हाथरस कांड: जिस खेत में हुई थी वारदात, उसके मालिक ने सरकार से मांगा 50 हजार रुपये का मुआवजा

{"_id":"5f8d4a94a04af65c0a1ea19d","slug":"hathras-case-update-farmer-demands-compensation-of-rs-50-thousand-from-up-govt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924, \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0906\u0935\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल (खेत) में सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल (खेत) के आसपास तैनात पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल (खेत) में जांच करती सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल (खेत) में सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल (खेत) में सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला