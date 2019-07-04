शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Students do not have trends in admission in DLE, so far only 90 applications

डीएलएड प्रवेश में छात्रों का रूझान नहीं, अब तक मात्र 90 आवेदन

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 01:03 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
डीएलएड प्रवेश में छात्रों का रूझान नहीं, अब तक मात्र 90 आवेदन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
0 2.42 लाख डीएलएड सीटों के लिए मात्र 1.11 लाख ने कराया पंजीकरण
प्रयागराज। सचिव परीक्षा नियामक प्राधिकारी की ओर से प्रदेश के 66 डायट, 253 अल्पसंख्यक संस्थानों एवं 3010 निजी डीएलएड कॉलेजों की लगभग 2.42 लाख सीटों पर प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया 27 जून से जारी है। आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के सप्ताह भर बाद भी डीएलएड के लिए आवेदन करने वालों की रफ्तार बहुत धीमी है। सचिव परीक्षा नियामक प्राधिकारी की ओर से ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण की अंतिम तिथि 11 जुलाई रखी गई है। आवेदन प्रक्रिया पूरी होने में अब मात्र सप्ताह भर का समय शेष होने के बाद अभी तक मात्र 1.11 लाख अभ्यर्थियों ने पंजीकरण करवाया है। सचिव ने बताया कि अब तक शुल्क जमा करके आवेदन करने वालों की संख्या 90 है, यह कुल सीटों के अनुपात में नगण्य है। उन्होंने बताया कि यदि आवेदन में यही तेजी रही तो डीएलएड की आधी से अधिक सीटें खाली रह सकती हैं। सचिव अनिल भूषण चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि प्राथमिक विद्यालयों के लिए बीएड वालों के लिए विकल्प खोल देने के बाद अब डीएलएड में प्रवेश लेने वालों का रूझान कम हुआ है।

Recommended

Cricket News

इन पांच 'शेरों' ने इंडिया को पहुंचाया सेमीफाइनल में, बांग्ला टाइगर्स को किया चारों खाने चित

3 जुलाई 2019

TEAM INDIA
रोहित शर्मा (ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा)
केएल राहुल
जसप्रीत बुमराह
Cricket News

इन पांच 'शेरों' ने इंडिया को पहुंचाया सेमीफाइनल में, बांग्ला टाइगर्स को किया चारों खाने चित

3 जुलाई 2019

एमएस धोनी संन्यास (ग्राफिक्स रोहिच झा)
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी ले सकते हैं क्रिकेट से संन्यास, इस दिन खेलेंगे आखिरी मैच!

3 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

INDvBAN: शाकिब अल हसन ने रचा इतिहास, विश्व कप में ऐसा करने वाले बने पहले क्रिकेटर

3 जुलाई 2019

शकिब अल हसन
शाकिब अल हसन
शाकिब अल हसन
Shakib Al Hasan
Cricket News

INDvBAN: शाकिब अल हसन ने रचा इतिहास, विश्व कप में ऐसा करने वाले बने पहले क्रिकेटर

3 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
दिल्ली सरकारी स्कूल
Education

क्या आपने देखी दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों की ये तस्वीरें, जिन पर छिड़ा है विवाद

3 जुलाई 2019

gurugram murder and suicide
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम सामूहिक हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, बहनों ने खोला बड़ा राज, कहा-मुन्ना नहीं है हत्यारा

3 जुलाई 2019

जॉनी बेयरस्टो
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बेयरस्टो का शतक, न्यूजीलैंड को हराकर सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची इंग्लैंड

3 जुलाई 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
education dled bed btc teacher primary teacher
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत में मानसून और सूखा
India News

बारिश की भविष्यवाणी पर क्यों गलत साबित हो रहा मौसम विभाग, नया सिस्टम भी फेल?

3 जुलाई 2019

Jabir Moti
World

दाऊद का गुर्गा बोला- तनाव से पीड़ित हूं, अमेरिका मत भेजो, नीरव मोदी के साथ लंदन जेल में है बंद 

3 जुलाई 2019

supreme court
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- क्या कानून से ऊपर है केरल, मुख्य सचिव को सलाखों के पीछे भेजने की दी चेतावनी

3 जुलाई 2019

इमरान खान
World

इमरान बोले- नहीं बरतेंगे नरमी, लूटा धन वापस करने के बाद नवाज-जरदारी छोड़ सकते हैं पाकिस्तान

3 जुलाई 2019

अश्विनी पाराशर
Literature

मंजिलें और भी हैं : अंधेरे से बाहर निकला गांव, लोग पी रहे हैं साफ पानी

3 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
best home remedy for hair in monsoon season 2019
Beauty tips

