन

7 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

बागपत: पत्नी की हत्या के आरोप में बीएसएफ जवान गिरफ्तार

बागपत में पत्नी की हत्या के आरोप में बीएसएफ के जवान को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी जवान की पत्नी गीता की लाश बरामद कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दी है।

23 जनवरी 2018

‘Aao cycle chalayen’ program organized in baghpat 3:03

‘आओ साइकिल चलाएं’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन, होगा ये फायदा

22 जनवरी 2018

Four year minor girl raped in Baghpat, accused arrested 1:30

जब ‘दादा’ ने किया चार साल की मासूम का रेप, हुआ ये हाल

22 जनवरी 2018

children Misdeed in the matter of cash in baghpat 1:29

VIDEO: बागपत में बच्चे के साथ कुकर्म, 60 हजार रुपये के लेन-देन का मामला

21 जनवरी 2018

overnor aacharya devvrat in annual function of Intermediate College Dhanaura 0:57

तो अब होगी हिमाचल प्रदेश में प्राकृतिक खेती

21 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

डंपर स्वामियों ने चलाई बुग्गियां
Nainital

डंपर स्वामियों ने चलाई बुग्गियां

7 फरवरी 2018

स्टाल लगाकर कांग्रेसियों ने बेचे पकौड़े
Nainital

स्टाल लगाकर कांग्रेसियों ने बेचे पकौड़े

7 फरवरी 2018

जेल से छूटने के बाद युवक ने खाया जहर, मौत
Varanasi

जेल से छूटने के बाद युवक ने खाया जहर, मौत

7 फरवरी 2018

सीतापुर में व्यापारी को गोली मारकर नकदी लूट ले गए बदमाश
Lucknow

सीतापुर में व्यापारी को गोली मारकर नकदी लूट ले गए बदमाश

7 फरवरी 2018

UP Board exam begins with anomalies
Bareilly

सख्ती बेइंतहा, कई केंद्रों पर फिर भी नहीं पहुंचे स्टेटिक मजिस्ट्रेट और कक्ष निरीक्षक

7 फरवरी 2018

होली को लेकर अतिरिक्त रेल सेवा
Nainital

होली को लेकर अतिरिक्त रेल सेवा

7 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.