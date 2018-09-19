शहर चुनें

किंग सऊद यूनिवर्सिटी एवं एएमयू में सहयोग पर विचार

Aligarh Bureau Updated Wed, 19 Sep 2018 02:44 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
सऊदी अरब की किंग सऊद यूनिवर्सिटी, रियाद और अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय के बीच शोध एवं नौकरी के अवसरों तथा सिविल इंजीनियरिंग समेत अन्य विषयों में शोध में सहयोग की संभावनाओं पर विचार किया गया।

प्रो. अब्दुल्लाह अल शाबान के नेतृत्व में सऊदी अरब के अध्यापकों का चार सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधि मंडल एएमयू में भ्रमण पर है। इसके सदस्य कुलपति से मिले। इसके साथ ही जाकिर हुसैन कॉलेज ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग, मौलाना आजाद लाइब्रेरी, खलीक अहमद निजामी कुरानिक अध्ययन केंद्र, सर सैयद एकेडमी, मूसा डाकरी म्यूजियम, मुईनउद्दीन अहमद आर्ट गैलरी, जेएन मेडिकल कॉलेज, स्ट्रेची हॉल तथा यूनिवर्सिटी जामा मस्जिद आदि का भ्रमण किया।

प्रतिनिधि मंडल के सदस्य एमटेक के 24 छात्रों तथा शोधार्थियों से भी मिले। सऊदी यूनिवर्सिटी के प्रतिनिधियों का यह दौरा प्रो. अनवर खुर्शीद तथा एएमयू के पूर्व छात्र एवं किंग सऊद यूनिवर्सिटी के असिस्टेंट प्रो. डॉ. शमशाद आलम की संयुक्त पहल पर हुआ।

अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

