'पलायन': बस-चालक और कंडक्टरों के जज्बे को सलाम, खुद को खतरे में डालकर दे रहे सेवाएं

{"_id":"5e808b798ebc3e77442bce0f","slug":"school-vehicles-run-to-help-for-migrant-workers-lockdown-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0928': \u092c\u0938-\u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यात्रियों को ले जाती होली पब्लिक स्कूल की बस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जीडी गोयंका स्कूल की बस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रिल्यूड पब्लिक स्कूल की बस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेना के वाहन में जाते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला