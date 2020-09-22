शहर चुनें
पंचायत चुनावों से पहले बड़ी साजिश नाकाम, पुलिस ने बरामद किया हथियारों का जखीरा, कई जिलों से जुड़े तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Tue, 22 Sep 2020 04:47 PM IST
पुलिस ने पकड़ी अवैध शस्त्र बनाने की फैक्टरी
पुलिस ने पकड़ी अवैध शस्त्र बनाने की फैक्टरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जसराना पुलिस ने कटरई एवं नगला शादी के मध्य बबूल के जंगलों में सोमवार की रात अवैध हथियार बनाने की फैक्टरी पकड़ी है। इस दौरान पुलिस ने मौके से बीस बने व 15 अधबने तमंचे और हथियारों को बनाने के उपकरण बरामद किए हैं। पुलिस ने मौके से तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार भी किया है। वहीं दो लोग भागने में सफल रहे। एसएसपी ने बताया कि आगामी पंचायत चुनाव में इन पकड़े गए हथियारों के प्रयोग की प्रबल संभावना थी।  
