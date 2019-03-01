शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Auraiya ›   विधायक दिबियापुर को सौंपा मुख्यमंत्री संबोधित ज्ञापन

विधायक दिबियापुर को सौंपा मुख्यमंत्री संबोधित ज्ञापन

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 09:30 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
फोटो 01एयूआरपी 27- विधायक दिबियापुर को ज्ञापन सौंपती महिला समाख्या की महिलाएं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
महिला समाख्या का बजट बढ़ाने की मांग
औरैया। महिला समाख्या के पदाधिकारियों ने शुक्रवार को दिबियापुर विधायक लाखन सिंह राजपूत को सीएम को संबोधित ज्ञापन सौंपा। इसमें महिलाओं ने कहा कि महिला समाख्या परियोजना बहुत ही लाभकारी व महिलाओं के लिए कार्यकारी है। ग्रामीण स्तर पर महिलाओं और किशोरियों के साथ सशक्तिकरण पर काम करती है और सरकार की योजनाओं से भी जनता को जागरूक करने का प्रयास करती है। बताया कि जिले के सातों ब्लॉकों में 800 समूह काम कर रहे हैं। इनमें 14930 महिलाएं जुड़ीं हैं। कहा कि सरकार की सोच के प्रयास को सार्थक इन महिलाओं की मदद से किया जाता है। वर्तमान में हमारे कार्यक्रम का बजट 10 करोड़ मिला था। आगामी बजट सत्र 2019-20 में घटकर दो करोड़ ही मिला है। इसमें कार्यरत अधिकारी और कर्मचारी का वार्षिकर वेतन भी पूरा नहीं होता है। महिलाओं ने बजट को बढ़ाने की मांग की। ब्यूरो

Recommended

इमरान खा
Dehradun

Prediction 2019: जल्द शुरु होगा पाकिस्तान का विघटन, अलग होगा बलूचिस्तान

1 मार्च 2019

मिग 21 के लिए जब तरसी दुनिया
India News

जिस मिग-21 से अभिनंदन ने एफ-16 को मार गिराया, उसे पाने के लिए कभी तरसती थी दुनिया

1 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

पाक पीएम की तारीफ करने के बाद सिद्धू के फिर बिगड़े बोल, कहा- 'जिस जंग में बादशाह..'

1 मार्च 2019

Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot singh sidhu
नवजोत सिद्धू
इमरान खान- नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Bollywood

पाक पीएम की तारीफ करने के बाद सिद्धू के फिर बिगड़े बोल, कहा- 'जिस जंग में बादशाह..'

1 मार्च 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
सार्जेंट विक्रांत का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

पति के शव पर उतारी चूड़ियां और सैल्यूट किया, डेढ़ साल के वरदान ने दी अंतिम विदाई, देखिए तस्वीरें

1 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

अभिनंदन की वापसी पर बॉलीवुड खुश और सिद्धू के पाक पर बयान सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

1 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन
फिल्म
manmohan desai
sidhu, imran khan
Bollywood

अभिनंदन की वापसी पर बॉलीवुड खुश और सिद्धू के पाक पर बयान सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

1 मार्च 2019

शहीद पंकज के अंतिम दर्शन को उमड़े लोग
Agra

शहादत को सलाम: तिरंगे में लिपटकर पहुंचा मथुरा का लाल, झुके शीश, हर आंख नम

1 मार्च 2019

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

गरीबी
India News

वर्तमान में लगभग आधा देश सूखे की चपेट में - आईआईटी, गांधीनगर

1 मार्च 2019

farmers
India News

एक फीसदी घटेगा देश का अनाज उत्पादन, किसानों की बढ़ेगी कमाई

1 मार्च 2019

mnrega
India News

आम चुनाव में अब मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड से भी डाल सकेंगे वोट

1 मार्च 2019

पाकिस्तान
Delhi NCR

चाणक्यपुरी में पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग की सुरक्षा बढ़ाई, भारी संख्या में पुलिसकर्मी तैनात 

1 मार्च 2019

Indian Airforce
India News

बालाकोट: फैक्टरी में तैयार मानव बम भारत, अफगानिस्तान, ईरान और बलूचिस्तान में भेजे जाते थे

28 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
सुषमा स्वराज (फाइल फोटो)
China

सुषमा ने जैश-ए-मोहम्मद की हकीकत सामने रखी तो चीन ने दिया पाकिस्तान को झटका

27 फरवरी 2019

Border
India News

राजस्थान से लगती भारत-पाक सीमा पर तीनों सेना ने कमर कसी, धारा 144 लागू

28 फरवरी 2019

kim-trump
World

वियतनाम में जहां अमेरिका ने बम गिराए थे वहीं मिले ट्रंप-किम, पहली बार साथ में डिनर भी किया 

28 फरवरी 2019

Narendra Modi
Delhi NCR

पीएम ने रात भर जागकर रखी एयर स्ट्राइक पर नजर, तभी किया आराम जब...

