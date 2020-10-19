शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   Hathras Case update farmer demands compensation of Rs 50 thousand from UP govt

हाथरस कांड: जिस खेत में हुई थी वारदात, उसके मालिक ने सरकार से मांगा 50 हजार रुपये का मुआवजा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Mon, 19 Oct 2020 01:46 PM IST
घटनास्थल (खेत) में सीबीआई की टीम
1 of 5
घटनास्थल (खेत) में सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस के जिस खेत में बिटिया के साथ घटना हुई थी उस खेत के मालिक ने इस मामले में सरकार से मुआवजा देने की मांग की है। खेत मालिक छोटू के भाई सोम सिंह का कहना है कि इस घटना के बाद बाजरे की फसल में पुलिस ने पानी नहीं लगाने दिया।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states aligarh hathras uttar pradesh hathras case hathras news hathras rape case hathras kand hathras victim hathras rape case news hathras rape victim hathras video

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

काजल, आस्था और रितु
Meerut

कमाल है इन महिलाओं का हौसला... नहीं मानी हार, लिख डाली जीवन की नई कहानी

19 अक्टूबर 2020

पैरामेडिकल स्टूडेंट्स
Lucknow

इन पैरामेडिकल स्टूडेंट्स को सलाम, जोखिम उठाने का जज्बा और सेवा भाव में हर किसी से आगे

19 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Expiry Date review

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
haridwar news: education double MA, yet woman begging in haridwar
Dehradun

विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ने वाली यह महिला आज मांग कर रही गुजारा, बोलती है फर्राटेदार अंग्रेजी, तस्वीरें

19 अक्टूबर 2020

पूर्व सांसद अतीक अहमद के सबसे खास शूटर जुल्फेकार उर्फ तोता का मकान धराशायी करता पीडीए का जेसीबी।
Prayagraj

पूर्व सांसद अतीक अहमद के सबसे खास करीबी जुल्फिकार उर्फ तोता का मकान पीडीए ने किया ध्वस्त

19 अक्टूबर 2020

मुकदमों से छुटकारा पाने के लिए पीताम्बरा शक्तिपीठ में कराएं बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप एवं वांछाकल्पता पाठ
Navratri Special

मुकदमों से छुटकारा पाने के लिए पीताम्बरा शक्तिपीठ में कराएं बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप एवं वांछाकल्पता पाठ
गोरखपुर लिटरेरी फेस्ट के दौरान की फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

नहीं रहे गोरखपुर के 'नवाब' डॉक्टर रजनीकांत, करीबियों ने कहा- 'गिर गया अब आरके स्टूडियो का पर्दा'

19 अक्टूबर 2020

फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

माइक्रो प्लान बनाने में जुटा है स्वास्थ्य विभाग, पहले चरण में 'कोरोना वॉरियर्स' को लगाई जाएगी वैक्सीन

19 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

खरीदारी करते लोग
Lucknow

नवरात्र में दीपावली सा चमक रहा सराफा बाजार, कारोबारी बोले- 25 करोड़ के कारोबार का अनुमान, तस्वीरें

19 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

दुर्दांत विकास दुबे के एनकांउटर के 102 दिन बाद कानपुर के एक थाने में फिर क्यों दर्ज हुई एफआईआर

19 अक्टूबर 2020

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Expiry Date review

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
विज्ञापन
अभिनेता बिंदु दारा सिंह
Ayodhya

अयोध्या पहुंचे अभिनेता बिंदु दारा सिंह, अक्षय कुमार और अयोध्या के नाम को लेकर कही ये बातें

19 अक्टूबर 2020

विस्फोट से मकान की छत ढही
Agra

पटाखे बनाते समय गोदाम में विस्फोटः हादसे का भयावह दृश्य देखकर दहल गए लोग, सौ मीटर दूर गिरा हाथ का पंजा

19 अक्टूबर 2020

मुकदमों से छुटकारा पाने के लिए पीताम्बरा शक्तिपीठ में कराएं बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप एवं वांछाकल्पता पाठ
Navratri Special

मुकदमों से छुटकारा पाने के लिए पीताम्बरा शक्तिपीठ में कराएं बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप एवं वांछाकल्पता पाठ
सात महीने बाद स्कूल पहुंचे छात्र
Lucknow

यूपी, पंजाब और हिमाचल में फिर गुलजार हुए स्कूल, तस्वीरों में देखिए कैसा है माहौल

19 अक्टूबर 2020

आज से खुले 9वीं से 12वीं तक के स्कूल।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर सहित पूरे यूपी में गुलजार हुए स्कूल, तस्वीरों में देखें गिनती के ही पहुंचे विद्यार्थी

19 अक्टूबर 2020

मथुरा पुलिस ने पकड़े चार संदिग्ध
Agra

मथुराः पीएफआई फंडिंग मामले की जांच बदली, जमानत के लिए चारों संदिग्धों को नहीं मिले वकील

19 अक्टूबर 2020

आगरा के स्कूल खुलने के बाद छात्रों को इस तरह मिला प्रवेश
Agra

आगरा में खुले स्कूल, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग और बैग सैनिटाइज करने के बाद मिला प्रवेश, देखें तस्वीरें

19 अक्टूबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

यूपी में चल रही कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगाने की तैयारी, जानिए किस जिले को होगी इसकी सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत

19 अक्टूबर 2020

Roorkee Latest News: 100 people Health deteriorated After Eating Kuttu flour due to chemical Reaction
Dehradun

...तो कुट्टू का खाना खाने के बाद फूड प्वाइजनिंग से नहीं इस वजह से बिगड़ी 100 से ज्यादा लोगों की तबीयत

19 अक्टूबर 2020

विस्फोट के बाद लोगों की मदद करने वाले शकील और अली शेर
Agra

मलबे के ढेर से निकल रही थीं चीखें- बचाओ...बचाओ, 'फरिश्ता' बनकर पहुंचे शकील और अली

19 अक्टूबर 2020

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की कतार
Agra

बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन को दूसरे दिन भी उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़, मंदिर के बाहर लगी आधा किमी लंबी कतार

19 अक्टूबर 2020

रोटी बनाती भगवान देवी
Agra

रोटी वाली अम्मा: 15 वर्षों से 20 रुपये में खिला रहीं भरपेट खाना, कोरोना काल में बिक्री हुई बंद

19 अक्टूबर 2020

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन
Agra

वृंदावनः आज से फिर बंद हो गए ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के पट, यह है बड़ी वजह

19 अक्टूबर 2020

अस्पताल में घायल आसमां
Agra

पटाखा गोदाम विस्फोट: मौत के मुंह में जाने से बहन को बचाया, 13 साल के भाई की चली गई जान

19 अक्टूबर 2020

बलिया हत्याकांड के आरोपी को मिठाई खिलाते भाजपा विधायक
Ballia

भाजपा विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह के विवादित बोल, कहा- अखिलेश यदि यादवों के साथ, तो मैं भी हूं क्षत्रियों के साथ 

18 अक्टूबर 2020

घटनास्थल (खेत) में सीबीआई की टीम
घटनास्थल (खेत) में सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल (खेत) के आसपास तैनात पुलिस
घटनास्थल (खेत) के आसपास तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल (खेत) में जांच करती सीबीआई की टीम
घटनास्थल (खेत) में जांच करती सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल (खेत) में सीबीआई की टीम
घटनास्थल (खेत) में सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल (खेत) में सीबीआई की टीम
घटनास्थल (खेत) में सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X