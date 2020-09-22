शहर चुनें
कोरोना के खौफ पर ताजमहल की दीवानगी भारी, दूसरे दिन 40 फीसदी सैलानी बढ़े, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 22 Sep 2020 10:29 PM IST
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
1 of 8
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हर दिन तेजी से बढ़ रहे कोरोना संक्रमण के खौफ पर ताजमहल की दीवानगी भारी पड़ी। दुनिया के सातवें अजूबे ताजमहल को पर्यटकों के लिए खोलने के बाद दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को 1707 सैलानी दीदार के लिए पहुंचे। सोमवार को महज 1235 पर्यटकों ने ही ताजमहल देखा था लेकिन मंगलवार को इनकी संख्या में 40 फीसदी से ज्यादा का इजाफा हुआ।
taj mahal taj mahal agra tourists

ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किले के सामने सेल्फी खिंचता पर्यटक
आगरा किले के सामने सेल्फी खिंचता पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिकंदरा स्मारक पर क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करती पर्यटक
सिकंदरा स्मारक पर क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करती पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डायना सीट पर किया गया लेमिनेशन
डायना सीट पर किया गया लेमिनेशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में विदेशी पर्यटक
ताजमहल में विदेशी पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करते पर्यटक
टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करते पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तेज धूप में दमकता ताजमहल
तेज धूप में दमकता ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
