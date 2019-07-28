शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   magic vehicle overturned in Phulpur Two kaanwariyas dead and several injured

प्रयागराजः कांवड़ियों से भरी मैजिक पलटी, दो की मौत, छह घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज Updated Sun, 28 Jul 2019 05:33 PM IST
घायल कांवड़िये अस्पताल में भर्ती
घायल कांवड़िये अस्पताल में भर्ती - फोटो : ANI
प्रयागराज के फूलपुर इलाके में रविवार को कांवड़ियों से भरी एक मैजिक वाहन के पलटने से दो कांवड़ियों की मौत हो गई है जबकि छह घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक दोपहर करीब एक बजे रानी का तालाब ग्राम अरवासी थाना क्षेत्र में अनियंत्रित मैजिक वाहन पलट गई। 
हादसे में घायल कांवड़ियों को इलाज के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल एसआरएन में भर्ती कराया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने दो को मृत घोषित कर दिया।
 

बताया जा रहा है कि इस मैजिक वाहन में करीब आठ कांवड़िये सवार थे। फिलहाल डॉक्टरों ने छह घायल कांवड़ियों को खतरे से बाहर बताया है। मृत कांवड़ियों की पहचान मुलायम (25 वर्षीय) पुत्र रंग बहादुर और अजय (24 वर्षीय) पुत्र जीत लाल पटेल के तौर पर हुई है। 

घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही उच्च अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस ने बताया कि सभी कांवड़िये ग्राम गुलरा मुंगरा बादशाहपुर जनपद जौनपुर के रहने वाले हैं। 
magic vehicle overturned two kaanwariyas dead phulpur police
लालू प्रसाद यादव
Jharkhand

जेल से आठ गुना ज्यादा समय अस्पताल में गुजार चुके हैं लालू, रिपोर्ट में खुलासा

28 जुलाई 2019

गरुण कमांडो फोर्स
India News

जब एयरपोर्ट पर एमआई 17 हेलीकॉप्टर से उतरने लगे गरुड़ कमांडो, देखिए वीडियो

28 जुलाई 2019

pm launching programme (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आदर्श ग्राम योजना: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के महत्वकांक्षी कार्यक्रम में पांच साल में हुआ सिर्फ 56 फीसदी काम

28 जुलाई 2019

तेजस ट्रेन
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-लखनऊ तेजस हो सकती है देश की पहली प्राइवेट ट्रेन

28 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

आम्रपाली के निदेशकों ने प्रोफेशनल फीस के बहाने हड़पे करोड़ों

28 जुलाई 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू: एक दिन की हड़ताल में शामिल होने पर 48 शिक्षकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई

28 जुलाई 2019

अदालत
Delhi NCR

अदालत ने माना, नाबालिग की सहमति से संबंध बनाना भी अपराध ही है

28 जुलाई 2019

हॉकी टीम इंडिया (File Photo)
Hockey

जूनियर पुरुष हॉकी टीम के लिए 'चीफ कोच' की तलाश पूरी नहीं, आवेदन की तारीख 16 अगस्त तक बढ़ी

28 जुलाई 2019

आईआईटी कैंपस में मिले शव
Delhi NCR

आईआईटी कैंपस में तीन शव मिलने के मामले में नया मोड़, बाहर से खुला था दरवाजा, पुलिस भी हैरान

28 जुलाई 2019

आम आदमी पार्टी
Delhi NCR

आप के हारे हुए लोकसभा प्रत्याशी विस चुनाव में ठोक सकते हैं ताल

28 जुलाई 2019

