Uttar Pradesh ›   Amroha ›   घर में घुसे प्रेमी को परिजनों ने बंधक बनाकर पीटा

घर में घुसे प्रेमी को परिजनों ने बंधक बनाकर पीटा

Moradabad Bureau Updated Fri, 05 Oct 2018 01:25 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
घर में घुसे युवक को बंधक बनाकर पीटा
मंडी धनौरा। थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में युवती से मिलने उसके घर में घुसे युवक की परिजनों ने बंधक बनाकर पूरी रात उसकी पिटाई की। युवक के परिजनों की सूचना पर गांव पहुंची 100 डायल ने युवक को छुड़ाया। दोनों पक्षों में समझौता हो जाने के कारण कोई भी कार्रवाई किसी पक्ष की ओर से नहीं की गई।
क्षेत्र के एक गांव में दूसरे समुदाय की युवती का एक समुदाय के युवक के साथ प्रेम प्रसंग है। बुधवार की रात युवती के परिजन बाहर गए हुए थे। जानकारी होने पर युवक रात को उसके घर पहुंच गया। पड़ोस में रहने वाले युवती के ताऊ ने युवक को घर में घुसते देख लिया। उसने बाहर से दरवाजे की कुंडी बंद कर दी। आरोप है कि ताऊ ने गांव में ही रहने वाले अन्य परिजनों को बुलाकर रात भर युवक की जमकर पिटाई की। सवेरे को इस बारे में युवक के परिजनों को जानकारी हुई तो उन्होंने 100 डायल को सूचना दी। 100 नंबर पुलिस युवक-युवती के परिजनों को लेकर थाने आ गई। दोनों पक्षों में समझौता हो गया।

कैलशा बाईपास पर टूटी पड़ी सड़क।
Amroha

अमरोहा में राहगीरों में दर्द बांट रहीं जिले की जर्जर सड़कें

गड्ढे युक्त जर्जर सड़कें लोगों को तिल-तिल सताने वाला दर्द दे रही हैं। जानकारी के अभाव में लोग इससे अंजान हैं। 40 की उम्र के लोग जिन्हें अक्सर कमर दर्द की शिकायत रहती है और उन्हें रोजाना जर्जर सड़कों से गुजरकर अपने काम पर जाना होता है

3 अक्टूबर 2018

doctor
Amroha

अमरोहा में बुखार से तीन और मौतें

2 अक्टूबर 2018

झांसा देकर सोने के कुंडल ठगे
Amroha

झांसा देकर सोने के कुंडल ठगे

1 अक्टूबर 2018

जनरल स्टोर पर दवा बिक्री से खफा कैमिस्ट
Amroha

जनरल स्टोर पर दवा बिक्री से खफा कैमिस्ट

3 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ प्रांत के लिए तीन साल का खाका खींचेगा संघ
Amroha

मेरठ प्रांत के लिए तीन साल का खाका खींचेगा संघ

30 सितंबर 2018

ढाकोवाली में स्वास्थय विभाग ने लगाया कैंप
Amroha

ढाकोवाली में स्वास्थय विभाग ने लगाया कैंप

30 सितंबर 2018

शिक्षक पर हमला करने वाला एक और दबोचा
Amroha

शिक्षक पर हमला करने वाला एक और दबोचा

1 अक्टूबर 2018

भाजपाइयों ने चलाया सफाई अभियान
Amroha

भाजपाइयों ने चलाया सफाई अभियान

1 अक्टूबर 2018

मानदेय नहीं मिलने पर संविदाकर्मियों ने की हड़ताल
Amroha

मानदेय नहीं मिलने पर संविदाकर्मियों ने की हड़ताल

3 अक्टूबर 2018

छात्र की मौत पर विलाप करते परिजन।
Amroha

अमरोहा में दौड़ लगा रहे बीएससी छात्र को ट्रक ने रौंदा, मौत

27 सितंबर 2018

अमरोहा के गांव पलौला में बस पलटने के बाद राहत कार्य में लगे ग्रामीण।
Amroha

अमरोहा में हादसे में 75 यात्रियों को छूकर निकल गई मौत

22 सितंबर 2018

अमरोहा के गांव असगरीपुर में करंट से झुलसे बच्चों का उपचार करते डॉक्टर।
Amroha

अमरोहा में हाईटेंशन लाइन से टकराया ताजिया, 14 झुलसे

22 सितंबर 2018

गजरौला में हुई झमाझम बारिश।
Amroha

अमरोहा में धान की फसल पर आफत बनी बारिश, मकान की छत गिरी

25 सितंबर 2018

जाटोवाली जाने के लिए नाव में सवार महिला। - अमर उजाला
Amroha

अमरोहा के खादर क्षेेत्र के 8 गांवों में आई बाढ़

28 अगस्त 2018

खादर के गांव दारानगर के घरों में भरा बाढ़ का पानी।
Amroha

अमरोहा में बाढ़ के कहर से घर छोड़ने लगे खादर के ग्रामीण

29 अगस्त 2018

बच्चे की मौत के बाद विलाप करते परिजन।
Amroha

अमरोहा में मौत बनकर गिरा इमामबाड़े का छज्जा, दो ब्च्चे की मौत

30 अगस्त 2018

