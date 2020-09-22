पंचायत चुनावों से पहले बड़ी साजिश नाकाम, पुलिस ने बरामद किया हथियारों का जखीरा, कई जिलों से जुड़े तार

{"_id":"5f69dbb18ebc3edf1e5cbe85","slug":"firozabad-police-raid-illegal-weapons-factory-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u093e\u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0916\u0940\u0930\u093e, \u0915\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने पकड़ी अवैध शस्त्र बनाने की फैक्टरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद के एसएसपी सचिंद्र पटेल
- फोटो : Facebook
अवैध शस्त्र फैक्टरी से बरामद सामान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अवैध शस्त्र बनाने की फैक्टरी पकड़े जाने की जानकारी देते पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अवैध शस्त्रों का जखीरा मिलने की जानकारी लेते एसएसपी फिरोजाबाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला