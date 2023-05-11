Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Azamgarh News ›   UP Nikay Chunav 2023 Long queues seen in Muslim majority areas of Azamgarh

UP Nikay Chunav: आजमगढ़ के मुस्लिम बाहुल्य क्षेत्रों में दिखीं लंबी कतारें, महिलाओं में दिखा गजब का उत्साह

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, आजमगढ़ Published by: उत्पल कांत Updated Thu, 11 May 2023 08:42 PM IST
सार

आजमगढ़ जिले में निकाय चुनाव को लेकर महिला शक्ति ने खूब जोश दिखाया। चूल्हा-चौका छोड़ सुबह सात बजे से पहले ही मतदान केंद्रों पर उमड़ पड़ी। आधी आबादी ने अपने अधिकार का जमकर इस्तेमाल किया। पुरुषों की कतार पर महिलाओं की कतार भारी पड़ी। 

UP Nikay Chunav 2023 Long queues seen in Muslim majority areas of Azamgarh
आजमगढ़ में निकाय चुनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

आजमगढ़ नगर पालिका परिषद चुनाव में बृहस्पतिवार को मतदान प्रक्रिया शुरु होने के निर्धारित समय सात बजे से पहले ही जागरूक महिला और पुरुष मतदाता बूथों पर पहुंच गए। मुस्लिम बहुल इलाकों में मतदान केंद्रों पर लंबी कतारें लगी रहीं। इन इलाकों में जमकर वोट डाले गए।



मुस्लिम बाहुल्य क्षेत्र कोट, जालंधरी, राजा साहब किला, बाजबहादुर, तकिया, पहाड़पुर, बदरका मुल्ले की मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने जमकर अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। मदरसा जामियतुल कुरैश जालंधरी में जहां मुस्लिम महिलाओं की लंबी कतार रही वहीं मदरसा जामियतुल रशाद में भी देखने को मिली।




ऐसे ही शिब्ली नेशनल इंटर कॉलेज और शिब्ली डिग्री कॉलेज में मुस्लिम महिलाओं की जागरुकता देखने को मिली। अग्रसेन इंटर और डिग्री कालेज में बड़ी संख्या में वोट डाले गए। वहीं मतदाताओं की सबसे बड़ी शिकायत रही कि बीएलओ के घर-घर नहीं पहुंचने के कारण न तो नामों में संशोधन किया गया और न ही नए नाम बढ़ पाए। लोग मतदान स्थल पर जाकर वोटर लिस्ट में अपना नाम ढूंढ़ते हुए परेशान नजर आए।
ये भी पढ़ें: आजमगढ़ के महराजगंज में भिड़े भाजपा-सपा कार्यकर्ता, जमकर हुई हाथापाई, पुलिस ने संभाला मोर्चा

महिलाएं चूल्हा चौका छोड़ पहुंची वोट देने

UP Nikay Chunav 2023 Long queues seen in Muslim majority areas of Azamgarh
आजमगढ़ में निकाय चुनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी नगर निकाय चुनाव में महिला शक्ति ने खूब जोश दिखाया। चूल्हा-चौका छोड़ सुबह सात बजे से पहले ही मतदान केंद्रों पर उमड़ पड़ी। आधी आबादी ने अपने अधिकार का जमकर इस्तेमाल किया। पुरुषों की कतार पर महिलाओं की कतार भारी पड़ी। यह हाल सभी तीन नगर पालिका व 13 नगर निकायों में मतदान के लिए लाइन में लगी महिलाओं में देखने को मिला। जीयनपुर और अजमतगढ़ समेत कई निकायों के मतदान केंद्र पर महिलाएं घूंघट में भी मतदान के लिए पहुंचीं।

