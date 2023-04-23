Notifications

अतीक-अशरफ हत्याकांड : शूटरों ने माफिया के साबरमती जेल से निकलते ही शुरू कर दिया था ऑपरेशन अतीक, कर रहे थे रेकी

अनूप ओझा, प्रयागराज Published by: विनोद सिंह Updated Sun, 23 Apr 2023 05:31 AM IST
सार

एसआईटी की पूछताछ में साफ हो चुका है कि तीनों शूटरों को दो मददगार हर तरह से गाइड कर रहे थे। इनमें से एक मददगार स्थानीय है, जबकि दूसरा बाहरी। उसी ने रास्तों से परिचय कराया। शक है कि इसी ने बताया था कि कहां पर शूटर ठहरें।

Ateeq-Ashraf massacre: The shooters started Operation Ateeq as soon as the mafia left Sabarmati Jail, were doi
Prayagraj News : अतीक अहमद। फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विस्तार

कैमरे के सामने पुलिस हिरासत में हुई माफिया अतीक अहमद और उसके भाई अशरफ की हत्या को लेकर चौंकाने वाले खुलासे हो रहे हैं। एसआईटी को पूछताछ में मिली जानकारी यही संकेत देती है कि शूटरों ने ''ऑपरेशन अतीक'' तो माफिया के साबरमती जेल से प्रयागराज के लिए रवाना होने के साथ ही शुरू हो गया था।



शूटर पल-पल की जानकारी ले रहे थे। पुलिस कस्टडी रिमांड मंजूर होते ही तीनों शूटर प्रयागराज आ पहुंचे। हत्या की जगह से लेकर शूटरों के ठहरने का ठिकाना तक तय दिख रहा है। अहम बात यह भी कि बगैर सिमकार्ड वाले दो मोबाइल फोन बरामदगी की बात अब हो रही है, पुलिस ने उन्हें हत्याकांड के तुरंत बाद ही होटल से बरामद कर लिया था।


एसआईटी की पूछताछ में साफ हो चुका है कि तीनों शूटरों को दो मददगार हर तरह से गाइड कर रहे थे। इनमें से एक मददगार स्थानीय है, जबकि दूसरा बाहरी। उसी ने रास्तों से परिचय कराया। शक है कि इसी ने बताया था कि कहां पर शूटर ठहरें। स्थानीय मदद का लाभ उठाते शूटर हत्याकांड के तीन दिन पहले यहां पहुंच गए और खुल्दाबाद थाने से लगे ऐसे होटल में ठहरे, जहां से काॅल्विन अस्पताल की दूरी चंद मिनटों में तय की जा सकती है।

1600 रुपये का था कमरा
माफिया के हत्यारे शहर में कब दाखिल हुए और किन लोगों से उनकी मुलाकात हुई? मंडलीय अस्पताल के नजदीक होटल में उनके ठहरने का बंदोबस्त किसने कराया? इनका सटीक जवाब आना अभी बाकी है। प्रयागराज जंक्शन के सामने स्थित होटल स्टे-इन में तीनों शूटरों के ठहरने के लिए वातानुकूलित कमरा 1600 रुपये प्रतिदिन के हिसाब से बुक कराया गया था। जिस कमरा नंबर-203 में तीनों शूटर ठहरे थे, उसकी चाभी अतीक-अशरफ हत्याकांड के अगले दिन (16 अप्रैल) से एसटीएफ के पास है।

होटल प्रबंधक मोहित भी यही बताते हैं कि हत्या के दूसरे दिन ही पुलिस होटल आई थी। तीनों युवक जिस कमरे में ठहरे थे, वहां की तलाशी लेने के बाद कमरे की चाभी और होटल में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे की रिकॉर्डिंग (डीवीआर), आगंतुक रजिस्टर, शूटरों की आईडी व अन्य रिकार्ड भी पुलिस ले गई थी।

अलग-अलग निकलते थे होटल से
होटल प्रंबधक के मुताबिक, तीनों युवक 13 अप्रैल की रात 8:30 बजे होटल में दाखिल हुए थे। उसके बाद तीन दिन तक सभी बाहर गए जरूर, लेकिन बारी-बारी से। तीनों कभी भी एक साथ बाहर आते-जाते नहीं दिखे। बाकी अपनी जरूरतों के हिसाब से नाश्ता, खाना, पानी की बोतलें या कॉफी होटल की रूम सर्विस सेवा के जरिए मंगा लिया करते थे।

कत्ल के लिए मुफीद था कॉल्विन गेट

पुलिस सूत्रों का कहना है कि पेशी वाले दिन ही रेकी करके अतीक-अशरफ की हत्या के लिए मुफीद स्थान चुन लिया गया था। यह जगह थी काॅल्विन अस्पताल का गेट। शक है कि इसी कारण उन्हें काॅल्विन अस्पताल के नजदीक वाले होटल में ठहराया गया। रिमांड पर लिए जाने के बाद अतीक-अशरफ को पहली रात 10:30 बजे जब धूमनगंज थाने ले जाया गया, तो वहां बैरिकेडिंग करा दी गई थी, ताकि कोई फरियादी तक थाना परिसर में दाखिल न हो सके। अभेद्य सुरक्षा निगरानी में दोनों भाइयों से उस रात 3:30 बजे तक पूछताछ चली।

सवाल...क्यों हुआ रोजाना मेडिकल चेकअप

माफिया भाइयों को पुलिस हिरासत में लिए जाने से पहले सीजेएम कोर्ट के निर्देश पर चिकित्सकीय परीक्षण कराया जा चुका था। दोबारा चिकित्सकीय परीक्षण 17 अप्रैल को हिरासत की अवधि पूरी होने पर कराया जाना था, लेकिन रिमांड पर लिए जाने के बाद 14 अप्रैल से ही उन्हें लगातार दो दिन तक काॅल्विन हॉस्पिटल लाया जाता रहा। यह किसके आदेश पर हुआ, इस सवाल पर पुलिस मौन है।

सुरक्षाकर्मियों की फौज से बेखौफ थे तीनों शूटर

उमेश पाल और अतीक-अशरफ हत्याकांड के दौरान हत्यारों के अंदाज जुदा पाए गए हैं। उमेश पाल ही हत्या के समय शूटरों ने उनके सुरक्षा गार्डों को भी गोली-बम से उड़ा दिया था। दोनों गनर की मौत से साफ है कि उमेश के शूटरों को शक था कि सुरक्षाकर्मी मौका पाते ही उनको निशाना बना सकते हैं। इसी कारण उमेश के साथ सिपाहियों को भी मारा डाला, लेकिन अतीक-अशरफ के शूटरों ने न सिर्फ मुफीद समय और जगह का चयन किया, बल्कि वहां मौजूद पुलिस या अन्य लोगों पर गोली नहीं चलाई। अत्याधुनिक हथियारों से लैस होते हुए भी पुलिस कर्मियों ने शूटरों को कोई जवाब नहीं दिया। शूटरों ने सिर्फ अतीक-अशरफ को ही करीब से लक्ष्य बनाकर गोली से उड़ा दिया था। इस तरह जैसे उन्हें पुलिस का कोई डर ही नहीं था।
