शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   UPPSC PCS 2016 final result declared

यूपीपीएससी ने जारी किया पीसीएस 2016 का परिणाम, रात 8 बजे से देख सकेंगे रिजल्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 06:17 PM IST
UPPSC
UPPSC - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
यूपीपीएससी ने आज पीसीएस 2016 के 633 पदों का फाइनल परिणाम घोषित कर दिया है। इनमें मुख्य पद इस प्रकार हैं- 53 डिप्टी कलेक्टर, 52 डिप्टी एसपी, 21 बीडीओ, 209 एनटी, 56 टीटीओ आदि। अभ्यर्थी रात 8 बजे से आयोग की वेबसाइट पर रिजल्ट देख सकेंगे। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सहारनपुर से दो आतंकी हुए गिरफ्तार
Meerut

यूपी ATS ने सहारनपुर से दबोचे 2 आतंकी, जैश के इशारे पर करते थे भर्ती

22 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama attack martyred ramesh reached varanasi
Varanasi

शहीद रमेश के पिता ने कहा- नहीं जाऊंगा श्मशान घाट, ये है परिजनों के नाराजगी की वजह

22 फरवरी 2019

पानी की आपूर्ति
Chandigarh

भारत का एक लाख क्यूसिक पानी रोजाना जाता पाकिस्तान, पर सरकार रोकने में असमर्थ, ये रही वजह

22 फरवरी 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
security forces
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के बारामुला में 2 आतंकी ढेर, 24 घंटे से मुठभेड़ जारी

22 फरवरी 2019

PM Narendra Modi like by citizen of varanasi
Varanasi

ऐसे ही नहीं करते हैं पीएम मोदी काशीवासियों के दिलों पर राज, ये है वजह

22 फरवरी 2019

pakistan give a gold plated gun to saudi crown prince salman
Bizarre News

कंगाल पाकिस्तान ने प्रिंस को दिया खास उपहार 'एमपी5 सबमशीन गन', अब बढ़ा विवाद 

21 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
uppsc pcs 2016 final result uppsc pcs 2016 final result uppsc result uppsc exam result
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

चुनाव आयोग
India News

लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए आयोग की पूरी तैयारी, 2014 के मुकाबले इस बार बढ़े 5.89 करोड़ मतदाता

22 फरवरी 2019

कोयला
World

विश्व में सर्वाधिक ‘हानिकारक’ हैं भारतीय कोयला पावर प्लांट : रिपोर्ट

22 फरवरी 2019

dada saheb phalke award
India News

दादा साहेब फाल्के का नाम हिंदी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के कुछ लोगों के लिए बन गया है कारोबार का जरिया

21 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

पुलवामा हमले के बाद पाकिस्तान को बड़ा झटका, बॉर्डर से लौटाए गोरखपुर आने वाले छुहारे लदे 20 ट्रक

22 फरवरी 2019

Imran Khan
World

घबराए इमरान ने बुलाई राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा परिषद की बैठक, कहा- भारत को जवाब दे सेना

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद मौके पर तैनात सुरक्षाबल
India News

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ सैन्य कार्रवाई में देरी से सरकार में चिंता, चुकानी पड़ेगी कीमत

22 फरवरी 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव
World

कुलभूषण को माफी की भारत की दलील खारिज करे आईसीजे : पाकिस्तान

22 फरवरी 2019

देश का पहला रोबोट
India News

केरल पुलिस में काम करेगा देश का पहला रोबोट, ये हैं खूबियां

21 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

पुलवामा हमले से पहले दिल्ली को दहलाना चाहता था मसूद अजहर

20 फरवरी 2019

crude oil Bath
Bizarre News

यहां तेल से भरे बाथटब में नहाने के लिए दुनियाभर से आते हैं लोग, वजह है बेहद खास

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आने से मजदूर की हुई दर्दनाक मौत