मानसून में बालों की समस्याओं से तुरंत पाएं निजात, ये असरदार नुस्खा करेगा मदद

3 जुलाई 2019

Donald Trump
World

अमेरिका ने बलूचिस्तान लिबरेशन आर्मी (बीएलए) पर लगाई आतंकी संगठन की मुहर

3 जुलाई 2019

jammu and kashmir
Opinion

जम्मू-कश्मीर : परिसीमन जरूरी है

2 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा(File Photo)
India News

राज्यसभा से पारित होते ही बहाल होगा 200 प्वाइंट रोस्टर सिस्टम, लोकसभा में मिली मंजूरी 

2 जुलाई 2019

CONCEPT
Technology

World UFO Day: एलियन होने का दावा सच या झूठ

1 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जस्टिस रंगनाथ पांडेय ने पीएम मोदी को लिखा खत
Prayagraj

हाईकोर्ट के जज ने पीएम मोदी को लिखी चिट्ठी, जजों की नियुक्ति पर उठाए सवाल

इलाहाबाद हाई कोर्ट के न्यायाधीश रंग नाथ पांडे ने हाई कोर्ट और सुप्रीम कोर्ट में जजों की नियुक्तियों पर सवाल उठाए हैं। साथ ही गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को उन्होंने पत्र लिखा है।

3 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Dr. Joshi associated with leaving Delhi
Prayagraj

जड़े छोड़कर दिल्ली से जा जुड़े डा. जोशी

4 जुलाई 2019

Industrial department will extend.
Prayagraj

उद्योग विभाग का होगा विस्तार

4 जुलाई 2019

SBI issued notice to BJP leader in bankrupty case.
Prayagraj

एसबीआई ने बीजेपी नेता अशोक बाजपेई को भेजा नोटिस

4 जुलाई 2019

Polythene Bag Free Day, Amar Ujala Dies Clothes
Prayagraj

पॉलिथीन बैग फ्री डे पर अमर उजाला दिए कपड़े के झोले

4 जुलाई 2019

Allahabad Railway
Prayagraj

सरकार पलटी तो होगा चक्का जाम ः शिवगोपाल

4 जुलाई 2019

Allahabad cyber crime
Prayagraj

साइबर शातिरों का कहर, फ्राड से परेशान शहर

4 जुलाई 2019

Assistant Professor recruitment result.
Prayagraj

असिस्टेट प्रोफेसर परीक्षा के 17 विषयों के परिणााम घोषित

3 जुलाई 2019

Businessman kidnap, demanded 20 lakhs of color
Prayagraj

व्यापारी को अगवा कर पीटा, मांगी रंगदारी

4 जुलाई 2019

Saba died due to heartattack.
Prayagraj

हार्ट अटैक से मौत हुई थी सबा की

3 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

Facebook, Instagram और WhatsApp डाउन, परेशान यूजर्स ट्विटर पर कर रहे शिकायत

भारत समेत दुनिया के कई देशों में Facebook, Instagram और WhatsApp डाउन हैं। सोशल मीडिया के डाउन होने से परेशान यूजर्स इसकी शिकायत ट्विटर पर कर रहे हैं

4 जुलाई 2019

कंगना रनौत

मेरी हर चीज से लोगों को परेशानी होती है: कंगना रनौत

3 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:11

Chandra Grahan 2019 : भारी पड़ सकता है जुलाई का चंद्र ग्रहण

3 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:15

क्या है अंबाती रायुडू और धोनी के संन्यास के बीच कनेक्शन?

3 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:09

आशीष नेहरा ने पत्नी के सामने उड़ाया युवराज सिंह का मजाक, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

3 जुलाई 2019

Related

criceter shami's wife filed contempt petition
Prayagraj

क्रिकेटर शमी की पत्नी हसीन जहां पुलिस के खिलाफ पहुंची हाईकोर्ट, लगाए गंभीर आरोप

2 जुलाई 2019

Vidyarthi Parishad surrounded MP Rita's resident
Prayagraj

विद्यार्थी परिषद ने घेरा रीता का आवास

3 जुलाई 2019

फूलपुर के चौका मोढ़ पर भाकियू की महा पंचायत के दौरान तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन सौंपते किसान नेता।
Prayagraj

नकली शराब की फैक्ट्री पकड़ी

4 जुलाई 2019

Young girls learning on the banks of the river Yamuna tricks of self defense
Prayagraj

अपराजिता, आत्मरक्षा शिविर

4 जुलाई 2019

80 new state highways: Keshav Prasad will be built in the Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.
Prayagraj

सूबे के सभी लोकसभा क्षेत्रों में बनेंगे 80 नए स्टेट हाईवेःकेशव प्रसाद

3 जुलाई 2019

Hyderabad Special Train
Prayagraj

सिकंदराबाद के 12 फेरे लगाएगी स्पेशल ट्रेन

4 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited