Vande Bharat Train: दिल्ली से आगरा के बीच 180 किमी की रफ्तार से दौड़ी वंदे भारत ट्रेन, नहीं छलका ग्लास से पानी

देश की पहली वंदे भारत ट्रेन का ट्रायल मंगलवार को नई दिल्ली से आगरा कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन के बीच किया गया। लोको पायलट वीरेंद्र कुमार और रविंद्र कुमार नेगी 180 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से ट्रेन को सफलतापूर्वक आगरा कैंट स्टेशन पर लेकर पहुंचे। ट्रेन शाम 5:40 पर आगरा कैंट स्टेशन पर पहुंची। ट्रायल के दौरान वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस में आगरा के डीआरएम आनंद स्वरूप, नई दिल्ली के डीआरएम के साथ अन्य रेल अधिकारी मौजूद थे।
Take a look at the new Vande Bharat rake on trial run clocking 180-183 Kmph. A glass filled to the brim with water stays stable even as the train speeds at 180 Kmph pic.twitter.com/La9LO7zmcB— Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) September 5, 2022
