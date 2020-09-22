कोरोना के खौफ पर ताजमहल की दीवानगी भारी, दूसरे दिन 40 फीसदी सैलानी बढ़े, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f6a2ab88ebc3ee2be1acb3d","slug":"taj-mahal-news-more-than-seventy-hundred-tourists-visited-the-taj-mahal-on-second-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u094c\u092b \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 40 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किले के सामने सेल्फी खिंचता पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिकंदरा स्मारक पर क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करती पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डायना सीट पर किया गया लेमिनेशन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में विदेशी पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करते पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तेज धूप में दमकता ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला