प्रयागराजः कांवड़ियों से भरी मैजिक पलटी, दो की मौत, छह घायल

Prayagraj: Two kaanwariyas dead & several injured after the vehicle they were travilling in, overturned in Phulpur. Brijesh Srivastav, SP City says, "A vehicle was coming from Jaunpur carrying around 32 kaanwariyas, it got overturned injuring several kaanwariyas, killing 2." pic.twitter.com/4X9Z6BU84D— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 28, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद ने शनिवार को वर्ष 2019 की हाईस्कूल कम्पार्टमेंट/इम्प्रूवमेंट परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है।
27 जुलाई 2019