प्रयागराज शहर से 10 किमी दूर थरवई थाना क्षेत्र के 40 नम्बर गोमती के पास वन्दे भारत ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से एक मजदूर की मौत हो गयी। रेलवे लाइन पार करते समय साइकिल सवार मजदूर वन्दे भारत ट्रेन की चपेट में आ गया।

22 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
kumbh 2019: large number of local people coming to the sangam ghat
Prayagraj

कुंभ मेला 2019: पुरानी रंगत में फिर लौट आया संगम घाट, शहरी ले रहे जमकर मजा

22 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh Mela special train to run Indore to Chivki station
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: इन्दौर के लिए छिवकी स्टेशन से चलेगी कुंभ मेला स्पेशल ट्रेन

22 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

Kumbh 2019: दरोगा ने बदसलूकी से रोकी सीजेएम की गाड़ी, कोर्ट में तलब, लिखित स्पष्टीकरण मांगा गया

21 फरवरी 2019

Today ban on entry of vehicles in Kumbh Mela
Prayagraj

आज फिर मेले में वाहनों के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध, पैदल घूम सकते हैं मेला

22 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh 2019
Prayagraj

Kumbh 2019: स्वामी वासुदेवानंद के खिलाफ याचिका खारिज, शंकराचार्य के तौर पर नहीं दी गई थी सुविधाएं

22 फरवरी 2019

खुल्दाबाद मस्जिद के बाहर जमा लोग
Prayagraj

पुलवामा हमले के विरोध में लगा बैनर गिरने पर विवाद, तनाव

19 फरवरी 2019

PM Narendra Modi will visit kumbh mela Prayagraj on 24th February
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: प्रधानमंत्री का कार्यक्रम तय, 24 को लगाएंगे संगम में डुबकी

20 फरवरी 2019

uppsc
Prayagraj

जल्द आएगा पीसीएस-2016 का अंतिम चयन परिणाम

22 फरवरी 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी
Prayagraj

Kumbh 2019: प्रयागराज में विकास कार्यों की रफ्तार, गंगा पर छह लेन पुल, इनर रिंग रोड का रास्ता साफ

21 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

कुंभ मेले में फिर लगी आग, कल्पवासी कैंप के चार टेंट जले

प्रयागराज के कुंभ में एक बड़ा हादसा हुआ हालांकि इस दौरान कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ। दरअसल, शॉट सर्किट की वजह से कल्पवासी कैंप में आग लग गई। 

19 फरवरी 2019

माघी पूर्णिमा 0:54

माघी पूर्णिमा आज, हजारों श्रद्धालु संगम में लगा रहे हैं डुबकी

19 फरवरी 2019

शंकराचार्य 1:35

पुलवामा हमले के बाद शंकराचार्य सरस्वती ने रामाग्रह यात्रा कार्यक्रम किया स्थगित

17 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ 1:10

पुलवामा हमला: कुंभ में साधु-संतों ने ऐसे दी शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि

16 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ 0:53

कुंभ में साधु-संतों का अग्नि स्नान, आग की ताप से खुद को शुद्ध करने की परंपरा

16 फरवरी 2019

Related

up roadways
Prayagraj

वाराणसी, गोरखपुर रूट की बस पकड़ने में निकला जा रहा पसीना

22 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh 2019
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: कल्पवासियों के जाने से सूना लगने लगा मेला

21 फरवरी 2019

crime
Prayagraj

सालों से चली आ रही रंजिश में हुई थीं दो हत्याएं

22 फरवरी 2019

Both the seats of Prayagraj are in the account of the SP, now the manipulations for the claimant
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज की दोनों सीटें सपा के खाते में, अब दावेदारी के लिए जोड़तोड़

22 फरवरी 2019

Vande Bharat Expressway
Prayagraj

पहले ही सफर में वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस दोनों ओर से लेट

18 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

कुंभ 2019: किलाघाट पर पलटी नाव, गोताखोरो ने बचायी 11 श्रद्धालुओं की जान

21 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.