पहली बार मतदान करने वाली युवतियों का उत्साह देखने लायक था। कई परिवार के साथ मतदान के लिए पहुंची। संख्या के लिहाज से मतदान केंद्रों पर महिलाओं की भागीदारी पुरुष मतदाताओं से ज्यादा दिख रही थी। मुस्लिम बाहुल्य इलाके मुबारकपुर, फूलपुर, सरायमीर, निजामाबाद और माहुल में बुर्कों में महिलाओं की कतार लगी रही।

बूथों पर पकड़े गए दर्जनों फर्जी मतदाता

UP Nikay Chunav 2023 Long queues seen in Muslim majority areas of Azamgarh
आजमगढ़ में निकाय चुनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आजमगढ़ जिले के 16 निकायों में मतदान के दौरान दर्जनों लोगों को फर्जी मतदान करने से पहले ही पकड़ लिया गया। जिनमें कई नकाबपोश महिलाएं भी शामिल हैं। पुलिस उन्हें हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है। वहीं जिलाधिकारी व पुलिस अधीक्षक ने क्षेत्रों में चक्रमण कर स्थिति पर नजर रखी और हो रहे मतदान के बारे में जानकारी ली।
जिले की तीन नगर पालिका मुबारकपुर, बिलरियागंज और आजमगढ़ शामिल है। वहीं 13 नगर पंचायतें निजामाबाद, फूलपुर, माहुल, सरायमीर, मेंहनगर, कटघर-लालगंज, बिलरियागंज, महाराजगंज, जीयनपुर, अजमतगढ़, अतरौलिया, जहानागंज और बूढ़नपुर हैं। इन निकायों में कुल 160 मतदान केंद्र और 532 बूथों पर सुबह सात बजे से मतदान हुआ।

फर्जी मतदान रोकने के लिए 17 थानों में स्पेशल टीम गठित की गई थी। जिसमें टीम के पास कई उपकरण थे। जिससे मतदाता की पहचान आसानी से हो रही थी। टीम ने अलग-अलग निकायों से दर्जनों फर्जी मतदाता पकड़े। यह मतदाता फर्जी आइडी से मतदान करने के लिए पहुंचे थे। जिन्हें बायोमेट्रिक तकनीक से पकड़ा गया। एसपी सिटी शैलेंद्र लाल ने बताया कि मतदान संपन्न कराने के लिए पुलिस की 17 टीमें लगी रहीं। इनमें महिला कांस्टेबल भी रहीं। चेकिंग के दौरान मुबारकपुर में कई फर्जी मतदाता पकड़े गए हैं जिन्हें हिरासत में लिया गया।

बुजुर्गों में भी जबर्दस्त उत्साह

UP Nikay Chunav 2023 Long queues seen in Muslim majority areas of Azamgarh
मतदान केंद्र के बाहर आजमगढ़ के एसपी और डीएम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
 युवा तो युवा मतदान को लेकर बुजुर्ग मतदाताओं में भी काफी उत्साह देखने को मिला। जो बुजुर्ग मतदाता चलने योग्य थे वह किसी किसी के सहारे बूथों तक पहुंचे लेकिन जो बुजुर्ग मतदाता चलने-फिरने के योग्य नहीं था उसके घर के लोग उसे बाइक से बूथों तक ले गए। जिनके पास बाइक नहीं थी वह अपने घर के बुजुर्गों को गोद में उठाकर बूथों तक ले गए। मतदान के बाद उन्हें उसी तरह से घर तक भी पहुंचाया।

पूरे दिन चक्रमण करते रहे अफसरों के वाहन

अधिकारियों की गाड़ियां पूरे दिन मतदान केंद्रों का भ्रमण करती रहीं। एक तरफ जिलाधिकारी विशाल भारद्वाज और पुलिस अधीक्षक अनुराग आर्य पूरी बटालियन के साथ तो दूसरी तरफ मंडलायुक्त व आईजी अखिलेश कुमार बूथों और मतदान केंद्रों का दौरा करते रहे। कहीं से भी गड़बड़ी की सूचना मिलने पर यह अधिकारी दलबल के साथ मौके पर तत्काल पहुंचे थे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें
;

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed