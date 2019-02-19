शहर चुनें

Aligarh

गरीब महिलाओं की कांग्रेस करेगी आवाज बुलंद: राजेश राज

Aligarh Bureau Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 02:10 AM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
गरीब महिलाओं के उत्थान के लिए केंद्र एवं प्रदेश सरकार ने कोई प्रयास नहीं किया है। लगातार उनकी आवाज को दबाया जा रहा है। कांग्रेस ऐसी महिलाओं की आवाज बुलंद करने के लिए सड़क पर उतरकर आंदोलन करेगी।

उक्त बात उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के महामंत्री राजेश राज जीवन वाल्मीकि ने प्रेसवार्ता के दौरान कही। उन्होंने बताया कि 21 फरवरी को राष्ट्रपति को संबोधित ज्ञापन डीएम को दिया जाएगा।

इस दौरान उन्होंने भारतीय कल्याण महासमिति महिला सैल की जिले की प्रिया सिंह व महानगर की जिम्मेदारी अंजू सिंह को सौंपी। मनोनीत होने के बाद जिलाध्यक्ष प्रिया सिंह ने जिला महासचिव कुसुम, मिथलेश, सुमन, नीतू, डॉली को मंत्री बनाया है। महानगर में ज्योति शुक्ला उपाध्यक्ष, सीमा सिंह, सरिकसा वर्मा, सुमन व प्रियंका यादव को महामंत्री बनाया है।