27 फरवरी 2019

Jaish Training Camp
India News

बालाकोट: जैश-ए-मोहम्मद कैंप की वो तस्वीरें जहां आतंकियों को दिया जाता था प्रशिक्षण

27 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

वंदे भारत से टकराई आठ नीलगायों की कटकर मौत, आधा घंटे रुकी ट्रेन

यूपी के औरैया जिले में बनारस से दिल्ली जा रही वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस से बुधवार देर शाम नीलगायों का झुंड टकरा गया। लगभग आठ नीलगायों की कटकर मौत हो गई। इससे दिल्ली हावड़ा रूट पर लगभग आधा घंटे तक ट्रेन रुकी रही।

27 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
डेमो पिक
Kanpur

ननिहाल गई मासूम के साथ ममेरे भाई ने किया दुष्कर्म

27 फरवरी 2019

बुल्देलखंड एक्सप्रेस-वे में 160 किसानों के
Auraiya

बुल्देलखंड एक्सप्रेस-वे में 160 किसानों के

1 मार्च 2019

शादी का झांसा देकर दो साल से दुष्कर्म का आरोप
Auraiya

शादी का झांसा देकर दो साल से दुष्कर्म का आरोप

1 मार्च 2019

घर में घुसकर मारपीट कर चेन व रुपये लूटने का आरोप लगा दी तहरीर
Auraiya

घर में घुसकर मारपीट कर चेन व रुपये लूटने का आरोप लगा दी तहरीर

1 मार्च 2019

शव लेकर कानपुर जा रही एंबुलेंस हाईवे पर खड़े ट्रक में घुसी
Auraiya

शव लेकर कानपुर जा रही एंबुलेंस हाईवे पर खड़े ट्रक में घुसी

1 मार्च 2019

तीन लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज
Auraiya

तीन लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

1 मार्च 2019

गन्ने के खेत में लगी आग, आधा खेत जला
Auraiya

गन्ने के खेत में लगी आग, आधा खेत जला

1 मार्च 2019

हत्यारोपी पति शराब के नशे में आए दिन करता था पत्नी से मारपीट
Auraiya

हत्यारोपी पति शराब के नशे में आए दिन करता था पत्नी से मारपीट

1 मार्च 2019

जमीन बेचने से मना करने पर पति बना हैवान, हंसिये से की पत्नी की हत्या
Auraiya

जमीन बेचने से मना करने पर पति बना हैवान, हंसिये से की पत्नी की हत्या

28 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

अमन गुलाटी नाम के लड़के ने बादाम पर बनाई अभिनंदन की तस्वीर,कही ये बात

एक तस्वीर यूपी के लखनऊ से सामने आई है। जहां पर अमन गुलाटी नाम के एक लड़के ने अभिनंदन की तस्वीर एक बादाम पर बनाकर इस जांबाज पायलट के घर वापसी के लिए दुआएं की थीं।

1 मार्च 2019

मथुरा शहीद 02:44

शहीद पंकज नौहवार के डेढ़ साल के बेटे ने जब मुखाग्नि दी तो लोगों की आंखे भर गईं

1 मार्च 2019

शहीद श्रद्धांजलि 0:59

पायलट विशाल पाण्डेय को यहां दी गई आखिरी विदाई, बड़गाम में हुए थे शहीद

1 मार्च 2019

EK DIN KA PM 1:46

एक दिन का पीएम बनाए जाने पर ये था बरेली के लोगों का जवाब

28 फरवरी 2019

दीपक 0:59

बडगाम में शहीद हुआ कानपुर का लाल, योगी सरकार के मंत्री ने परिवार को बंधाया ढांढस

27 फरवरी 2019

Related

हम तो बाजी हार रहे हैं भीतर के गद्दारों से ..
Auraiya

हम तो बाजी हार रहे हैं भीतर के गद्दारों से ..

1 मार्च 2019

जनपदीय बकरी मेले में खूब सराही गई जमुनापारी नस्ल
Auraiya

जनपदीय बकरी मेले में खूब सराही गई जमुनापारी नस्ल

28 फरवरी 2019

तमंचा दिखाकर पांच हजार रुपए व मोबाइल लूटा
Auraiya

तमंचा दिखाकर पांच हजार रुपए व मोबाइल लूटा

28 फरवरी 2019

बूथ को मजबूत कर जीतें लोकसभा चुनाव
Auraiya

बूथ को मजबूत कर जीतें लोकसभा चुनाव

1 मार्च 2019

लैब खुलवाने को लेकर फ्लाइंग स्क्वाड और केंद्राध्यक्ष के बीच कहासुनी
Auraiya

लैब खुलवाने को लेकर फ्लाइंग स्क्वाड और केंद्राध्यक्ष के बीच कहासुनी

1 मार्च 2019

राष्ट्रीय विज्ञान दिवस पर साइंस क्विज का आयोजन
Auraiya

राष्ट्रीय विज्ञान दिवस पर साइंस क्विज का आयोजन

1 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.