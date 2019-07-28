प्रयागराजः कांवड़ियों से भरी मैजिक पलटी, दो की मौत, छह घायल

Prayagraj: Two kaanwariyas dead & several injured after the vehicle they were travilling in, overturned in Phulpur. Brijesh Srivastav, SP City says, "A vehicle was coming from Jaunpur carrying around 32 kaanwariyas, it got overturned injuring several kaanwariyas, killing 2." pic.twitter.com/4X9Z6BU84D— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 28, 2019