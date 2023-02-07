Turkey-Syria Earthquake: आगरा से भेजी गई मदद, 89 डॉक्टरों की टीम हुई रवाना

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#Turkey earthquake | Agra-based Army Field Hospital has dispatched an 89-member medical team. The team comprises critical care specialist teams including Orthopaedic Surgical Team, General Surgical Specialist Team, Medical Specialist Teams apart from other medical teams— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023
